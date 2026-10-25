Northwestern Ontario Weather: Northern Wind Warnings, Freezing Nights and Tuesday Shower Chances

Three-day forecast: Sunday, October 25, to Tuesday, October 27, 2026

THUNDER BAY — WEATHER — Strong winds remain a concern across the Far North on Sunday, while communities farther south face a gusty day followed by freezing nights. Monday brings lighter winds across much of Northwestern Ontario, before shower chances return to several districts Tuesday.

Plan for a cold start to the school and work week. Overnight lows will fall below freezing across the region, with Monday-night temperatures reaching −8°C around Atikokan and −9°C around Pickle Lake. Where roads or walkways remain damp, watch for icy patches.

This outlook uses Environment and Climate Change Canada’s October 25 morning bulletins. Temperatures are in Celsius, and land winds are in kilometres per hour. Each overnight forecast follows the day listed.

Weather alerts: strongest winds remain in the Far North

ECCC’s Ontario alert table lists yellow wind warnings for Sandy Lake–Weagamow Lake–Deer Lake, Sachigo Lake–Bearskin Lake, Big Trout Lake–Kasabonika, Summer Beaver–Wunnummin Lake–Kingfisher Lake, Webequie, Fort Severn and Peawanuck.

The Sandy Lake-area warning updated at 5:21 a.m. EDT Sunday calls for westerly to northwesterly gusts up to 100 km/h. Peak winds are expected Sunday morning near the Manitoba border and later in the morning or early afternoon farther east. Winds should diminish as the afternoon progresses. Power outages and some property damage are possible.

Special weather statements are listed for Pickle Lake–Cat Lake, Pikangikum–Poplar Hill–MacDowell, Fort Hope–Lansdowne House–Ogoki and Attawapiskat. The Pickle Lake statement updated at 5:24 a.m. EDT calls for gusts of 70 to 80 km/h, easing during the afternoon.

The table checked did not list land alerts for Kenora, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Fort Frances, Atikokan or Thunder Bay. Gusty weather can still create travel problems without a warning.

Sunday morning conditions

At 6 a.m. EDT October 25, Thunder Bay Airport reported partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 4.7°C. West-southwest winds were 13 km/h, humidity was 76 per cent, and pressure was 102.6 kPa and rising. Visibility was 24 kilometres. This is one airport observation, rather than a region-wide reading.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Sunday: Sunny at first, then sun and cloud. High 8°C . West winds 30, gusting to 50 . Cloudy overnight in Kenora, with increasing cloud farther south around Sioux Narrows, Nestor Falls and Morson. Low −4°C , with winds easing during the evening.

Sunny at first, then sun and cloud. High . West winds . Cloudy overnight in Kenora, with increasing cloud farther south around Sioux Narrows, Nestor Falls and Morson. Low , with winds easing during the evening. Monday: Clearing around morning or midday, depending on location. High 5°C , with winds up to 15 and a morning wind chill near −8 . The district outlook calls for cloudy periods overnight, a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a low of −4°C .

Clearing around morning or midday, depending on location. High , with winds up to and a morning wind chill near . The district outlook calls for cloudy periods overnight, a and a low of . Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 5°C. The same shower chance continues overnight, with a low of 3°C.

Watch for gusts on exposed parts of Highways 17 and 71. Wet surfaces could freeze overnight; this is a risk to watch for, not a report of confirmed icy roads.

Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Ignace

Sunday: Dryden and Vermilion Bay start sunny before clouds increase near noon. Ignace stays sunny. High 7°C . West winds 30, gusting to 50 . Clouds increase overnight, with a low of −4°C .

Dryden and Vermilion Bay start sunny before clouds increase near noon. Ignace stays sunny. High . West winds . Clouds increase overnight, with a low of . Monday: Mainly cloudy, clearing late in the afternoon. High 3°C , with winds up to 15 and a morning wind chill near −8 . Cloudy periods overnight, a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a low of −6°C .

Mainly cloudy, clearing late in the afternoon. High , with winds up to and a morning wind chill near . Cloudy periods overnight, a and a low of . Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 5°C. Cloudy overnight with the same shower chance and a low of 2°C.

Highway 17 travellers should prepare for crosswinds Sunday and a much colder Monday morning. Give road crews and stopped vehicles plenty of room.

Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake

Sunday: Sunny early, then sun and cloud. High 8°C . West winds 40, gusting to 60 . Sioux Lookout has a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon . Both areas become cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent precipitation chance ; Savant Lake’s chance changes to flurries near midnight. Low −4°C .

Sunny early, then sun and cloud. High . West winds . Sioux Lookout has a . Both areas become cloudy overnight with a ; Savant Lake’s chance changes to flurries near midnight. Low . Monday: Mainly cloudy, clearing during the afternoon. High 3°C . Winds up to 15 , with a morning wind chill near −8 . Cloudy periods overnight, a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a low of −7°C .

Mainly cloudy, clearing during the afternoon. High . Winds up to , with a morning wind chill near . Cloudy periods overnight, a and a low of . Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 4°C. Cloudy overnight with the same shower chance and a low of 0°C.

Conditions could change along Highways 72 and 599 as isolated precipitation meets falling temperatures. Overnight gusts reach 50 around Sioux Lookout before winds ease Monday.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

Sunday: Clouds increase, with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon . High 5°C . West winds 40, gusting to 60 , easing to northwest 20, gusting to 40 , during the afternoon. The precipitation chance continues into the evening. Low −5°C , with an overnight wind chill near −9 .

Clouds increase, with a . High . West winds , easing to northwest , during the afternoon. The precipitation chance continues into the evening. Low , with an overnight wind chill near . Monday: Mainly cloudy, clearing during the afternoon. High 3°C . Winds up to 15 , with a morning wind chill near −8 . Cloudy periods overnight, a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a low of −5°C .

Mainly cloudy, clearing during the afternoon. High . Winds up to , with a morning wind chill near . Cloudy periods overnight, a and a low of . Tuesday: Sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 4°C. Cloudy overnight with the same shower chance and a low of 0°C.

Drivers on Highway 105 should watch for gusts, scattered precipitation and any fallen branches. Snow accumulation amounts were not specified in these forecasts.

Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 10°C . West winds 20, gusting to 40 . A few clouds overnight as winds ease. Low −2°C .

Sunny with a high of . West winds . A few clouds overnight as winds ease. Low . Monday: Mainly sunny. High 6°C . Winds up to 15 , with a morning wind chill near −6 . The district outlook calls for cloudy periods overnight, a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a low of −4°C .

Mainly sunny. High . Winds up to , with a morning wind chill near . The district outlook calls for cloudy periods overnight, a and a low of . Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7°C. Cloudy overnight with the same shower chance and a low of 2°C.

Sunday offers a dry window for yardwork, but secure loose items in the wind. Families should allow time to clear frost from vehicle windows Monday morning.

Atikokan, Shebandowan, Upsala and Quetico

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 10°C . West winds 20, gusting to 40 , around Atikokan, Shebandowan and Quetico; 30, gusting to 50 , around Upsala and Raith. Low −6°C overnight as winds ease.

Sunny with a high of . West winds , around Atikokan, Shebandowan and Quetico; , around Upsala and Raith. Low overnight as winds ease. Monday: Atikokan and Quetico are mainly cloudy before late-afternoon clearing; Upsala has sun and cloud. High 6°C . Winds up to 15 , with a morning wind chill near −8 . Clear overnight, with a district low of −8°C .

Atikokan and Quetico are mainly cloudy before late-afternoon clearing; Upsala has sun and cloud. High . Winds up to , with a morning wind chill near . Clear overnight, with a district low of . Tuesday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 6°C. Cloudy overnight with a 40 per cent shower chance and a low of 2°C.

Backcountry travellers need warm overnight gear and a reliable communication plan. Do not judge the night’s conditions by a comfortable afternoon temperature.

Pickle Lake and Cat Lake

Sunday: Increasing cloud early, with temperatures steady near 4°C . West winds 50, gusting to 70 in the daily forecast; the special weather statement allows gusts of 70 to 80 . Cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries , changing to flurries during the evening. Low −4°C . Northwest winds 30, gusting to 50 .

Increasing cloud early, with temperatures steady near . West winds in the daily forecast; the special weather statement allows gusts of . Cloudy overnight with a , changing to flurries during the evening. Low . Northwest winds . Monday: Clearing late in the morning. High 2°C . Winds up to 15 , with a morning wind chill near −9 . Clear overnight, with a district low of −9°C .

Clearing late in the morning. High . Winds up to , with a morning wind chill near . Clear overnight, with a district low of . Tuesday: Sun and cloud. High 3°C. Cloudy overnight with a low of −3°C.

Highway 599 travellers should carry warm clothing, a charged phone and emergency supplies. Keep away from damaged trees and downed wires.

Thunder Bay, the north shore and Greenstone

Thunder Bay: Clearing Sunday, with a high of 12°C and west winds 20, gusting to 40. Clear overnight, low −2°C. Monday is mainly sunny, high 7°C, with winds up to 15 and a morning wind chill of −6. Monday night falls to −6°C. Tuesday is cloudy with a 30 per cent shower chance, high 7°C; Tuesday night has a 40 per cent chance and a low of 3°C.

Cloud Bay, Dorion and Kakabeka Falls: Sunday reaches 12°C, followed by −2°C overnight. Gusts reach 50 around Cloud Bay and Dorion and 40 around Kakabeka Falls. Monday reaches 6°C. The broader Superior West outlook gives a Monday-night low of −7°C, then a Tuesday high of 7°C with a 30 per cent shower chance; Tuesday-night low 2°C, with a 40 per cent chance.

Nipigon, Rossport, Marathon and Schreiber: Clearing Sunday, high 12°C, gusts to 40 and an overnight low of −2°C. Monday reaches 5°C. The district outlook gives −6°C Monday night, then cloudy skies and 5°C Tuesday. Tuesday night has a 30 per cent shower chance and a low of 0°C. The amended Marathon–Schreiber forecast includes morning fog dissipating Sunday.

Armstrong and Wabakimi: Sunday reaches 10°C, with west gusts to 60. A 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries develops overnight, changing to flurries near midnight; low −3°C. Monday is mainly cloudy, high 3°C. The broader district outlook gives −9°C Monday night, then sun and cloud with a 30 per cent shower chance and 4°C Tuesday; Tuesday-night low 0°C.

Geraldton and Longlac: Sunday reaches 11°C with west gusts to 50, then −3°C overnight. Monday is mainly cloudy, high 3°C, before a clear night near −9°C. Tuesday brings sun and cloud and 4°C; Tuesday night has a 30 per cent shower chance and a low of 0°C.

Other communities facing significant conditions

Sandy Lake, Weagamow Lake and Deer Lake: The amended Sunday forecast allows west gusts to 100, easing to 50 during the morning. A 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changes to flurries, with temperatures falling to 1°C during the afternoon. Low −5°C tonight. Monday clears, high 1°C, followed by −8°C overnight. Tuesday has sun and cloud, high 3°C, then −2°Covernight.

Summer Beaver, Wunnummin Lake and Kingfisher Lake: Sunday gusts to 100, temperatures near 4°C and a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low −4°C tonight. Monday clears, high 2°C, then −9°C overnight. Tuesday has sun and cloud, high 3°C, then −3°C.

Big Trout Lake, Kasabonika, Sachigo Lake and Bearskin Lake: Sunday gusts reach 90, with temperatures falling to 1°C and a 40 to 60 per cent chance of mixed showers or flurries. Overnight low −6°C. Monday highs range from 0°C to 1°C, followed by a district low of −9°C. Tuesday is sunny, high 2°C, then −3°C overnight.

Webequie and Fort Hope–Lansdowne House–Ogoki: Sunday highs reach 11°C, with gusts up to 90 at Webequie and 80 in the Fort Hope forecast area. Low −4°C tonight, with a 30 per cent overnight flurry chance. Monday reaches 1°C, with morning flurries possible before clearing; low −9°C that night. Tuesday is sunny, high 2°C, then −5°C overnight.

Fort Severn and Peawanuck: Gusts reach 90 Sunday as rain showers become mixed with or change to flurries. Temperatures fall to 2°C at Fort Severn and 3°C at Peawanuck. Overnight lows reach −4°C and −6°C, respectively. Monday reaches −1°C in both communities, with morning flurry chances and gusts of 60 to 70. Monday-night lows are −7°C and −8°C. Tuesday brings sun and cloud and 0°C, followed by lows of −6°C and −5°C.

Families should check directly with airlines and local service providers for actual disruptions. Weather forecasts alone do not confirm flight cancellations or outages.

Lake of the Woods and western Lake Superior marine outlook

Lake of the Woods: The 5 a.m. EDT Sunday marine forecast calls for west winds of 15 knots, easing to northwest 10 during the afternoon and turning north near midnight. Winds turn northeast 10 near noon Monday and east 10 Monday evening. No watches or warnings were in effect on the marine page checked. No Tuesday marine outlook or wave height was supplied on that page.

Western Lake Superior: The 3 a.m. EDT Sunday forecast has southwest winds of 15 knots turning west early, northwest during the evening and north near midnight. Winds ease to north 10 Monday morning, turning northeast Monday evening. Waves of 1.5 metres subside to one metre early Sunday and to 0.5 metres or less near noon Monday. Fog patches dissipate early Sunday.

The Tuesday outlook calls for light winds increasing to southeast 20 knots during the afternoon. No watches or warnings were in effect on the western Superior page checked. Recheck before departure: the absence of a warning does not guarantee safe conditions for a small boat. Wear a properly fitted flotation device and prepare for cold-water exposure.

School buses: Monday service still needs a fresh check

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium’s alerts page retrieved during this check still displayed an October 23 notice for DR22, cancelled that Friday because of a driver shortage. That was an operational cancellation, not a weather cancellation, and it does not establish Monday’s status.

A separate indexed homepage snapshot showed a general “running on time” message dated October 24. Direct access returned an error, and no current Monday, October 26 route-level notice was verified. The available information therefore does not support either a Monday cancellation list or an all-clear.

Families should check the Consortium website, Parent Portal and route alerts before leaving home Monday. Driver shortages and mechanical issues are operational disruptions; notices citing weather or road conditions should be identified separately.

Practical advice for drivers, families and outdoor workers

Drivers: Check Ontario 511 for actual road reports and closures. Expect gusts on exposed highways Sunday. Slow down where flurries, fallen debris or freezing moisture affect the road.

Check Ontario 511 for actual road reports and closures. Expect gusts on exposed highways Sunday. Slow down where flurries, fallen debris or freezing moisture affect the road. Families: Put warm coats, gloves and hats back into the Monday morning routine. Allow time to clear frost from every vehicle window.

Put warm coats, gloves and hats back into the Monday morning routine. Allow time to clear frost from every vehicle window. Outdoor workers: Secure loose material and follow workplace wind limits for ladders, elevated work and lifting. Keep clear of damaged trees and downed wires.

Secure loose material and follow workplace wind limits for ladders, elevated work and lifting. Keep clear of damaged trees and downed wires. Boaters and backcountry travellers: Check a fresh marine forecast, leave a trip plan and carry dry insulation and reliable communications.

Check a fresh marine forecast, leave a trip plan and carry dry insulation and reliable communications. Clothing: A wind-resistant outer layer is useful Sunday. Add warm layers for freezing mornings and keep waterproof footwear and rain gear ready for Tuesday’s shower chances.

Weather fact: a sunny afternoon can still lead to a freezing night

Air temperature and wind chill describe different things. Thunder Bay’s Monday morning forecast includes a wind chill of −6 even though the day’s high is 7°C. Wind increases heat loss from exposed skin; it does not make an object colder than the surrounding air temperature.