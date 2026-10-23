SANTA FE NM – LEGAL – A New Mexico judge has ordered Meta to pay $25 billion for lying to the public about how it handled Facebook user data. It is the biggest fine Meta has ever faced. The case ties back to the old Cambridge Analytica scandal and covers more than a decade of broken promises to users.

Quick Take

A judge ordered Meta to pay $25bn after a jury found the company lied about user data for over 11 years.

The case stems from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where outside firms used Facebook data for political work tied to the 2016 election.

A jury found Meta broke state law more than 40 million times.

Meta says it will appeal and calls the ruling unfair to businesses in New Mexico.

The fine comes as Meta pours over $135bn into AI projects this year, even as it posts negative cash flow for what looks like the first time ever.

What the judge decided

A judge in New Mexico ruled on Wednesday that Meta must pay $25 billion. This follows a two-week trial earlier this year. The trial found Meta spent years telling the public one thing about Facebook data while doing another behind the scenes.

The judge did not hold back. He said Meta’s lies were “designed to mislead the public,” and pointed to messages between top executives, including Mark Zuckerberg, as proof.

“The lies extend beyond Facebook’s data practices as well,” the judge said, adding they went to “the heart of Facebook’s core business practices.”

The judge found the misleading behavior lasted from 2010 to 2021. That is more than 11 years of what he called “willful” wrongdoing.

Where this case came from

This lawsuit goes back to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. That was a political consulting firm that used data from millions of Facebook users without proper permission. Some of that data use was tied to work around the 2016 US presidential election, the one that first put Donald Trump in office.

New Mexico’s lawyers argued Meta told users their data was never shared with outside companies without permission. In reality, it was. The state said this dishonesty touched every person in New Mexico, about two million people in total.

A jury agreed. It found Meta violated state law more than 40 million times.

New Mexico also claimed Meta misled the public about hate speech on its platforms, including how much Meta profited from it and how well the company actually enforced its own rules. The jury sided with the state on that claim too.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said, “For too long, powerful technology companies have operated as though their size and influence put them beyond the reach of the law.”

How the $25bn number was reached

State lawyers wanted up to $40 billion in fines. Meta argued that anything over $3.4 billion would be unconstitutional, meaning it would break the law by being too harsh a punishment.

The math behind the penalty was actually much bigger. Based on the thousands of violations found, the full fine could have been $219 billion. The judge cut that down to $25 billion instead, an amount close to what Meta earns in profit in a single quarter (three months).

Figure Amount Fine ordered by judge $25bn Amount New Mexico wanted Up to $40bn Amount Meta said was fair Up to $3.4bn Full penalty before reduction $219bn 2019 FTC fine for similar issues $5bn

This is not Meta’s first big data privacy fine. Back in 2019, the US Federal Trade Commission fined the company $5 billion over similar data privacy problems.

Meta pushes back

Meta’s head lawyer, CJ Mahoney, said the company plans to appeal, meaning it will ask a higher court to overturn the decision. He said he expects Meta to win that appeal.

Mahoney also said the ruling makes it “all but impossible to do business in the state of New Mexico.”

Mahoney argued, “At its core, this lawsuit seeks to impose a tax on speech to enforce new rules for what people can say online.”

Meta disputes the claims about hate speech and content moderation (the rules platforms use to decide what stays up and what gets taken down).

A rough year for Meta in court

This $25 billion fine adds to a string of costly legal battles for Meta this year. The company agreed to an $18 billion settlement with California over child safety concerns. It was also fined almost $1 billion by New Mexico for misleading the public about how safe its platforms are for children.

In that child safety case, the judge compared Meta to a polluting factory, except instead of dirty air, the “pollution” was psychological harm and sexual exploitation of children.

Meta also lost a social media addiction trial earlier this year alongside YouTube, where campaigners called the result a win for families worried about screen time and mental health.

Meta’s AI spending keeps climbing

Even with billions in fines piling up, Meta is spending far more on artificial intelligence (AI) than it is paying in legal penalties. The company expects to spend between $135 billion and $145 billion this year, mostly on AI projects.

Zuckerberg told financial analysts, “Growing Muse to serve billions of people is both our mission and our strategy.”

Muse is Meta’s consumer AI tool, and Zuckerberg says it already has 10 million users.

This spending is so heavy that Meta reported negative cash flow of more than $2 billion. Cash flow is the money left over after a company pays for its operations and investments. A negative number means Meta is spending more than it is bringing in, something that appears to be a first since the company went public 14 years ago.

That is happening even as Meta’s business keeps growing. Revenue jumped 26% to $64.5 billion for the July to September period, and profit tripled to $9.8 billion. Meta’s finance chief, Susan Li, also announced a new stock split, giving current shareholders an extra share of non-voting stock, partly to give the company more flexibility to keep funding AI next year.

Why it matters

This fine sends a clear message: even the biggest tech companies can be held accountable for lying to users about their data. For everyday Facebook users, it is a reminder that promises about privacy are not just marketing lines, they can carry real legal weight. Meta’s appeal means this fight is far from over, but for now, the price tag on broken trust just got a lot bigger.