Sioux Lookout OPP report two arrests, suspected cocaine and hydromorphone seizures, and more than $4,000 in cash following October drug investigations

Police report drug and cash seizures following arrests on October 15 and 16

SIOUX LOOKOUT — REGIONAL NEWS — Two people have been charged following drug trafficking investigations in Sioux Lookout, with police reporting seizures of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, hydromorphone and cash.

The Ontario Provincial Police outlined the arrests in two releases involving Sioux Lookout Detachment officers and the Community Street Crime Unit. The releases do not indicate whether the cases are connected.

The first arrest occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on October 15, 2026. Police say the investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 378 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $57,000.

Ronnie Lago, 54, of Sioux Lookout, was charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the OPP, Lago was remanded to the Kenora District Jail, with a court appearance scheduled for October 26, 2026.

The second arrest took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. on October 16, 2026.

Police reported seizing approximately 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine, two grams of suspected cocaine and 22 tablets of suspected hydromorphone. Officers also seized more than $4,000 in Canadian currency and items police described as associated with drug trafficking.

Abduljabbar Alsamraei, 21, of London, Ontario, was charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Criminal Code with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — two counts;

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Resisting a peace officer.

The OPP said Alsamraei was remanded to the Kenora District Jail, with a court appearance scheduled for October 23, 2026. The outcome of that scheduled appearance and his current custody status were not confirmed for this report.

Both accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Anyone with information about suspected drug trafficking is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.