With over 1,100 technology launches indexed, LaunchVideo.com’s Global Launch Directory is emerging as a dedicated platform for discovering, tracking, and analyzing real startup launches on X.

The startup ecosystem has hundreds of product discovery platforms, but very few focus specifically on tracking technology launches on X, their performance, and the original announcements behind them.

LaunchVideo.com is addressing this gap through its Global Launch Directory, a platform designed to help founders, investors, and marketers discover technology launches backed by publicly accessible performance data.

A Verified Directory for Technology Launches on X

Unlike traditional startup directories that primarily list products and companies, LaunchVideo.com’s Global Launch Directory focuses on actual launch announcements.

The platform connects technology launches with their original X posts, allowing users to explore publicly visible engagement metrics, launch dates, company information, and performance rankings. This approach makes it easier to distinguish real launch activity from promotional claims.

With over 1,100 launches indexed, the directory covers artificial intelligence, developer tools, enterprise software, and emerging technology companies. Featured companies include Anthropic, Google, Wispr Flow, Composio, CodeRabbit, and Emergent.

Why This Directory Matters for Startups

Launching a technology product has changed significantly. Startups increasingly rely on launch videos, influencer marketing, founder-led announcements, and coordinated distribution campaigns to generate attention.

However, understanding which launches actually perform well remains challenging. LaunchVideo.com’s directory helps address this by organizing launch announcements and their publicly available engagement metrics in one place.

Founders can study successful product launches, marketers can analyze distribution strategies, and investors can discover emerging technology companies. Rather than searching through hundreds of individual X posts, users can explore launch activity through a centralized platform.

The Agency Behind Many of the Biggest Tech Launches on X

The Global Launch Directory is developed by LaunchVideo.com, a technology launch video and distribution company operated by Atomik Growth.

LaunchVideo.com has worked on launch campaigns for companies including Wispr Flow, Composio, CodeRabbit, and Airtable. The company specializes in launch video production, influencer activations, X amplification, LinkedIn marketing, and content distribution.

Its experience working on major technology launches provides practical insight into how startups generate attention and reach large audiences. The Global Launch Directory extends that experience into a publicly accessible resource for the broader startup ecosystem.

Explore the Global Launch Directory

With over 1,100 indexed technology launches, LaunchVideo.com’s Global Launch Directory offers a growing collection of real launch announcements, performance information, and startup discovery opportunities.

Explore the directory: https://www.launchvideo.com/directory

As X continues to play an important role in technology product announcements, LaunchVideo.com is positioning its directory as a destination for founders and marketers looking to understand how successful technology launches happen.

By connecting original announcements with publicly visible engagement data, the Global Launch Directory represents a more transparent approach to startup launch discovery.