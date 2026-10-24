An in-depth look at Thunder Bay’s strengths, challenges and practical steps to improve housing, safety, transit, business growth and everyday quality of life

ANALYSIS — Thunder Bay has the businesses, institutions, natural setting and community leadership to build an exceptional future. Its biggest challenge is turning those strengths into reliable services, safer neighbourhoods and opportunities that reach more residents.

THUNDER BAY — October 24, 2026 — Thunder Bay is a challenge. Sometimes as residents, we are so close to the situations and impact of events that it is hard to be able to step back and look at what progress is happening.

Part of that is how media and social media works. Bad news moves faster than good news.

Overall, Thunder Bay is making some genuine progress. Development activity has increased, Indigenous businesses are expanding, and the city is investing in infrastructure and new approaches to homelessness.

It is also struggling with serious problems.

Police-reported crime has risen, homelessness remains widespread, transit reliability needs attention, and the municipality faces a substantial infrastructure funding gap.

Both realities deserve space in the same conversation.

Thunder Bay’s future will not improve through relentless criticism that dismisses every achievement.

Nor will it improve through announcements that treat funding approvals and strategic plans as finished results.

On Monday night, the 2026 Civic Election results will be announced. The incoming Council will be the ones to work toward changing our future.

Setting Goals as a Community

Becoming the “best city in Canada” is an ambition, not an objectively settled ranking. A useful definition would be a city where people can afford a home, find meaningful work, travel safely, access services and feel that they belong.

Measured against that standard, Thunder Bay has considerable advantages—and substantial work ahead.

What Thunder Bay is doing right: making development easier

The evidence does not support the blanket claim that nothing is happening economically.

The City’s 2025 development report recorded $368 million in construction value, up 64% from the previous year, alongside 1,035 building permits and permits for 377 new homes. These are municipal reporting figures; permitted construction value is not the same as completed investment, and housing permits are not occupied homes.

Nevertheless, they indicate activity and investor interest.

The reasonable conclusion is that Thunder Bay has made progress in moving projects through its development system. The next test is whether those approvals become completed buildings, housing people can afford and businesses that remain viable.

Council should continue reducing unnecessary duplication while protecting building safety, accessibility and sound planning. Predictable requirements and prompt decisions are valuable to a local entrepreneur renovating a storefront just as they are to a large developer.

The city has an economic foundation beyond one major project

Thunder Bay’s economic future should not depend entirely on a mine opening, a single employer expanding or one government funding announcement.

The Community Economic Development Commission’s review of 2025 reported 57 business starts, 16 commercial locations filled and 70 jobs created through small-business development programs. It also reported supporting 392 employers through workforce initiatives and welcoming 13 cruise ship visits.

These are program results reported by the CEDC, not measures of the entire city’s net business or employment growth. They still demonstrate that economic development is taking place through several channels.

Thunder Bay should build on that diversity.

Mining services, transportation, manufacturing, tourism and Indigenous enterprise offer opportunities for local companies. Education and health care also give the city institutions around which training, research and specialized services can develop.

For example, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is preparing for a 2028 cardiovascular surgery program launch, including staff training with the University Health Network’s Peter Munk Cardiac Centre. That is a future service, not one already operating, but it illustrates the value of investing in local expertise alongside buildings and equipment.

The economic question should be broader than “What company can we attract?” It should also be: “What would help existing employers expand, train workers and keep more business here?”

Indigenous entrepreneurship is a major strength

The NADF Awards held in Thunder Bay on October 22 offer a useful example.

Recipients included The HT Group, Wabusk Data Solutions, Wesley’s Take Out, Necessities, Peter Collins of Chi Mino Ozhitoowin, and ThawiKayhiGan Group. Their work spans technology, hospitality, community services, infrastructure and First Nation-owned business development.

These achievements deserve recognition as part of the region’s economic future.

However, this economic area is under-utilized and offers some major opportunities for expansion.

Thunder Bay should pursue practical partnerships with Fort William First Nation, other First Nations and Indigenous businesses: supplier development, training agreements, commercial opportunities and joint planning where appropriate.

Those partnerships must respect Indigenous governments’ authority and priorities. Economic participation cannot substitute for rights, consent or a meaningful role in decisions.

The City already has an Indigenous Relations and Inclusion Strategy covering relationships, responsive services, education and community prosperity.

There are few updates from this department. That gap needs to change. The Indigenous Relations Department should be more of a partnership of Indigenous First Nations, Indigenous businesses, and Indigenous organizations. Over the past two years, it seems this office has served more as a “Checked box” and ignored. The City has not put enough attention to the opportunities, preferring a more status quo approach than seeking real change.

The next challenge is demonstrating what changes because of it.

Where Thunder Bay is falling short: the gap between plans and everyday results

Residents experience municipal performance through ordinary situations.

Does the bus arrive? Is the sidewalk passable? Can a business get a clear answer? Is a reported hazard addressed? Can a person leaving a shelter obtain stable housing?

A completed report may be necessary work. It is not, by itself, a better service.

Thunder Bay needs a stronger habit of reporting outcomes alongside activity: homes occupied as well as permits issued, trips completed as well as buses purchased, and people remaining housed as well as shelter spaces opened.

That distinction would make both praise and criticism more useful.

Homelessness: a necessary response arrived after documented delays

The Temporary Shelter Village at 879 Alloy Place is a concrete step forward.

The City’s October 16 update said the village was open and welcoming residents. Of its 80 units, 40 were connected to power and ready for occupancy; the other 40 were expected to be connected by the end of October.

Those figures describe available accommodation, not confirmed occupancy. The village provides temporary accommodation and connections to services while permanent housing options are developed.

It is reasonable to credit the City for delivering that option. It is equally reasonable to examine how long delivery took.

It is equally reasonable to question why once the Shelter Village opened, there were only two occupants. City Administration owes Council and the taxpayers explanations.

A July 2025 municipal report explicitly acknowledged site-selection delays. At that stage, the timetable called for 40 units to support phased occupancy by December 15, 2025, with all units completed by February 27, 2026. The eventual October 2026 opening came substantially later. The documents reviewed do not establish how responsibility for every intervening delay should be allocated.

The broader need remains much larger than one project. NetNewsLedger’s reporting on the October 2025 point-in-time count identified 652 people experiencing homelessness.

That was a one-day snapshot, not a complete count of everyone who experienced homelessness during the year.

The next measure of success must be whether people move into permanent housing and remain there.

A proposed shared accountability system should track housing placements, six- and 12-month housing retention, returns to homelessness, access to supports and neighbourhood concerns. It should protect personal information and involve the agencies doing the work.

Residents deserve safe public spaces. People experiencing homelessness deserve safety and a realistic route indoors. A successful response must deliver both.

Crime is a serious problem—but the numbers must be used correctly

Statistics Canada’s 2025 figures show a Crime Severity Index of 114.1 for the Thunder Bay census metropolitan area, compared with 75.0 nationally.

Thunder Bay’s metropolitan CSI rose 3%, while its police-reported crime rate rose 18%, to 8,373 incidents per 100,000 people. Nationally, those measures fell 5% and 2%, respectively.

The crime rate measures incident volume relative to population.

The CSI also weights offences by seriousness. Metropolitan figures should not be substituted for municipal police-service figures, and neither measure describes every neighbourhood’s risk.

The direction is troubling. But those statistics alone cannot establish that a particular council decision caused the increase.

They also cannot justify treating homelessness as evidence of criminal behaviour.

Thunder Bay needs a coordinated response that protects victims, addresses repeat violence and trafficking, improves public spaces and provides effective routes into housing and appropriate care.

Enforcement and social services have different responsibilities. Both need to function well.

A useful public safety report would distinguish violent crime, property crime, repeat victimization and residents’ confidence in reporting offences. It should also explain changes in reporting or enforcement that affect comparisons.

Transit must be treated as essential economic infrastructure

The City launched its Transit Service Optimization Review in June. It covers 20 conventional routes, Lift+ specialized transit and potential on-demand services, with recommendations expected in late 2026.

That review is worthwhile. Its value will depend on implementation.

For a resident travelling to a shift, class or appointment, reliability is the basic product. A cancelled trip can have consequences well beyond inconvenience.

Our research reviewed for this article could not find a current, independently verified system-wide cancellation rate. Thunder Bay should make that information easy to find.

Monthly reporting should show:

Scheduled trips actually delivered, by route and time period.

On-time performance, using a published definition.

Cancellations and their causes.

Missed-stop complaints and how they were resolved.

Lift+ booking availability and service performance.

The response should address operator retention, staffing coverage, maintenance and realistic schedules. New technology should be judged by whether it improves journeys.

Infrastructure funding cannot remain tomorrow’s problem

Thunder Bay’s asset-management plan identifies an annual infrastructure funding gap of $30.6 million. Its stated approach prioritizes renewal over expansion and includes climate resilience.

Recognizing the gap is responsible. Closing it requires difficult choices.

A city cannot indefinitely expand the assets it owns while underfunding the maintenance of existing roads, buildings, pipes and vehicles.

Before approving a major addition, council should receive a public estimate of construction costs, annual operating costs, future replacement costs and the service improvements expected.

New development should also be assessed against its long-term servicing obligations. Additional property assessment is useful, but the associated infrastructure and service costs matter too.

The City’s approved 2026 budget included $478.7 million in tax- and rate-supported operating spending and $160 million in capital spending. It described a 4% tax impact for existing properties without major changes, with total property-tax revenue rising 4.4% when assessment growth was included.

Residents are entitled to ask what those resources deliver. An honest answer must distinguish municipal operations from agencies and boards, ongoing spending from construction, and savings from maintenance merely deferred.

Downtown investment needs people and businesses to follow

Victoriaville’s redevelopment illustrates both opportunity and the importance of precise communication.

The City’s published FAQ identifies October 31, 2026, as the expected Victoria Avenue reopening date and June 2027for completion of the full project, including plazas and landscaping. As of October 24, the road-opening target has not yet passed.

Reopening a street can improve access. It cannot, by itself, guarantee a successful downtown.

The next phase should focus on occupied storefronts, housing, accessible public spaces, reliable maintenance and reasons to visit throughout the year.

Over the summer there has not been a lot of construction activity going on or appears to be going on.

Perhaps the biggest failure here is that the City Manager is not putting the onus on communications in a city that really needs MORE communication.

If there are delays, tell people what is happening. Trust people to understand. Delays without explanation generate uncertainty for business owners and investors. The apparent failure to realize that inside Administration in this city at times is what perhaps leads to frustration.

It often seems over the past two years that the leadership of the Administration doesn’t understand the importance of this. It is not the only area. The Homeless Encampments, the Shelter Village, the East End construction, Waterfront District and Victoria Avenue are all areas that have lacked open and transparent communications.

Perhaps the biggest failure here is that instead of calling for more accountability, all too often Council has taken a back seat to Administration. No one ever will ask Councillors to drive a bulldozer or pick up a shovel, however it is very justifiable to ask for answers and expect them in a timely manner.

Businesses affected by construction need clear access information and timely schedule updates. Residents need to know whether an announced date means traffic access, substantial construction completion or the finished project.

The city should measure downtown recovery through vacancy, business retention, residential occupancy and pedestrian activity—not simply completion photographs.

Being welcoming must be an everyday experience

Thunder Bay’s workforce strategy increasingly depends on attracting and retaining people.

The CEDC says the Thunder Bay District has secured participation in Ontario’s 2026–2027 Regional Economic Development through Immigration initiative, with an expected allocation of 150 nominations in 2027. That is an allocation for the district, not a guarantee that 150 workers will settle permanently in the city.

Recruitment is only the beginning.

People deciding whether to stay consider work, housing, transportation, family opportunities and how they are treated.

Thunder Bay should assess inclusion through measurable experiences: access to employment, fair hiring, complaint resolution, service accessibility and whether residents feel safe seeking help.

Its outdoor setting, waterfront, neighbourhoods, cultural life and recreation are important strengths. To make those advantages meaningful for more people, access must extend to residents without cars, people with disabilities, young families and seniors.

What Thunder Bay should do next

The following is a proposed agenda, not an adopted municipal plan. It would require costed decisions, cooperation and public reporting.

Priority Practical next step Evidence of progress Housing and homelessness Agree on a shared delivery plan with housing agencies, Indigenous partners and service providers More people entering and retaining permanent housing Public safety Publish a neighbourhood-focused safety report with policing and community partners Less repeat victimization and improved confidence in reporting Transit Establish and publish route-level reliability standards More scheduled trips delivered and fewer unresolved complaints Infrastructure Adopt a funded renewal path and disclose lifecycle costs for major projects A narrowing funding gap and better asset condition Business growth Give expanding employers a clear municipal contact and track barriers through to resolution Completed expansions, business survival and sustained employment Downtowns Pair capital improvements with housing, business retention and maintenance Fewer vacant premises and more year-round activity Inclusion Set measurable commitments with Indigenous and community partners Better service experiences and demonstrable follow-through Accountability Publish a short quarterly performance dashboard Residents can compare commitments with results

During the first six months, council should establish baselines, identify responsible organizations and select a limited number of priorities. Targets without reliable starting measurements invite misleading claims.

Over the following two years, the emphasis should be on delivery: completed housing, dependable transit, functioning partnerships and maintenance residents can see.

A five-year assessment should compare Thunder Bay with similar-sized regional centres using consistent measures. Larger cities can offer ideas, but comparisons should account for geography, service responsibilities and population.

Funding must be part of the plan from the start. Council should distinguish changes it can make through existing operations from projects requiring new municipal spending, provincial services or federal investment. Every promised initiative should identify who pays to operate it after construction or startup funding ends.

Who is responsible?

City Council and administration should be judged on matters they control: municipal priorities, land-use decisions, service delivery, project management and honest communication.

They should also be judged on how effectively they work with others.

But the municipality does not independently control health-care capacity, criminal prosecution, federal policy or every housing service. Police, social-service organizations, Indigenous governments, provincial and federal governments, employers and educational institutions have their own responsibilities.

Shared responsibility should produce named commitments and coordinated work. It should not become an excuse for nobody owning the result.

Thunder Bay’s strongest route to national recognition is to make everyday life consistently better: a dependable bus, a safe walk, a home people can keep, a business that can expand and a public institution that explains its decisions.

Those are the improvements that give residents a reason to stay—and others a reason to come.