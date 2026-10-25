Jose Vitor Leme breaks PBR’s 90-point ride record and wins his third Teams MVP as Austin beats Oklahoma and clinches a 2026 playoff bye

Career 90-point ride No. 95, a record third Teams MVP award and a postseason bye — Jose Vitor Leme delivers a Saturday night to remember in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — RODEO — Hang on to your hats, bull riding fans — Jose Vitor Leme just rode his way into another chapter of PBR history!

The three-time world champion covered Moonlight Graham for 90.55 points Saturday, October 24, at T-Mobile Center, lifting the Austin Gamblers over the Oklahoma Wildcatters, 90.55–89.10.

That eight-second effort carried a mighty big payoff. Leme recorded his 95th career 90-point ride, passing Chris Shivers’ long-standing PBR record of 94. He also clinched his third PBR Teams MVP award, becoming the first rider to reach that mark, while securing Austin a top-three seed and first-round bye at the 2026 PBR Teams Championship. pbr.com

One bull. One qualified ride. A record, an MVP award and a better road into the playoffs.

Leme delivers when Austin needs him. The Gamblers needed every bit of that score during the second night of Outlaw Days, presented by Bad Boy Mowers and Tractors.

Oklahoma’s Renan Almeida Alves answered with 89.10 points on Aggie Pete, leaving the Wildcatters just 1.45 points short. Each team finished 1-for-5, but Leme’s ride stood tallest.

Austin improved to 21-13, joining the Missouri Thunder among the teams that had secured a first-round bye.

Leme, who had shared the distinction of two Teams MVP awards with Florida’s John Crimber, now has that record to himself. Shivers’ 90-point ride mark had stood for 14 years.

“Three-time MVP and I’m just starting. I’m still there, and I’m going to hang in there and try again,” Leme said on the Paramount+ broadcast.

The Brazilian star also paid tribute to Shivers and thanked the crowd for its support on a milestone night.

Kansas City wins the Show Me State Showdown. The hometown Outlaws gave their fans plenty to cheer about, taking down the league-leading Missouri Thunder 178.50–89.50.

Missouri struck first when Paulo Eduardo Rossetto rode Dirty Dan for 89.50 points, his 27th qualified ride of the season.

Then Sandro Batista went to work.

Batista matched Sky Diamond for 90.70 points, extending his qualified-ride streak to nine straight and putting Kansas City ahead. Maikon Rocha added 87.80 points on Hercules, giving the Outlaws the two scores they needed.

Kansas City remained sixth in the standings, keeping its push to avoid the postseason Ride-in Game alive.

Florida puts four on the board. The Florida Freedom came ready to ride, covering four of five bulls in a 356.45–88.15 victory over the Carolina Cowboys.

Luciano De Castro opened with 87.50 points on Lil Wayne, improving to a perfect 5-for-5 since joining Florida. Murilo Henrique de Oliveira followed with 88.45 on Rock ’n Roll.

Then came a pair of rides in the 90s.

Austin Richardson returned to competition with 90 points on Margin of Error, and Vinicius Rodrigues Pereira added 90.50 on American Made to finish Florida’s scoring.

Carolina managed one qualified ride: Ezekiel Mitchell’s 88.15 on Bruce.

The Freedom moved to eighth at 15-19, while the third-place Cowboys slipped to 19-15 heading into Sunday.

Texas strikes with two career-best rides. The Texas Rattlers brought some bite to their matchup with the Arizona Ridge Riders, earning a 268.40–178.25 victory.

Qynn Andersen delivered a career-high 90 points aboard Huey. Jean Carlos Teodoro went even higher, converting his re-ride on Wicked Solo for a career-best 91.05 points.

Veteran João Ricardo Vieira completed Texas’ three-ride effort with 87.35 on Oreo Blast.

Arizona countered with 89.40 from Eduardo Aparecido on Big Bills and 88.85 from Vitor Manoel Dias on Loud, but the Ridge Riders needed another score to catch Texas.

The Rattlers reached 17-17, holding fifth place.

New York keeps its playoff push rolling. The Mavericks opened Saturday’s action with a 264.40–87.85 victory over the Nashville Stampede, delivering three qualified rides to Nashville’s one.

Afonso Quintino started the scoring with 86.90 points on Snake Eyes. Marco Rizzo added 88.15 on Cramer, and Mauricio Gulla Moreira finished the job with 89.35 on War Wagon.

Riquelmi Silva kept Nashville from being shut out, scoring 87.85 on King Ding A Ling during the Stampede’s final out.

New York improved to 15-19 and remained seventh. Nashville fell to 18-16, holding fourth as the battle for postseason positioning continued.

The standings heading into Sunday, October 25:

Rank Team Record 1 Missouri Thunder 24-10 2 Austin Gamblers 21-13 3 Carolina Cowboys 19-15 4 Nashville Stampede 18-16 5 Texas Rattlers 17-17 6 Kansas City Outlaws 15-19 7 New York Mavericks 15-19 8 Florida Freedom 15-19 9 Arizona Ridge Riders 14-20 10 Oklahoma Wildcatters 12-22

Records reflect PBR’s official standings after Saturday’s competition. PBR Teams Standings

Sunday brings the final regular-season showdown. Outlaw Days concludes Sunday, October 25, with arena action beginning at 1:45 p.m. Central — 2:45 p.m. Eastern for Thunder Bay fans. pbr.com

PBR lists live coverage of all five games on The CW beginning at 2 p.m. Central, or 3 p.m. Eastern. pbr.com

Austin and Missouri have their first-round byes secured. For the teams still fighting over the remaining bye and playoff positioning, Sunday’s final outs carry plenty of weight.

Summary: Jose Vitor Leme breaks PBR’s 90-point ride record and wins his third Teams MVP as Austin beats Oklahoma and clinches a 2026 playoff bye in Kansas City.