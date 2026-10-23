Scientists are seeking stronger environmental safeguards, while First Nations leaders and Indigenous business advocate Jason Rasevych warn that faster approvals must respect rights, consent and community decision-making

THUNDER BAY — POLITICAL ANALYSIS — Ottawa’s push to accelerate major projects is facing challenges on two fronts: scientists concerned about environmental safeguards and First Nations leaders warning that development timelines cannot override Indigenous rights.

The debate over the proposed Building Canada Strong Act, Bill C-39, carries particular significance for Northern Ontario, where proposed mines, transportation corridors and supporting infrastructure could affect Indigenous territories, waterways and communities for generations.

The concerns overlap, but the demands differ. A group of 56 Royal Society of Canada fellows is recommending amendments. Chiefs of Ontario and several other First Nations organizations are calling for the legislation’s withdrawal. Indigenous business leader Jason Rasevych argues that supporting development does not mean accepting federally imposed timelines for Indigenous consent.

What Ottawa says the legislation would accomplish

Introduced September 21, Bill C-39 is intended to make federal decision-making faster and more predictable, helping attract investment, build infrastructure and create jobs.

The government proposes completing federal reviews and decisions within one year of receiving a comprehensive application. That qualification matters: the proposal is not a guarantee that every project would move from an initial idea to construction within 12 months.

Ottawa maintains that faster decisions can coexist with environmental protection and respect for Indigenous rights. The government also says its approach reflects engagement with Indigenous peoples, industry and other stakeholders.

The House of Commons passed the bill at second reading on October 8 and referred it to a legislative committee. Second reading advances legislation for further examination; it does not make the bill law.

Scientists identify six areas needing changes

In an October 22 open letter, 56 Royal Society of Canada fellows supported more efficient assessment while warning that the legislation could permit costly, irreversible environmental damage.

The letter represents its signatories’ position, rather than necessarily a formal position adopted by the entire Royal Society.

Their recommendations include:

Removing provisions allowing certain preparatory activities before assessments and permits are completed.

Strengthening fish habitat protections and requirements for compensating for damage.

Removing new feasibility tests they believe could weaken environmental permit conditions.

Retaining the Building Canada Act’s five-year limit and clearly defining proposed “regions of national interest.”

Allowing additional assessment time where alternatives or previously unstudied impacts require examination.

Limiting ministerial powers to dismiss environmental conditions.

Their central concern is that speeding decisions could come at the expense of understanding consequences before development proceeds.

AFN: Parliamentary speed cannot replace rights-holder scrutiny

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak has warned against rushing the legislation through Parliament.

Speaking after its introduction, she said the AFN’s legal team was examining the bill. Her concerns included the possibility that the government could use its parliamentary majority and procedural tools to limit meaningful scrutiny and amendments.

Woodhouse Nepinak questioned timelines driven primarily by attracting investment when the Crown also has obligations toward First Nations.

The distinction is important: consultation is not simply another administrative task to fit inside a project schedule. First Nations must have a meaningful opportunity to understand proposals and assess their implications.

The AFN’s national warning about parliamentary process should also be distinguished from the explicit withdrawal demand subsequently made by regional First Nations organizations.

Chiefs of Ontario joins demand for withdrawal

On October 8, Chiefs of Ontario, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, the BC Assembly of First Nations and Nishnawbe Aski Nation issued a joint statement rejecting Bill C-39 and calling for its withdrawal.

“We reject Bill C-39 because First Nations rights cannot be made secondary to federally imposed project timelines,” Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict said.

The organizations argue that meaningful participation requires adequate information, funding, technical capacity and time. They also maintain that First Nations’ own laws and decision-making processes must be respected.

Their objection extends to regional development designations: identifying an area as nationally important cannot, in their view, substitute for the decisions of affected rights-holders.

The coalition also challenges the assumption that faster federal approvals necessarily provide greater investment certainty. Its position is that bypassing meaningful engagement can generate conflict and litigation, creating the delays proponents hope to avoid.

Jason Rasevych: Development must respect Indigenous consent

Indigenous business leader Jason Rasevych has addressed Bill C-39 directly in public statements.

“No Bill C-39, No streamlining Indigenous consent,” he states.

Rasevych’s position is that First Nations are not inherently opposed to business or development. Rather, projects must respect First Nations laws, timelines and responsibilities to their territories.

Rasevych states that the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association, serving Northern Ontario, stands with the First Nations organizations opposing the legislation. He emphasized the free, prior and informed consent of affected rights-holders.

That adds an Indigenous business perspective to the debate. The choice is not necessarily between economic growth and Indigenous participation. Rasevych’s argument is that participation and consent belong within the foundations of development, rather than being treated as obstacles to remove.

Why this matters in Thunder Bay and Northern Ontario

For readers in Thunder Bay, the practical questions extend beyond how quickly Ottawa issues an approval.

Proposed Northern Ontario developments can require roads, power connections, water crossings and other infrastructure alongside the principal project. Assessing the combined effects—and determining who participates in decisions—can be as important as evaluating an individual mine or facility.

The Ring of Fire provides an obvious regional context for this debate. However, Bill C-39 should not be described as automatically approving a particular mine, road or development.

The government’s strongest argument is that unpredictable and unnecessarily lengthy processes can discourage investment. A clearer timetable could help businesses plan, workers anticipate opportunities and communities evaluate prospective benefits.

The critics’ strongest response is that a predictable deadline does not itself produce a sound decision. Important information may still be missing, and communities may lack the resources needed to evaluate technical studies within a compressed schedule.

Environmental assessment, Indigenous rights and investment certainty are therefore connected questions. A project approved quickly can still face expensive disputes if its underlying environmental or rights-related issues remain unresolved.

The parliamentary test is whether Bill C-39 can remove unnecessary duplication while preserving the time, evidence and meaningful participation needed for durable decisions. Scientists are asking lawmakers to amend the bill. The First Nations coalition is asking Ottawa to withdraw it. Those are substantive challenges to the legislation’s design, not simply objections to building infrastructure.