Moe Comuzzi wins Thunder Bay’s mayoral race. See the unofficial vote totals for the mayor and all 12 councillors elected in the October 26 municipal election

Six sitting councillors return, Peng You makes a comeback, and five new councillors join the incoming mayor-elect

THUNDER BAY — Maureen (Moe) Comuzzi will be Thunder Bay’s next mayor after winning the October 26 municipal election by 946 votes over Aldo Ruberto, according to the City’s unofficial results.

Comuzzi received 8,888 votes, or 23.9 per cent, in the 10-candidate race. Ruberto finished with 7,942 votes, followed by Trevor Giertuga with 7,106 and Volker Kromm with 6,145.

She will succeed Ken Boshcoff, leading a council that combines experienced representatives with several newcomers.

The following results were posted on the City’s election website at 10:21 p.m. on October 26 and remain unofficial.

Council position Successful candidate Votes Mayor Maureen (Moe) Comuzzi 8,888 Councillor at large Mark Bentz 20,331 Councillor at large Peng You 19,190 Councillor at large Kasey Taylor Etreni 17,252 Councillor at large Julie-Ann Elizabeth Colquhoun 12,069 Councillor at large Jamie Nichols 11,767 Current River Ward Andrew Foulds 3,054 McIntyre Ward Albert Aiello 3,816 McKellar Ward Brian Hamilton 2,199 Neebing Ward Greg Johnsen 2,744 Northwood Ward John Ongaro 2,087 Red River Ward Jamie Scrimger 2,275 Westfort Ward Stephen Margarit 2,978

Source: City of Thunder Bay’s unofficial election results.

Bentz and Etreni retain their at-large seats. They join returning ward councillors Foulds, Aiello, Hamilton and Johnsen, giving the incoming council six members from the outgoing council.

Peng You returns to council after serving as an at-large councillor from 2018 to 2022. He ran for mayor in 2022. His candidate profile lists a background in small business and decades of involvement in local Tai Chi programs.

Colquhoun and Nichols take the other two at-large seats. Incumbent Rajni Agarwal finished sixth and was not re-elected. Ongaro, Scrimger and Margarit are the new ward representatives, taking seats in Northwood, Red River and Westfort respectively.

The new councillors bring different backgrounds to City Hall. Colquhoun described more than 30 years in medical education, including policy and quality improvement.

Nichols outlined experience running a coffee-roasting business and working in municipal planning and Indigenous land claims.

Ongaro is a broadcaster and longtime Northwood resident. Scrimger has worked in emergency management, including evacuation planning. Margarit’s experience includes constituency work, Bombardier and the charitable sector.

For Mayor-elect Maureen Comuzzi, the next step is turning campaign commitments into a working agenda. Her campaign emphasized housing, infrastructure, economic development and fiscal responsibility as priorities. She also expressed support for the City’s Smart Growth Action Plan.

Comuzzi intends to meet with council and administration to begin implementing her 100-day plan. She also said she wants to meet Fort William First Nation Chief Michele Solomon to develop their working relationship.

The results dashboard recorded 37,539 voters out of 91,888 eligible electors, a turnout of 40.85 per cent. It listed 24,482 online ballots and 13,057 tabulator ballots.

Getting the results in the election once again took a fair amount of time.

The City lists November 15, 2026, as the beginning of the new term. Until the clerk confirms the official results, the published totals remain subject to change.