Olivia Chow wins a second term as Toronto mayor, defeating Brad Bradford, while voters elect Alvin Tedjo in Mississauga and Keanin Loomis in Hamilton, Ontario

TORONTO — Olivia Chow has won a second term as Toronto’s mayor, defeating city councillor Brad Bradford in Ontario’s municipal election on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Unofficial results put Chow at 54.16 per cent of the vote, compared with Bradford’s 41.11 per cent — a lead of just over 13 percentage points. The results remain subject to certification by the city clerk.

Chow’s victory gives her a first full four-year term after she initially won the mayor’s office in the 2023 byelection.

Speaking to supporters Monday night, Chow called for the city to come together after the campaign.

“Now that the election is over, the work of coming together begins,” she said.

Chow pledged to represent residents across Toronto, including those who supported other candidates or did not vote.

Bradford conceded defeat and said he had called Chow to congratulate her. He acknowledged his supporters’ disappointment but said he wanted the mayor to succeed.

Chow campaigned on keeping property tax increases at or around inflation, expanding supportive housing and shelter capacity, and protecting public services. Her re-election gives her another term to pursue those commitments.

Bradford will leave council when the current term ends. He ran for mayor rather than seeking re-election in Ward 19, Beaches–East York, where former MP Nate Erskine-Smith won the council seat.

While Toronto returned its mayor, voters in Mississauga and Hamilton chose new leadership.

In Mississauga, Alvin Tedjo defeated incumbent Carolyn Parrish and former mayor Bonnie Crombie. Parrish placed second and Crombie third in the reported results.

The City of Mississauga reported that Tedjo received 74,479 votes. Its unofficial results release recorded 191,166 voters and turnout of 33.9 per cent. The city said the results would remain unofficial until certified.

In Hamilton, Keanin Loomis defeated incumbent Andrea Horwath, the former Ontario NDP leader. Rob Cooper was second and Horwath third in election-night reporting.

The outcome reverses the result of Hamilton’s 2022 mayoral race. Loomis narrowly lost that contest to Horwath by 1,663 votes, according to the city’s official results.

Thunder Bay also elected a new mayor Monday. Moe Comuzzi led the city’s unofficial results with 8,888 votes, finishing ahead of Frank Ruberto, who received 7,942.