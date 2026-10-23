Thunder Bay Weekend Weather: Saturday Warmth and Shower Risk Before a Windy Sunday Cooldown

Friday, October 23, to Sunday, October 25, 2026

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A mild start to the weekend will give way to a cooler Sunday across Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Saturday brings an afternoon shower chance and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Friday morning conditions

At 7 a.m. EDT Friday, Thunder Bay Airport reported mist, a temperature of 7.4°C and visibility of two kilometres. Humidity was 100 per cent, with east-southeast winds at 5 km/h. Pressure was 102.5 kPa and falling.

Thunder Bay’s three-day forecast

Day Conditions High Overnight Friday, October 23 Cloudy; morning fog patches clearing 16°C Mainly cloudy; 8°C Saturday, October 24 Mainly cloudy; 40% chance of afternoon showers and a thunderstorm risk 18°C Cloudy; 30% shower chance; 6°C Sunday, October 25 Sunny and windy 10°C Cloudy; 0°C

The city forecast was issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT Friday.

Friday’s hourly outlook keeps winds light during the morning, becoming easterly near 10 km/h in the afternoon.

Surrounding communities

Gillies: Cloudy Friday, with morning fog patches clearing, a high of 16°C and a low of 7°C. Saturday brings a 40 per cent afternoon shower chance and a thunderstorm risk, with a high of 17°C. A 30 per cent shower chance continues Saturday night, with a low of 5°C. Sunday turns sunny and windy, reaching 9°C, before falling to −1°C overnight.

Cloud Bay in Neebing: Highs of 16°C Friday, 17°C Saturday and 9°C Sunday, with overnight lows of 7°C, 5°C and −1°C, respectively. Saturday has a 40 per cent afternoon shower chance and a thunderstorm risk. South winds strengthen to 30 km/h, gusting to 50, Saturday morning. Sunday will be sunny and windy.

Kakabeka Falls: The location-page forecast retrieved was issued Thursday afternoon. It calls for clearing Friday, a high of 16°C and a low of 8°C. Saturday has a 60 per cent shower chance, a high of 18°C and a low of 5°C. Sunday is sunny, with a high of 9°C and an overnight low of −1°C. This older outlook should be refreshed before publication.

Red Rock: Overcast Friday, with morning fog patches lifting, southeast winds reaching 30 km/h, a high of 14°C and a low of 10°C. Saturday brings mainly cloudy skies, a 30 per cent afternoon shower chance and south winds at 30 km/h. The high is 16°C, followed by a low of 5°C. Sunday has sun and cloud, a 30 per cent shower chance, a high of 9°C and a low of −1°C.

Western Lake Superior: strong wind warning

A strong wind warning is in effect for Western Lake Superior in the marine forecast issued at 3 a.m. EDT Friday.

Southeast winds of 10 knots become southerly at 15 knots Friday afternoon, increasing to 20 knots Saturday morning. Waves build from 0.5 metres or less to 1.5 metres near noon Saturday, then ease Saturday evening. Scattered showers are forecast Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday’s marine outlook calls for southwest winds at 15 knots, turning west and increasing to 20 knots in the afternoon. Boaters should check the latest marine forecast before leaving shore.

Travel and wardrobe advice

Allow extra time where morning mist or fog reduces visibility. Use low-beam headlights and leave more space between vehicles.

Keep rain gear available Saturday. If thunder develops, move outdoor activities into a substantial building or enclosed vehicle. Secure loose outdoor items ahead of stronger winds in exposed areas.

Dress in layers Friday and Saturday, and bring a warmer jacket for Sunday. Check Ontario 511 before highway travel and the ECCC alert map for updates.

Weather fact

Thunder Bay’s listed normal daytime high is 8°C. Saturday’s forecast high of 18°C is 10 degrees above that benchmark.