Northern Ontario Fly-In Weather: Cold Starts, Tuesday Sunshine and Midweek Rain or Snow

Three-day forecast: Monday, October 26, to Wednesday, October 28, 2026

NORTHERN ONTARIO – WEATHER – Remote fly-in communities face a cold start to the week, with gusty winds and flurries lingering in parts of the Far North Monday. Tuesday brings sunshine to most communities before rain or snow returns Wednesday.

Southern inland communities warm considerably Wednesday, while Fort Severn and Peawanuck remain close to freezing.

This outlook uses Environment and Climate Change Canada’s October 26 morning forecasts. Temperatures are Celsius, and each overnight low follows the day listed.

Hudson Bay and James Bay communities

Community Monday high / overnight low Tuesday high / overnight low Wednesday high / overnight low Fort Severn / Wasaho −2°C / −5°C 5°C / −6°C 1°C / −2°C Peawanuck 0°C / −7°C 4°C / −7°C 2°C / −3°C Attawapiskat 2°C / −6°C 5°C / −3°C 10°C / 1°C Fort Albany 2°C / −7°C 4°C / −4°C 11°C / 5°C

The coastal outlook ranges from rain around James Bay to snow farther north by Wednesday night.

Fort Severn: Monday is mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent morning flurry chance, west winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60, and wind chill near −13. Tuesday is mainly sunny, with southwest winds at 30 km/h. Wednesday has a 40 per cent flurry chance, followed by snow Wednesday night.

Peawanuck: Morning flurries give way to a 40 per cent flurry chance, then sun and cloud Monday afternoon. West winds reach 40 km/h, gusting to 60. Tuesday is mainly sunny. Wednesday brings a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers, followed by snow overnight.

Attawapiskat: Mainly cloudy Monday, with a 30 per cent morning flurry chance. West winds gust to 60 km/h before easing. Tuesday is sunny; periods of rain arrive Wednesday. Wednesday night has a 60 per cent shower chance.

Fort Albany: Mainly cloudy Monday, with west gusts to 50 km/h, followed by a clear night. Tuesday is sunny. Wednesday turns cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain, followed by a 60 per cent shower chance overnight.

Northwestern Ontario’s inland fly-in communities

Community or forecast group Monday high / overnight low Tuesday high / overnight low Wednesday high / overnight low Sandy Lake, Weagamow Lake and Deer Lake 1°C / −6°C 4°C / 0°C 6°C / −4°C Pikangikum and Poplar Hill 2°C / −8°C 4°C / 0°C 6°C / −4°C Sachigo Lake and Bearskin Lake 1°C / −5°C 4°C / −1°C 3°C / −2°C Big Trout Lake and Kasabonika 2°C / −4°C 5°C / −1°C 3°C / −2°C Cat Lake, Summer Beaver, Wunnummin Lake and Kingfisher Lake 1°C / −6°C 5°C / 2°C 8°C / 0°C Eabametoong, Neskantaga and Marten Falls 1°C / −8°C 5°C / 0°C 10°C / 1°C Webequie 1°C / −3°C 4°C / 0°C 10°C / 1°C

Tuesday-night and Wednesday figures use ECCC’s broader forecast districts rather than separate point forecasts for every community.

Sandy Lake and Pikangikum districts: Early flurries give way to clearing Monday. Tuesday is sunny, followed by a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. Wednesday brings rain, then a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight.

Sachigo Lake through Kasabonika: Tuesday sunshine gives way to increasing clouds overnight. Wednesday has a 70 per cent chance of rain or snow, followed by rain or snow Wednesday night.

Cat Lake through Wunnummin Lake: Tuesday is generally sunny, with afternoon cloud increasing around Cat Lake. Wednesday brings rain, followed by a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight.

Eabametoong, Neskantaga, Marten Falls and Webequie: Monday flurries clear, followed by Tuesday sunshine. Wednesday turns milder with rain. The district’s shower chance continues at 60 per cent Wednesday night.

Alerts and flight planning

ECCC’s Ontario alert table retrieved Monday morning showed no active land alerts. Forecast gusts, flurries and freezing temperatures still warrant attention.

Check directly with your airline before travelling to the airport. Changing winds, precipitation and visibility may affect operations; flight cancellations or delays have not been confirmed for this report.

Anyone heading onto the land should carry warm clothing, shelter and a reliable communication device. Freezing air temperatures alone do not establish that lake or river ice is safe for travel.

What to wear

A winter jacket, hat, insulated gloves and warm boots will be useful for early starts. Keep waterproof outerwear ready for Wednesday, particularly in southern inland communities and around Attawapiskat.

Watch for slippery surfaces where precipitation meets freezing temperatures.