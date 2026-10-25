NewsHawks Sunday Briefing: October 25, 2026 — The Stories to Watch

THUNDER BAY — NEWS — Municipal election day is almost here. For Thunder Bay residents, Monday’s vote is the most immediate decision on a Sunday news agenda that also includes changes to American tariffs, new industrial funding and a national meeting involving First Nations and first ministers.

Internationally, Brazil is choosing its president, Saudi Arabia is reporting fresh missile and drone interceptions, and a proposed humanitarian pause in one Ukrainian community faces its first practical tests.

In British Columbia, the provincial Conservatives won what can be considered an upset. At the start of the snap election campaign, the Conservatives were in turmoil.

Here is the NewsHawks briefing for Sunday, October 25, 2026, bringing together the weekend’s developments and the stories from the past week that deserve continued attention.

International: Brazil votes in a closely watched presidential runoff. Brazilians are voting Sunday in a presidential runoff between incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. Flávio Bolsonaro led the first round, making the runoff a major test for Lula’s government.

The campaign has centred on public safety, living costs and sharply different approaches to government. Lula’s emphasis on social support and tax relief, alongside Bolsonaro’s tougher security proposals. Environmental policy and relations with the United States are also at stake.

The result will help determine Brazil’s direction on trade, climate policy and international partnerships. For Canadian readers, those policy choices will matter beyond the immediate contest between two political families. Any declaration of a winner should await reliable results.

International: Saudi–Houthi fighting raises fresh concerns. Saudi Arabia intercepted missiles and drones over Riyadh and southern areas Sunday, according to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. Reuters also reported renewed Houthi warnings against using Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, where two terminals were resuming operations following an earlier deadly attack.

The immediate concern is civilian safety and disruption to travel. For Northwestern Ontario, the broader issue to watch is whether regional instability affects energy and transportation costs. That is a potential economic consequence, rather than evidence of a specific increase in local fuel prices.

International: Oleshky agreement offers a limited humanitarian opening in Ukraine. An agreement announced October 23 would temporarily halt fighting around Oleshky, a Russian-occupied community in southern Ukraine, to allow humanitarian assistance and civilian evacuations. The White House credited First Lady Melania Trump with helping negotiate the arrangement; Reuters reported agreement by Russia and Ukraine.

The White House says many remaining residents are older people facing shortages of medicine, food and clean water. Its announcement describes assistance for residents who choose to leave and coordination between civilian teams.

The scope matters: this is a localized humanitarian arrangement. It does not establish a countrywide ceasefire or end the war.

The next measure of progress will be whether aid reaches residents and people can leave safely and voluntarily. An announced agreement and a successfully completed evacuation are different stages of the story.

National: Washington changes its Canadian tariff list, with relief for some products and new exposure for others.The United States announced October 23 that it would remove selected Canadian products from its Section 338 tariff measures while adding others. The changes affect the 50 per cent tariffs on covered goods.

According to the White House, products being removed include certain plywood sheets, paper products, machinery, refrigeration equipment and packing crates or boxes. Additions include certain valves, carpets and waste products. The changes take effect October 30.

This is a product-specific adjustment. Businesses cannot assume that every Canadian forestry product, manufactured item or shipment will receive the same treatment. The White House also says its Section 338 duties apply to covered goods regardless of trade-agreement origin status and can apply alongside Section 232 duties.

For Northwestern Ontario, the implications depend on exactly what a mill or manufacturer produces and where it sells. The useful measures over coming weeks will be changes in orders, export costs, production and employment. The announcement alone cannot establish that the wider trade dispute is easing.

National: Ottawa and Ontario announce $8.7 billion in industrial support. Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced an industrial action plan October 21 aimed at sectors under pressure from American tariffs.

The government’s published commitments include:

Area Announced support Steel A $5.22-billion joint fund over five years: $3.55 billion federally and $1.67 billion from Ontario. Automotive manufacturing $2.5 billion over two years for capital projects, machinery and upgraded production lines. Ring of Fire roads Up to $1 billion in federal funding over three years, matching Ontario’s initial commitment.

The plan also proposes coordinated permitting and a working group for engagement with First Nations, including discussion of economic opportunities and conservation.

For workers, the test will be delivery: which projects receive support, when spending begins and whether firms retain or add jobs. Funding commitments are significant, but they do not establish that those employment outcomes have already occurred.

National: First Nations and first ministers prepare for Monday’s meeting. A day of ceremony in Ottawa on Sunday precedes the First Nations–First Ministers’ Meeting on October 26.

The Assembly of First Nations says National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, regional leadership, chiefs, Elders and Knowledge Keepers are participating in Sunday’s proceedings. The ceremony begins with Algonquin protocols and provides space for ceremonies and songs from First Nations across the country.

The AFN says First Nations were promised the opportunity to set the meeting’s agenda, with the process intended to establish shared priorities with federal, provincial and territorial governments.

For Northwestern Ontario, this is a meeting to follow closely because agreements between governments can affect communities far from Ottawa. The questions afterward should be specific: what did participating First Nations seek, what commitments were made, who is responsible for acting and when will progress be reported?

A final communiqué will need to be assessed against the priorities expressed by First Nations themselves.

National: Wainwright tragedy keeps military training safety under scrutiny. The investigation into the October 17 fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright remains a major national story.

National Defence confirmed four soldiers died and 39 were injured. Those killed were Sergeant Morgan Wong and Privates Shaun Farrell, Aidan Goulding and Hayden Lykkemark.

In an October 22 update reported by Reuters, the army said the fire began on an automatic grenade-launcher range during training. That account of where the fire started does not, by itself, settle every question about the circumstances or responsibility.

The continuing public-interest questions concern training conditions, emergency response and measures to protect personnel. The people most directly affected remain the bereaved families, injured service members and their colleagues.

Regional: Ring of Fire funding draws support and a clear challenge over consent. The road-funding announcement has renewed the debate about how resource development should proceed in Northern Ontario.

Wyloo, developer of the Eagle’s Nest project, welcomed Ottawa’s commitment and closer cooperation between governments. Neskantaga First Nation, however, called for the funding to be withdrawn and said its withheld consent must be respected.

The Anishnawbe Business Professional Association also said development requires the free, prior and informed consent of affected First Nations, while supporting sustainable economic opportunities that benefit communities.

These positions show why a government funding agreement cannot be reported as a consensus among affected First Nations.

For Thunder Bay businesses and workers, there may be opportunities in construction, transportation and services. Whether those opportunities materialize will depend on project decisions and delivery. For rights holders, the central questions include authority over their lands, protection of water and meaningful participation in decisions. Both belong in coverage of the region’s economic future.

Regional: Anishinabek Police suspend Crime Stoppers use after reported data breach. The Anishinabek Police Service says it is suspending its use of Crime Stoppers while reviewing a cybersecurity incident involving Navigate360, the third-party platform used by Crime Stoppers programs.

APS says some data connected to programs serving its communities was included in the breach. It also stresses that Crime Stoppers operates independently and that the reported incident does not involve APS internal police systems.

The service has not provided, in the statement supplied to NetNewsLedger, a complete public account of the affected information. Questions about past tips and the breach are being directed to the Canadian Crime Stoppers Association.

People with information about a crime in an APS community can contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or use the service’s online reporting system. Those options are not anonymous. Emergencies should be reported through 9-1-1.

That distinction is essential for anyone deciding how to share sensitive information.

Regional: OPP investigate a youth’s death in Weagamow First Nation. Police are investigating after a youth with serious injuries was brought to the nursing station in Weagamow First Nation, also known as North Caribou Lake First Nation, early Friday, October 23.

According to the OPP release supplied to NetNewsLedger, officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. The youth was subsequently pronounced deceased.

The investigation involves the Sioux Lookout OPP Crime Unit, the Criminal Investigation Branch and Ontario’s coroner and forensic pathology services. Police have advised residents to expect an increased presence.

The release does not identify the youth or establish how the injuries occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

Regional: Sugar Zone recruitment signals a mining development to watch

The owners of the Sugar Zone gold mine near White River held a recruitment session in Thunder Bay on October 22, with a goal of adding 200 workers by next summer.

The recruitment effort is relevant to job seekers and businesses serving the mining sector. The figure is a hiring target, rather than a count of jobs already filled. Confirmed hiring and operating milestones will show how the restart translates into employment during 2027.

Local: Thunder Bay’s municipal election reaches its final day of campaigning. Thunder Bay residents vote Monday, October 26, in the municipal and school board elections. Online voting is already underway and closes at 8 p.m. Monday. Election-day polling locations are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., local time.

Voters can find their designated location and online voting instructions in their Voter Information Letter. The city says someone without that letter can still vote in person with acceptable identification at a location serving their ward.

Voting assistance is available at 807-622-VOTE (8683). The safest starting point for official instructions is thunderbay.ca/election. City of Thunder Bay

The city also publishes candidate profiles, identifying them as submissions from candidates rather than city-endorsed statements. City of Thunder Bay

A useful final comparison is whether candidates explain the cost, authority and timeline behind their promises. Road repairs, transit, housing responses and economic development all require decisions about resources. Voters can assess how clearly each candidate connects the desired result with a practical plan.

Local: Shelter village progress needs to be measured in people housed.

The city’s posted Temporary Shelter Village information says the facility is open and gradually welcoming residents. Its FAQ, updated October 16, states that 40 of the 80 units are connected to power and ready for occupancy, with the remaining units expected to be connected by the end of October.

The city lists targets of at least 20 residents by the end of October and approximately 40 by the end of November. Those are planning targets, not a verified count of current residents.

As colder weather approaches, the important measures are how many people are actually accessing accommodation, whether support is available and what pathways exist into stable housing. Installed units, available spaces and occupied spaces should be reported separately so residents can judge progress accurately.

Local: Victoria Avenue’s reopening target is six days away.

The city’s published Victoriaville construction schedule says Victoria Avenue is expected to reopen by October 31, 2026. Completion of the entire project, including plazas and landscaping, is scheduled for June 2027, subject to weather and unforeseen conditions.

As of Sunday, October 25, the current road-opening target has not passed. Reopening traffic and completing every part of the redevelopment are separate milestones.

The immediate matters to watch are confirmation of the opening date, safe access for pedestrians and businesses, and a clear explanation of work continuing into next year. Those details will show what residents can expect when barriers come down.