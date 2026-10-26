Thunder Bay’s October 26–28 forecast brings Monday sunshine, a freezing night, Tuesday showers and a warmer Wednesday, with updates for nearby communities

Three-day forecast: Monday, October 26, to Wednesday, October 28, 2026

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Sunshine opens the week, but temperatures will fall well below freezing Monday night. Tuesday brings showers, with a brief mix of flurries possible outside the city, before a warmer Wednesday.

Monday morning conditions

At 5 a.m. EDT Monday, Thunder Bay Airport reported clear skies and −0.3°C, with a wind chill of −3. West-northwest winds were 8 km/h, humidity was 71 per cent, and pressure was 103.4 kPa and rising. Visibility was 24 kilometres.

Thunder Bay’s three-day forecast

Day Conditions High Overnight Monday, October 26 Mainly sunny; winds up to 15 km/h 7°C A few clouds; −5°C, with wind chill near −9 Tuesday, October 27 Cloudy; showers begin in the morning; southeast winds reach 20 km/h late morning 8°C Cloudy; 60% chance of rain; 7°C Wednesday, October 28 Sun and cloud; 60% chance of rain 14°C Cloudy periods; 30% shower chance; 1°C

Tuesday starts cold, with a morning wind chill near −7. The forecast was issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT Monday.

Kakabeka Falls, Gillies, Cloud Bay and Dorion

Monday reaches 6°C, followed by an overnight low of −6°C and wind chill near −8. Kakabeka Falls and Gillies are mainly sunny; Cloud Bay and Dorion have sun and cloud. North to northwest winds near 20 km/h ease late in the morning.

Tuesday’s clouds bring a few flurries or rain showers, changing to rain showers late in the morning. The high is 7°C, with southeast winds reaching 20 km/h in the afternoon.

The Superior West extended outlook calls for a 60 per cent chance of rain Tuesday night, with a low of 5°C. Wednesday brings sun and cloud, another 60 per cent rain chance and a high of 15°C. Wednesday night falls to 0°C, with a 30 per cent shower chance.

For Shuniah, Oliver Paipoonge, O’Connor and Conmee, these city and nearby district forecasts provide a general planning guide. Temperatures and precipitation timing can vary locally.

Nipigon and Red Rock

Monday is mainly cloudy, with a high of 5°C. North winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40, become light late in the morning. Clear skies follow overnight, with a low of −5°C.

Tuesday reaches 7°C, with a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Southeast winds strengthen to 20 km/h in the afternoon. The morning wind chill may reach −9.

Tuesday night has a 70 per cent chance of rain and a low of 7°C. Wednesday remains cloudy, with a 70 per cent rain chance, a high of 11°C and an overnight low of 2°C. The shower chance drops to 40 per cent Wednesday night.

Alerts and Western Lake Superior

The ECCC Ontario land-alert table retrieved for this report showed no active alerts.

Marine conditions are different: a strong wind warning is in effect for Western Lake Superior.

The 3 a.m. EDT Monday marine forecast calls for north winds of 20 knots easing to 10 knots late Monday morning. Winds turn easterly overnight, then strengthen from the southeast to 20 knots Tuesday afternoon.

Waves fall from 1.5 metres to 0.5 metres or less near noon Monday, then build back to 1.5 metres Tuesday evening. Scattered showers arrive late Tuesday. Wednesday’s outlook has south winds of 20 to 25 knots, easing to southwest 15 knots in the morning.

Travel and wardrobe advice

Wear a warm jacket and gloves for early starts, and allow time to clear frost from vehicle windows Tuesday morning. Rainwear and waterproof footwear become useful Tuesday and Wednesday.

Where surfaces are damp, Monday night’s freezing temperatures could create icy patches. Tuesday’s brief rural mix of flurries and rain also warrants extra care. This is a potential hazard, not a report of confirmed icy roads.

Check Ontario 511 before highway trips. Boaters should review the latest marine forecast before departure.

Weather fact

Monday’s listed sunrise is 8:33 a.m., with sunset at 6:48 p.m. EDT — about 10 hours and 15 minutes of daylight.