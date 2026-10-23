Northwestern Ontario’s October 23–25 forecast brings Friday warmth, gusty Saturday winds, showers and a Sunday cooldown, plus school bus and marine updates

Three-day forecast: Friday, October 23, to Sunday, October 25, 2026

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk — It is a relatively balmy 7°C this morning in Thunder Bay, you won’t need to put mittens on your kittens as they head off to school.

However from the Weather Desk, keep a warm coat handy even if Friday feels more like early fall. Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts highs of 21°C to 22°C across much of Northwestern Ontario today, followed by showers, a chance of thunderstorms in some districts and strengthening winds.

By Sunday, afternoon temperatures fall to 4°C to 8°C across most western and inland communities.

The biggest changes arrive Saturday. Gusts could reach 60 km/h around Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Ignace and Pickle Lake. Kenora and Lake of the Woods will turn cooler during the day, with temperatures falling to about 8°C by the afternoon. Western Lake Superior will be under a strong wind warning.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Friday: Mainly sunny in Kenora, with clearing late in the morning around Sioux Narrows, Nestor Falls and Morson. High 22°C. Southerly winds reach 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Tonight brings a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. South winds increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Low 15°C.

Mainly sunny in Kenora, with clearing late in the morning around Sioux Narrows, Nestor Falls and Morson. High 22°C. Southerly winds reach 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Tonight brings a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. South winds increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Low 15°C. Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of early showers, then clearing late in the afternoon. High 16°C, with temperatures falling to 8°C in the afternoon. Winds turn west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Clear and windy overnight, low 1°C.

Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of early showers, then clearing late in the afternoon. High 16°C, with temperatures falling to 8°C in the afternoon. Winds turn west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Clear and windy overnight, low 1°C. Sunday: Sunny and windy, high 7°C. Clear overnight, low −2°C.

Plan for changing wind direction and a cooler return trip if you are heading to camp or onto Lake of the Woods Saturday. The land forecast does not establish wave heights or safe boating conditions.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Friday: Sun and cloud becoming sunny near noon, high 21°C. South winds become 20 km/h late in the morning. Tonight has a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms, with south winds 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Low 16°C.

Sun and cloud becoming sunny near noon, high 21°C. South winds become 20 km/h late in the morning. Tonight has a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms, with south winds 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Low 16°C. Saturday: Sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of early showers, high 20°C. South winds 30 km/h, gusting to 50, turn west during the afternoon. Clear and windy overnight, low 2°C.

Sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of early showers, high 20°C. South winds 30 km/h, gusting to 50, turn west during the afternoon. Clear and windy overnight, low 2°C. Sunday: Sunny and windy, high 7°C. Clear overnight, low −2°C.

Ignace and English River also reach 21°C Friday and 20°C Saturday. Their Saturday forecast includes a 30 per cent shower chance, an afternoon thunderstorm risk and southwest winds increasing to 40 km/h, gusting to 60, during the morning.

Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake

Friday: Sun and cloud, high 21°C. Sioux Lookout has a 60 per cent chance of late-evening and overnight showers with a thunderstorm risk; Savant Lake has a 40 per cent overnight shower chance. Both have lows of 16°C and overnight south winds gusting to 40 km/h.

Sun and cloud, high 21°C. Sioux Lookout has a 60 per cent chance of late-evening and overnight showers with a thunderstorm risk; Savant Lake has a 40 per cent overnight shower chance. Both have lows of 16°C and overnight south winds gusting to 40 km/h. Saturday: High 19°C. Sioux Lookout has sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of early showers. South winds increase to 40 km/h, gusting to 60, then turn west in the afternoon. Savant Lake is mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent shower chance and an afternoon thunderstorm risk; winds turn west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Clear and windy overnight, low 2°C.

High 19°C. Sioux Lookout has sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of early showers. South winds increase to 40 km/h, gusting to 60, then turn west in the afternoon. Savant Lake is mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent shower chance and an afternoon thunderstorm risk; winds turn west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Clear and windy overnight, low 2°C. Sunday: Sunny and windy, high 5°C. Clear overnight, low −2°C.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 19°C. Red Lake’s southeast winds become 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Increasing cloud tonight brings a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Low 15°C. Overnight south gusts reach 50 km/h in Red Lake and 40 km/h in Ear Falls.

Mainly sunny, high 19°C. Red Lake’s southeast winds become 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Increasing cloud tonight brings a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Low 15°C. Overnight south gusts reach 50 km/h in Red Lake and 40 km/h in Ear Falls. Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of early showers. Temperatures fall to 10°C in the afternoon. Red Lake’s winds turn west at 40 km/h, gusting to 60; Ear Falls turns west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Clear and windy overnight, low 0°C.

Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of early showers. Temperatures fall to 10°C in the afternoon. Red Lake’s winds turn west at 40 km/h, gusting to 60; Ear Falls turns west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Clear and windy overnight, low 0°C. Sunday: Sun and cloud, windy, high 4°C. Cloudy periods overnight, low −2°C.

Saturday’s falling temperatures matter more than an early-day reading. Bring extra layers for work or recreation along Highway 105 and around local lakes.

Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River

Friday: Sun and cloud clearing late in the morning, high 22°C. South winds become 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Tonight has a 40 per cent chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk. South winds increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Low 16°C.

Sun and cloud clearing late in the morning, high 22°C. South winds become 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Tonight has a 40 per cent chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk. South winds increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Low 16°C. Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of early showers, clearing late in the afternoon. High 20°C. South winds gusting to 50 km/h turn west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Clear and windy overnight, low 1°C.

Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of early showers, clearing late in the afternoon. High 20°C. South winds gusting to 50 km/h turn west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Clear and windy overnight, low 1°C. Sunday: Sunny and windy, high 8°C. Clear overnight, low −2°C.

Atikokan and Quetico

Friday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent morning shower chance, clearing in the afternoon. High 22°C. South winds become 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Tonight brings increasing cloud and a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers. Low 14°C.

Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent morning shower chance, clearing in the afternoon. High 22°C. South winds become 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Tonight brings increasing cloud and a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers. Low 14°C. Saturday: Sun and cloud becoming cloudy near noon, with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High 19°C. South winds gusting to 50 km/h turn west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Cloudy periods with a 30 per cent shower chance overnight, low 2°C.

Sun and cloud becoming cloudy near noon, with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High 19°C. South winds gusting to 50 km/h turn west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Cloudy periods with a 30 per cent shower chance overnight, low 2°C. Sunday: Sunny and windy, high 7°C. Clear overnight, low −2°C.

Upsala and Raith have a similar temperature pattern. Paddlers and campers should prepare for wind, possible lightning and a cold Sunday rather than relying on Friday’s warmth.

Pickle Lake and Cat Lake

Friday: Sun and cloud, high 18°C. South winds become 20 km/h late in the morning. Tonight has a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning, with south winds gusting to 40 km/h. Low 11°C.

Sun and cloud, high 18°C. South winds become 20 km/h late in the morning. Tonight has a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning, with south winds gusting to 40 km/h. Low 11°C. Saturday: Sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of morning showers, clearing late in the afternoon. High 18°C. South winds increase to 40 km/h, gusting to 60, near noon. Clear and windy overnight, low 2°C.

Sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of morning showers, clearing late in the afternoon. High 18°C. South winds increase to 40 km/h, gusting to 60, near noon. Clear and windy overnight, low 2°C. Sunday: Sunny and windy, high 5°C. Cloudy periods overnight, low −2°C.

Carry warm clothing and supplies when travelling Highway 599. Secure loose loads and expect crosswinds where roads cross exposed areas.

Thunder Bay, the north shore and Greenstone

Thunder Bay is cloudy Friday with morning fog patches clearing and a high of 16°C. Tonight is mainly cloudy, low 8°C. Saturday reaches 18°C, with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a thunderstorm risk. Saturday night has a 30 per cent shower chance and a low of 6°C. Sunday is sunny and windy, high 10°C, followed by a low of 0°C.

At 6 a.m. EDT Friday, Thunder Bay Airport reported 7.2°C, cloudy skies, southeast winds of 10 km/h and visibility of 16 kilometres. Humidity was 100 per cent, with pressure at 102.4 kPa and falling. That airport observation does not rule out fog elsewhere.

Cloud Bay, Dorion and Kakabeka Falls reach 16°C Friday and about 17°C Saturday, with a Saturday afternoon shower and thunderstorm risk. Cloud Bay–Dorion winds could gust to 50 km/h Saturday.

Nipigon, Rossport, Marathon and Schreiber reach 14°C Friday and 16°C Saturday, with morning fog clearing Friday and a 30 per cent chance of Saturday afternoon showers. Sunday’s regional north-shore forecast calls for sun and cloud, a 30 per cent shower chance and a high of 9°C.

Geraldton, Longlac and Caramat reach 18°C Friday and 17°C Saturday, with Saturday south gusts to 50 km/h. Gusts could reach 60 km/h around Manitouwadge, Hornepayne and Nakina. These are forecast winds, not measured gusts or a confirmed highway closure.

Far North: wind and a return to flurries

Sandy Lake and Pikangikum reach 19°C Friday, followed by showers or a shower chance and a risk of thunderstorms overnight. Saturday highs are 18°C in Sandy Lake and 17°C in Pikangikum, with southwest gusts to 60 km/h. Both districts drop to a high of 4°C Sunday, with cloudy, windy conditions.

Farther north, the Big Trout Lake–Sachigo Lake extended outlook has a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries Saturday night and Sunday, with a Sunday high of 2°C. ECCC also forecasts Saturday gusts to 70 km/h at Peawanuck. Travellers should confirm flights with their airline; no flight cancellations were verified for this report.

Weather alerts and marine conditions

The Ontario public alert table checked Friday morning listed no inland alerts for the Northwestern Ontario districts covered here. Forecast fog, gusty winds and thunderstorms can still create hazards. Recheck ECCC’s alert table before travelling.

A strong wind warning is in effect for Western Lake Superior. The marine forecast issued at 3 a.m. EDT Friday calls for southeast winds of 10 knots, increasing to south 15 knots Friday afternoon and south 20 knots Saturday morning. Winds ease to southwest 15 knots Saturday evening. Waves of 0.5 metres or less build to 0.5 to 1 metre Friday evening and 1.5 metres near noon Saturday, then subside to 0.5 to 1 metre Saturday evening.

Sunday’s marine outlook calls for southwest winds of 15 knots, turning west at 20 knots in the afternoon. Review the latest Western Lake Superior forecast before departure, wear a lifejacket and carry cold-water survival gear. These wave heights apply to that marine area, not Lake of the Woods or every inland lake.

School buses: DR22 notice cites a driver shortage

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium’s October 23 indexed notice lists DR22 as cancelled Friday because of a driver shortage. This is an operational cancellation. A weather-related cancellation for October 23 was not verified during this check.

The separately retrieved Current Alerts page still showed an October 22 notice, so the available pages were not fully consistent. Families should confirm today’s route through the Consortium’s current alerts, Parent Portal or their notification service before leaving home. Do not assume every other route is operating normally.

Practical advice for the weekend

Drivers: Reduce speed in fog or showers and leave room for crosswinds, especially with trailers or high-sided vehicles. Check Ontario 511 for current road conditions and closures.

Reduce speed in fog or showers and leave room for crosswinds, especially with trailers or high-sided vehicles. Check Ontario 511 for current road conditions and closures. Families: Keep rain gear available and pack a warmer jacket for Sunday. Check school transport notices directly.

Keep rain gear available and pack a warmer jacket for Sunday. Check school transport notices directly. Outdoor workers: Secure loose materials before Saturday’s gusts and use your workplace wind limits for lifting and work at height. Seek shelter if thunder is heard.

Secure loose materials before Saturday’s gusts and use your workplace wind limits for lifting and work at height. Seek shelter if thunder is heard. Campers and gardeners: Sunday-night lows reach −2°C in many western communities. Protect temperature-sensitive items and prepare for a cold night.

A useful weather reminder: the daily high may occur early. Kenora’s forecast high of 16°C Saturday comes with temperatures falling to 8°C in the afternoon, so the high alone does not describe the whole day.