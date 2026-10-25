THUNDER BAY – A restaurant owner opens a laptop and discovers a one-star Google review from a name nobody recognizes. A contractor sees an accusation about a job that appears never to have happened. A retail shop receives several suspicious ratings in quick succession. In each case, the initial reaction may be the same: How do we get this removed?

For businesses in Thunder Bay, Kenora, Dryden and communities across Canada, online reviews can influence the first impression a prospective customer forms. Yet the right response is rarely as simple as asking Google to delete an unpleasant comment. The distinction is whether the review appears to violate a platform rule, not whether the business disagrees with what was written.

Not every bad review is a removable review

Google allows customers to describe genuine negative experiences, even when business owners believe the criticism is unfair. A low rating, an angry tone or an allegation that the business disputes does not automatically qualify a review for removal.

Google’s published Maps policies prohibit fake engagement, including reviews that do not reflect a real experience, paid or incentivized reviews, and coordinated attempts to manipulate ratings. They also restrict certain forms of harassment, personal information and misleading content. These are more useful starting points than simply labeling a review “false.”

Five steps to take when a review looks suspicious

First, preserve the details. Take a screenshot showing the review text, reviewer name, rating and date. Record the link to the review, and keep relevant booking, order or service records if they are available. Avoid publicly sharing private customer information while collecting evidence.

Second, check the facts internally. Ask the people who handled customer interactions whether the complaint describes a genuine incident. A business may not recognize a display name, but that alone does not prove the writer was never a customer.

Third, identify a specific policy concern. Does the post appear to be spam, a conflict of interest, harassment or content unrelated to an actual visit? A clear reason is more persuasive than a general objection to the star rating.

Fourth, use Google’s review-reporting process through the Business Profile. Google says only reviews that violate its policies are eligible for removal. Its review management process also allows businesses to check report status and, in eligible circumstances, submit a one-time appeal after an initial decision.

Fifth, decide whether a measured public response is appropriate. A brief, professional reply can demonstrate accountability to future readers. Avoid threats, arguments and disclosures of personal customer details. If the review is potentially fraudulent or abusive, keep the response factual.

For business owners who want a more detailed reporting checklist, the practical guide How to Report a Fake Google Review from ReviewsBoost explains what evidence to preserve and how to follow Google’s official process.

What professional review-removal assistance can and cannot do

Some owners prefer help documenting suspected violations, interpreting review policies and navigating reporting or appeal steps. For those businesses, a Canadian-focused service such as ReviewRemoval.ca can be a resource for understanding the available options and submitting a case for assessment.

No outside provider can legitimately guarantee that Google will remove every negative review. Google decides whether a review breaches its policies, and authentic criticism may remain visible. Any provider promising automatic deletion of genuine customer feedback should be treated cautiously.

The bigger opportunity is a trustworthy review process

Review disputes often reveal gaps in a business’s routine. Assign a staff member to monitor new reviews, create a consistent process for documenting complaints and respond promptly when a customer raises a legitimate problem. Invite customers to share honest feedback without rewards, pressure or selective requests for only positive ratings.

For businesses in smaller communities, reputation is built both online and in person. The review page is one part of that picture. Courteous service, transparent complaint handling and a visible record of listening to customers can matter more over time than any individual star rating.

A practical rule for Canadian business owners

If a review describes a real, disappointing experience, treat it as feedback to investigate and address. If there is specific evidence of fake engagement, impersonation, harassment or another policy violation, document it and use the appropriate reporting route. The goal is not to eliminate criticism. It is to make sure online information reflects genuine customer experiences as accurately as possible.