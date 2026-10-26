Chiefs of Ontario seeks constitutional recognition, consent protections and service investments at the October 26 First Nations–First Ministers’ Meeting

Ontario First Nations leadership seeks lasting talks on governance and consent, alongside commitments to policing, mental health and family services

OTTAWA — INDIGENOUS NEWS — The Chiefs of Ontario is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney and provincial and territorial leaders to commit to constitutional discussions that recognize First Nations as distinct orders of government and uphold their inherent, Treaty and constitutional rights.

The call comes ahead of the First Nations–First Ministers’ Meeting on Monday, October 26, in Ottawa, on the traditional unceded territory of the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation.

Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict says the gathering must produce an ongoing process with accountability and concrete action.

“First Nations are not asking for another meeting to restate our rights. We are calling on Canada and the provinces to take meaningful steps towards recognizing and implementing them,” Benedict said.

“This historic gathering must be the beginning of a lasting process, not a one-time conversation without concrete action.”

The Chiefs of Ontario says its position follows a mandate established by Ontario First Nations leadership at the June 2026 Annual Chiefs Assembly. That mandate calls for discussions on constitutional amendments recognizing First Nations as distinct orders of government and enshrining free, prior and informed consent, commonly called FPIC, within section 35 rights.

The organization wants a jointly governed national First Nations–Crown table to address Confederation and constitutional change, with discussions continuing beyond the October 26 meeting.

Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982 already recognizes and affirms existing Aboriginal and Treaty rights. The Chiefs’ proposal seeks explicit constitutional recognition of First Nations as distinct orders of government and protection for FPIC within that framework.

Consent is also central to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, or UNDRIP. Article 19 calls for governments to consult and cooperate in good faith through Indigenous peoples’ own representative institutions to obtain their consent before adopting legislative or administrative measures that may affect them.

Canada’s federal UN Declaration Act requires the federal government, working in consultation and cooperation with Indigenous peoples, to take the measures necessary to make federal laws consistent with the declaration.

The meeting comes as Parliament considers Bill C-39, the Building Canada Strong Act. The bill was introduced September 21 and referred to a House of Commons committee on October 8. Parliament’s current record lists it as under committee consideration.

The Chiefs of Ontario warns that permanent changes to major-project review processes could weaken meaningful consultation and section 35 protections. It argues that proceeding without adequate respect for First Nations rights could increase legal uncertainty and delay projects.

In its September announcement introducing Bill C-39, the federal government said the legislation would make infrastructure reviews faster and more predictable while maintaining environmental standards and upholding Indigenous rights.

Alongside constitutional discussions, the Chiefs of Ontario is pressing for federal and provincial commitments on four community priorities:

Mental health and addictions: Sustained investment in culturally safe services.

Sustained investment in culturally safe services. First Nations policing: Equitable policing services recognized as essential.

Equitable policing services recognized as essential. Children and families: Reform of the 1965 Indian Welfare Agreement , involving First Nations, Ontario and Ottawa, to protect services for First Nations children and families.

Reform of the , involving First Nations, Ontario and Ottawa, to protect services for First Nations children and families. Early learning and childcare: Investment in programs led by First Nations.

The Ontario-wide call connects recognition of First Nations jurisdiction with decisions about the services supporting community health, safety and wellbeing.

“Canada cannot build a stronger future by legislating around First Nations rights,” Benedict said. “Meaningful progress requires respecting our jurisdiction, upholding our right to consent, and making lasting commitments to the health, safety, and wellbeing of our communities.”