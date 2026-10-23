Thunder Bay police charge Terry Allen Pelto after an alleged flight from police and loaded handgun seizure

Police allege a driver refused a traffic stop before a K9 Unit officer located him with a loaded handgun, other weapons and suspected drugs.

THUNDER BAY — October 23, 2026 — A 38-year-old man faces numerous charges after Thunder Bay police say a driver refused to stop for an officer, later crashed into a tree and fled on foot.

Police allege the suspect was carrying a loaded handgun with its serial number removed, other prohibited weapons and suspected illicit substances when arrested.

Terry Allen Pelto, 38, was remanded into custody following an initial court appearance.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Officer did not pursue vehicle

According to the Thunder Bay Police Service, a Traffic Unit officer observed a vehicle being driven erratically on Water Street shortly after 9:20 a.m. on Friday, October 23.

Police say the driver refused to stop. The officer did not initiate a pursuit.

Members of the public subsequently made multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle matching the description being driven unsafely.

Officers located a matching vehicle after it struck a tree in the Ravenwood Crescent area. Witnesses provided descriptions of a man seen leaving the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

A K9 Unit officer located and arrested a man matching that description just before 9:45 a.m.

Police say officers found a loaded handgun with its serial number removed, additional prohibited weapons and suspected drugs. The release did not identify the other weapons or provide drug quantities.

The accused was taken to hospital for assessment before being transported to police headquarters.

Charges announced by police

The release lists the following driving charges:

Flight from police.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Failure to stop after an accident.

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

The firearm and weapons charges are:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a weapon — two counts.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order — two counts.

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with.

Careless transport of a firearm.

Police also announced charges of:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — fentanyl.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Failure to comply with a probation order.

Failure to comply with a release order.

Multiple provincial offences, which were not specified.

What the driving charges mean

The following explanations describe the law generally. Police did not provide the charging document or statutory subsection for each allegation.

Flight from police concerns failing, without a reasonable excuse, to stop a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer. Dangerous operation concerns driving in a manner dangerous to the public, considering all the circumstances. Operation while prohibited concerns driving despite an applicable legal prohibition arising from a criminal matter.

Failure to stop after an accident, under section 320.16, concerns failing to stop, identify oneself and provide necessary assistance after knowingly—or recklessly—being involved in an accident with a person or another vehicle. The release describes a collision with a tree but does not explain the specific circumstances underlying this charge.

For the basic offences of flight, dangerous operation, failure to stop and prohibited operation, the maximum sentence is 10 years in prison when prosecuted by indictment.

The impaired-operation allegation concerns driving ability affected by alcohol, drugs or both. Police have not specified the alleged intoxicant.

The basic impaired-driving offence also carries a 10-year maximum on indictment. Statutory minimum penalties generally start at a $1,000 fine for a first offence, 30 days in jail for a second offence, and 120 days for subsequent offences. The release does not establish which sentencing category would apply to Pelto.

An impaired-driving conviction also brings a mandatory driving prohibition. For a first offence, the statutory period is one to three years, plus any imprisonment imposed; repeat offences carry longer minimum prohibitions.

What the firearm and weapons charges mean

Several allegations address different aspects of possessing or transporting weapons. A single incident can therefore result in multiple charges.

The following are relevant Criminal Code provisions, rather than a confirmed section-by-section mapping of every abbreviated charge in the release:

Provision What it addresses Maximum imprisonment on indictment Section 91 — unauthorized possession Possession without required licensing and, where applicable, registration Five years Section 92 — knowingly unauthorized possession Possession knowing the required authorization is absent 10 years Section 90 — concealed weapon Carrying a weapon concealed without lawful authorization Five years Section 88 — dangerous purpose Possessing a weapon, prohibited device or ammunition for a purpose dangerous to public peace or to commit an offence 10 years Section 86 — careless transport Transporting a firearm carelessly or without reasonable safety precautions Two years for a first offence; five years for subsequent offences

Section 92 is indictable-only; the other provisions above also permit summary prosecution.

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm: Section 95 addresses unauthorized possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, or an unloaded one with readily accessible compatible ammunition. It carries a maximum of 14 years on indictment.

Possession contrary to a prohibition order: Section 117.01 addresses possessing firearms, ammunition or specified weapons despite a court order prohibiting possession. The maximum is 10 years on indictment. Police listed two counts.

Possession knowing a serial number was tampered with: Section 108 covers possessing a firearm while knowing its serial number was altered, defaced or removed, without lawful excuse. This allegation does not necessarily mean the accused personally removed the number. The maximum is five years on indictment.

The release’s additional possession labels require clarification from the formal charging document before an exact provision and penalty can be assigned to each.

Drug charges carry potential life sentences

The cocaine and fentanyl allegations fall under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, not the Criminal Code.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking requires proof of possession with an intention to traffic, rather than possession alone. Under section 5, offences involving these Schedule I substances carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. That is the legal ceiling, not an automatic sentence or a prediction of the outcome.

Property and court-order charges

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 concerns knowingly possessing property obtained through crime. The maximum sentence on indictment is two years. Police did not identify the property involved.

Failure to comply with probation concerns breaching a probation order without reasonable excuse. Section 733.1 provides a maximum of four years on indictment.

Failure to comply with a release order concerns breaching an applicable release condition without lawful excuse. Section 145(5) provides a maximum of two years on indictment. Police did not disclose the condition allegedly breached.

Maximum penalties are not predicted sentences

Many of these offences are hybrid offences, meaning the Crown can proceed by indictment or through the summary process. Unless legislation specifies otherwise, the general summary-conviction maximum is two years less a day in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both.

Any eventual sentence would depend on the offences proven, the circumstances and the applicable sentencing rules. Individual maximums should not simply be added together to predict a sentence.

Remand means the accused remains in custody while proceedings continue. It is not a conviction.

Police file: TB26042706

Summary: Thunder Bay police charge Terry Allen Pelto after an alleged flight from police and loaded handgun seizure.