Thunder Bay Weather: Warm Saturday Brings Showers and Thunderstorm Risk Before Temperatures Drop Sharply

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk | Saturday, October 24, 2026

THUNDER BAY, ON — Northwestern Ontario is in for a weekend of changing weather, with unusually warm temperatures Saturday giving way to cooler conditions Sunday and a return to frosty mornings by Monday.

Thunder Bay could reach 18°C on Saturday, approximately 10 degrees above the normal daytime high for this time of October. However, showers, gusty winds and the risk of an afternoon thunderstorm could interrupt outdoor activities.

By Monday, temperatures are expected to fall to just 5°C, with overnight temperatures dropping well below freezing.

The significant temperature change means residents should make the most of the mild weather while also preparing for the colder days ahead.

Saturday, October 24: Mild, Foggy Morning with Rain and Thunderstorm Risk

Thunder Bay started Saturday morning under foggy conditions, with the temperature at Thunder Bay Airport measuring 7.3°C at 5 a.m.

Visibility was down to just 400 metres, with humidity at 100 per cent and a north-northwest wind at 5 km/h. Barometric pressure was 102.4 kPa and falling.

The fog is expected to dissipate during the morning.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers during the early morning and late afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

South winds will develop during the afternoon at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will reach 18°C.

The UV index will be 2, or low.

Saturday Night

Showers remain possible during the early evening, along with a thunderstorm risk. Conditions should clear overnight as temperatures drop to 2°C.

Residents heading outdoors Saturday evening should bring a rain-resistant jacket and prepare for temperatures to fall considerably after sunset.

Sunday, October 25: Sunshine Returns, but Cooler Air Arrives

Sunday should bring improving weather across Thunder Bay.

Environment Canada’s updated outlook calls for sunshine, with a westerly wind increasing to 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h during the morning.

The daytime high will reach approximately 13°C.

That will still be mild for late October, but noticeably cooler than Saturday.

Sunday night will be clear, allowing temperatures to fall to -4°C.

This will bring a widespread frost risk and potentially icy patches where water remains on untreated surfaces.

Monday, October 26: Sunny but Much Colder

Monday marks a return to more typical late-October weather.

Environment Canada forecasts sunshine with a daytime high of only 5°C.

The morning will be particularly chilly following Sunday’s overnight low of -4°C.

Monday night will turn colder still, with a forecast low of -6°C.

Residents should check outdoor water connections, protect temperature-sensitive plants and prepare for frost on vehicles.

The cooling trend is a reminder that winter is approaching, even after Saturday’s brief return to unusually mild temperatures.

Weather Across Thunder Bay and Surrounding Communities

The warm Saturday weather will extend across much of the Thunder Bay District, including Kakabeka Falls, Oliver Paipoonge, Neebing, Shuniah, Dorion, Red Rock and Nipigon.

However, communities away from Lake Superior could see colder overnight temperatures, particularly Sunday and Monday.

Regional Three-Day Temperatures

Community Sat. Oct. 24 Sun. Oct. 25 Mon. Oct. 26 Thunder Bay 18°C 13°C 5°C Kakabeka Falls 18°C 13°C 8°C Nipigon 17°C 13°C 6°C Lake Nipigon area 16°C 11°C 4°C Atikokan 18°C 10°C 6°C

Forecast daytime highs. Regional temperatures may vary between forecasting services and local terrain.

Kakabeka Falls, Murillo and Oliver Paipoonge

Saturday will bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with highs near 18°C. Showers are possible, especially during the late afternoon.

Sunday should be drier, with some sunshine and temperatures reaching around 13°C.

Monday will be considerably cooler, with highs around 8°C near Kakabeka Falls. A widespread frost is likely in inland locations following overnight temperatures below freezing.

Neebing, Shuniah and Pass Lake

Communities around Thunder Bay will experience similar conditions, including showers Saturday and improving skies Sunday.

Residents in rural areas should watch for fog early Saturday, particularly near streams, low-lying areas and fields.

By Monday morning, frost will become a more widespread concern.

Nipigon, Red Rock and Dorion

Saturday will be mild, reaching approximately 17°C in Nipigon, with some showers developing later in the day.

Sunday should bring a mixture of cloud and sunshine, with highs near 13°C. Monday will be cooler, reaching only about 6°C.

The forecast suggests overnight temperatures will approach or fall below freezing by Monday night.

Atikokan and Surrounding Areas

Atikokan will reach approximately 18°C Saturday, with periods of cloud and showers.

Sunday will be noticeably cooler, with a high near 10°C under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will bring further cooling, with a high near 6°C and temperatures falling below freezing overnight.

Highway 11/17 Travel Outlook

The main travel concern early Saturday is fog, which has reduced visibility significantly around Thunder Bay.

Motorists travelling between Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls, Nipigon and along rural roads should reduce speed and leave additional distance between vehicles wherever fog is present.

Showers and possible thunderstorms Saturday afternoon could cause temporary visibility problems or wet pavement.

Sunday and Monday should offer better daytime visibility in many areas, but overnight freezing temperatures may produce isolated icy spots, particularly on bridges, shaded sections and untreated roads.

For current road information, visit Ontario 511.

What to Wear: A Weekend of Two Seasons

Saturday will be mild enough for a light jacket, but a waterproof layer is advisable because of the showers and thunderstorm risk.

Sunday will feel more like a typical autumn day, with a jacket or sweater needed, especially when winds pick up.

By Monday, residents heading outdoors early should consider a warmer coat, gloves and a hat as temperatures start well below freezing in some locations.

Weather Trivia: Why Clear October Nights Bring Frost

During clear nights, the ground loses heat rapidly through a process called radiational cooling.

When skies are cloudy, those clouds help slow the loss of heat. But on clear nights with lighter winds, temperatures near the ground can fall quickly.

That is why frost can form on vehicles, grass and rooftops even when the official air temperature remains slightly above freezing.

This effect is particularly noticeable in inland communities such as Kakabeka Falls and Murillo, where temperatures can drop more sharply overnight than along the Lake Superior shoreline.

Looking Ahead: Colder Weather to Start the Week

The forecast points toward a much cooler Monday and Tuesday, with daytime highs around 5°C in Thunder Bay.

There is also a chance of showers Tuesday, followed by additional unsettled weather later in the week.

Residents should use the remaining mild conditions to finish fall yard work, secure outdoor items and prepare their vehicles for the colder weather ahead.

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