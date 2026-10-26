Ontario proposes a Highway 69 law to speed four-laning by up to five years. Businesses await tenders, project costs and a firm completion date for the route

Businesses await construction schedules and contract details for the remaining four-laning between Parry Sound and Sudbury

CRANBERRY, Ont. — BUSINESS — Ontario plans to introduce legislation that it says could bring completion of Highway 69’s four-laning forward by up to five years, potentially improving a major transportation connection for Northern Ontario businesses.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria and Northern Economic Development and Growth Minister George Pirie announced the proposal in Cranberry on October 22.

“People in northern Ontario have waited long enough for a safer, more reliable Highway 69, and our government is taking action to get it built faster,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “By cutting unnecessary red tape, we are accelerating construction by up to five years, improving road safety for drivers and strengthening a vital economic corridor and connection between northern Ontario and the rest of the province.”

The proposed Building Highway 69 Faster Act would create an environmental assessment process tailored to the project, drawing on work already completed. Ontario says eligible work could begin sooner while environmental oversight and Indigenous consultation continue.

The five-year saving remains a provincial estimate. The announcement does not provide a firm completion date or publish the schedule used to calculate that saving.

Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships stated, “The expansion of Highway 69 represents an important opportunity for responsible regional partnerships and development. Central to this work is our continued collaboration with local communities and First Nations as we advance shared priorities of highway safety and economic opportunities.”

84 kilometres of the 152-kilometre corridor between Parry Sound and Sudbury have been widened, leaving 68 kilometres to finish.

Ontario plans to deliver the remaining work in six sections, with construction on four expected to be underway by the end of 2027. That is a construction-start target, not a deadline for opening the entire corridor.

For contractors and suppliers, the next important developments will be tender notices, contract awards and clear descriptions of the work available.

Sarkaria told Northern Ontario Business that early clearing contracts could proceed while design work advances. A CN rail line must also be relocated to accommodate a new interchange at Highway 522, followed by other preparatory work.

Ontario is seeking federal help with outstanding approvals, CN rail relocation and watercourse crossings.

Those dependencies matter to the construction industry. Earlier provincial approvals may create opportunities to start some activities, but contractors still need defined work packages, site access and schedules before committing equipment and crews.

The overall project cost has not been disclosed. Sarkaria said pricing would be released following competitive tendering and confirmed that the project is included in Ontario’s $31-billion, 10-year highway investment plan. That figure covers provincial highway investment; it is not the price tag for Highway 69 alone.

From a business perspective, the potential benefit is more predictable travel for freight, employees and customers. More dependable delivery times can make it easier to schedule shipments and manage inventory. Those are potential benefits, however; the announcement does not quantify savings for individual businesses.

During construction, businesses will also need reliable information about traffic changes and access. A published schedule would help employers, tourism operators and carriers plan around the work.

“A safe, reliable Highway 69 is essential to Sudbury and northern Ontario’s economy,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “Accelerating the expansion will improve road safety, strengthen our supply chains and provide Sudbury and northern communities with the modern transportation infrastructure they need to grow, attract investment and remain competitive.”

Indigenous participation remains part of the project’s development. Shawanaga First Nation Chief Adam Pawiswelcomed progress at the announcement, while noting that affected communities were at different stages in their discussions with Ontario, Northern Ontario Business reported.

The proposal is also drawing attention in Northwestern Ontario. Rick Dumas, president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association, welcomed the acceleration commitment in a statement included in the provincial announcement.

For Thunder Bay businesses watching investment in the wider northern transportation network, the useful measures will be contracts awarded, construction milestones reached and sections opened to traffic.

The next steps to watch are the legislation’s introduction and wording, the release of early-work tenders, progress on rail relocation and a detailed construction schedule. Those will give businesses a clearer basis for planning than the five-year estimate alone.