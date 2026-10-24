Grady Young wins Round 1 and the 5/5 Bucking Battle in Saskatoon, climbing to No. 20 as the race for 2026 PBR Canada National Finals heats up in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan cowboy wins Round 1 and the 5/5 Bucking Battle, climbing to No. 20 and closing within 62 points of a National Finals berth

SASKATOON, Sask. — RODEO — Hang on, Saskatoon! Grady Young brought championship momentum into SaskTel Centre on Friday, October 23, and rode out with two wins and a stronger hand in the race to Edmonton.

The cowboy from Leader, Saskatchewan, swept Round 1 and the accompanying 5/5 Bucking Battle at the PBR Saskatoon Classic, presented by Redhead Equipment and CASE IH, delivering a perfect two-for-two performance on opening night.

Fresh from winning the 2026 Canadian Professional Rodeo Association bull riding championship, Young earned 51 national points, according to PBR Canada’s results. He climbed from No. 22 to No. 20, leaving him 62 points short of the Top 18 qualification line for the PBR Canada National Finals.

That Finals ticket is still up for grabs—but Young has put himself firmly back in the chase.

Young strikes first aboard Blood Creek. The Saskatchewan contender opened his account with an 87.6-point ride on Blood Creek, supplied by Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp.

That effort topped Round 1 by just two-tenths of a point and earned Young 28 national points. With the competition breathing down his neck, he had another job waiting: the five-man Bucking Battle.

Free Willie delivers the matchup—and Young delivers the ride. To finish the evening, Young covered another Outlaw Buckers bull, Free Willie, for 88 points.

He was the only rider to record a qualified ride in the 5/5 Bucking Battle. Aaron Roy, Marshall Senger, Chanse Switzer and Eric O’Flynn were unable to put a score on the board in the special round.

Young collected another 23 national points, bringing his Friday haul to 51.

The Bucking Battle was a separate competition. Young’s Round 1 score of 87.6 remained his Saskatoon Classic aggregate heading into Saturday.

Saskatchewan riders crowd the top of the leaderboard. Meadow Lake’s Marshall Senger came within a whisker of the Round 1 win, riding Twisted Logic from Thompson Rodeo Livestock for 87.4 points.

Second place delivered 18 national points, keeping Senger at No. 15 in Canada.

Three-time PBR Canada champion Aaron Roy, of Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan, finished third with 85.7 points aboard High Ballin from Kinky Buckers. His 17 national points kept him fifth nationally, 875.83 points behind leader Nick Tetz of Calgary.

Hazenmore, Saskatchewan’s Chanse Switzer also gained ground in the qualification fight. His 83-point ride on Says Who, supplied by Thompson Rodeo/K Rose Ranch, earned fourth place and 16 national points.

Switzer remained No. 19, now just 30.67 points outside the Top 18.

Quesnel, British Columbia’s Eric O’Flynn rounded out the top five with 80.4 points on Twist & Shout from Thompson Rodeo Livestock. He earned seven national points and remained No. 23.

Friday’s Round 1 leaders:

Place Rider Bull Ride score National points earned 1 Grady Young Blood Creek 87.6 28 2 Marshall Senger Twisted Logic 87.4 18 3 Aaron Roy High Ballin 85.7 17 4 Chanse Switzer Says Who 83.0 16 5 Eric O’Flynn Twist & Shout 80.4 7

Young earned an additional 23 national points for winning the separate 5/5 Bucking Battle.

The road to Edmonton runs through Saturday night. Saskatoon is celebrating 25 years of PBR competition, and this year’s stop carries plenty of championship weight: it is the final Cup Series event before the November 13–14 National Finals in Edmonton.

The Saskatoon Classic’s Saturday, October 24 program features Round 2 and the championship round, beginning at 7 p.m. CST—9 p.m. EDT in Thunder Bay. Event and ticket information is available through SaskTel Centre. SaskTel Centre

For Young and Switzer, the assignment is clear: keep making the whistle and keep collecting points.

Friday belonged to Grady Young. Saturday offers another chance to turn that Saskatchewan surge into a place at the National Finals.