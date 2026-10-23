Peter Collins receives NADF’s Excellence in Leadership Award for decades of First Nations service and Indigenous business development in Northern Ontario

Chi Mino Ozhitoowin CEO recognized in Thunder Bay for decades of First Nations leadership and economic development

FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION — Peter Collins, chief executive officer of Chi Mino Ozhitoowin LP, has received the Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund’s Excellence in Leadership Award, recognizing a career spanning First Nations government, land claims and Indigenous business partnerships.

Collins received the award at the 34th Annual NADF Awards Gala on October 22, 2026, at Delta Hotels by Marriott Thunder Bay.

The recognition comes as Collins leads the seven-First Nation-owned organization’s work on training, contracting and environmental stewardship connected to the Waasigan Transmission Line Project.

From Community Leadership to Economic Development

An Anishinaabe leader from Fort William First Nation, Collins began his political career on council in 1986. He went on to serve close to 22 years as chief and nine years as Northern Superior Regional Grand Chief.

Chi Mino Ozhitoowin credits his leadership with helping Fort William First Nation conclude settlements involving the Boundary Claim, Neebing Surrender Claim and Grand Trunk Pacific Railway Claim.

The organization says those agreements represented nearly $275 million in compensation, along with provisions supporting the return and addition of lands to the reserve. It also credits Collins with helping establish the community’s industrial park and sawmill partnership.

“I’m proud of the role I’ve played in moving our First Nations forward,” Collins said in the release. “We’ve resolved claims that were outstanding for generations, brought partners together to improve services, and negotiated ownership in developments that will benefit our communities for years to come.”

Building First Nations Participation in Infrastructure

Collins’ work has included Bamkushwada Limited Partnership and the East-West Tie Transmission Project. The release describes that involvement as helping connect First Nations equity ownership with employment and contracting opportunities.

He later helped advance the Waasigan partnership with Hydro One and became Chi Mino Ozhitoowin’s CEO in September 2022.

The organization says he works with its board, First Nations leadership, Valard Construction LP, Hydro One Networks Inc. and education partners on workforce development, procurement and environmental stewardship.

Its seven owner First Nations are Eagle Lake First Nation, Fort William First Nation, Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation, Lac Seul First Nation, Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation, Ojibway Nation of Saugeen and Seine River First Nation.

Those seven owners are distinct from the wider Waasigan partnership. CMO’s website says nine First Nations have agreements to share in ownership of the transmission line, with Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation participating through separate agreements.

Opportunities Beyond Waasigan Construction

For Northwestern Ontario, the business story also includes plans for training and economic development beyond the transmission project.

According to the release, Collins supported CMO’s acquisition of the former Riverview Raceway property for future Indigenous-led training and economic development. The release does not provide a development schedule or estimates of future employment at the property.

His public service has also included work involving Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law Aboriginal Advisory Committee and the Assembly of First Nations Chiefs Committee on Economic Development.

The release highlights his advocacy for culturally appropriate long-term care for Elders and better access to addictions services.

Recognition for Collins and CMO

The NADF award follows earlier honours listed in the release: the 2019 Anishinabek Nation Heroes in Health Award, the 2024 Anishinabek Nation Lifetime Achievement Award and Confederation College’s 2026 Community Partner of the Year Award.

CMO also received the 2026 Indigenous Business Award in September, presented by Mining Life & Exploration News at the CEN CAN Resource Expo Gala Dinner & Awards Night in Thunder Bay. Collins accepted on behalf of its seven owner First Nations.

“This recognition from NADF means a great deal to me, and I still have the same ambition for our communities that I’ve always had,” Collins said.