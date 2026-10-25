Anishinabek Police suspend Crime Stoppers use after a reported breach. APS says internal systems are not involved; direct reporting options are not anonymous

APS says some data linked to programs serving its communities was affected, but its internal police systems are not involved

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Anishinabek Police Service (APS) is suspending its use of Crime Stoppers following a reported cybersecurity incident involving Navigate360, the third-party provider of a platform used by Crime Stoppers programs across North America.

APS says it has been informed that some data related to Crime Stoppers programs serving its communities was included in the breach.

The service is reviewing the available information and assessing additional safeguards and security measures being implemented by Crime Stoppers and its service providers.

APS says its internal systems are not involved. While police and Crime Stoppers have worked together for many years, APS emphasized that Crime Stoppers is an independent organization. Its tip-management platform is not connected to APS systems.

“The reported breach does not involve police internal systems,” the service stated.

APS acknowledged the seriousness of the incident, particularly the need to protect the anonymity, confidentiality and safety of people who provide information to assist investigations. The service said the safety of the public, tipsters and police personnel is paramount.

APS’s statement did not specify the number of affected tips, what information was involved, or when the service might resume using Crime Stoppers.

Previous tipsters with questions are directed to the Canadian Crime Stoppers Association. APS says the association should be contacted about the breach, the scope of potentially affected information and measures taken in response.

The service also acknowledged Crime Stoppers’ longstanding contribution to community safety and investigations.

People can still report crimes and public safety concerns directly to police:

Telephone: Call 1-888-310-1122 with information about a crime or public safety concern in a community served by APS.

Call with information about a crime or public safety concern in a community served by APS. Online: Submit non-emergency crime tips through the Anishinabek Police Service online reporting system.

Submit non-emergency crime tips through the Anishinabek Police Service online reporting system. Emergency: Call 9-1-1.

APS cautions that its direct telephone and online reporting options are not anonymous.