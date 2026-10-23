Thunder Bay police charged Abeel Andaberhan with aggravated assault after a reported stabbing

Police say an adult male suffered serious injuries in an October 22 incident near Vickers Street and Syndicate Avenue

THUNDER BAY — A 24-year-old man faces an aggravated assault charge after Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to an incident that left another man hospitalized with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Primary Response officers were dispatched to the area of Vickers Street and Syndicate Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2026, following reports of an injured person.

Officers located an adult male, who was transported to hospital by paramedics. Police described his injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

A male suspect was located at the scene and arrested.

Police maintained a visible presence in the area during the afternoon while investigating. The scene was released after several hours.

Abeel Andaberhan, 24, is charged with one count of aggravated assault. He was remanded into custody following an initial court appearance.

The allegation has not been proven in court. Andaberhan is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Learn what the charge means and the potential prison penalty

Aggravated assault is addressed by section 268 of the Criminal Code. It applies when an assault wounds, maims, disfigures or endangers the life of another person.

The underlying definition of assault includes intentionally applying force to someone without their consent. An aggravated assault charge involves the additional serious consequences described in section 268.

The description of the injured man’s condition as “not life-threatening” does not, by itself, rule out an aggravated assault charge. Endangering life is one of several grounds in the legislation; wounding, maiming or disfiguring can also qualify. Whether the evidence establishes the offence is a matter for the court.

Police have announced only the aggravated assault charge. Their release does not identify the weapon allegedly involved or state whether a weapon was recovered.

Potential penalty upon conviction

Aggravated assault is an indictable offence carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. Section 268 does not set a mandatory minimum prison term.

The 14-year maximum is the legal ceiling, rather than an automatic sentence or a prediction of the outcome in this case.

If there is a conviction, the court must impose a sentence proportionate to the seriousness of the offence and the offender’s responsibility. It must also consider relevant aggravating and mitigating circumstances, the impact on the victim and sentences imposed in comparable cases.

The police release does not provide the evidence needed to assess a likely sentence. It also does not disclose any previous convictions, and none should be assumed.

What remand means

Being remanded into custody means the accused remains detained while the case proceeds. It is not a finding of guilt or a sentence for the alleged offence.

Police occurrence number: TB26042598