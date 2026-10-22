Thunder Bay’s October 22–24 weather update brings morning fog, mild afternoons and a Saturday shower chance

Three-day update: October 22–24, 2026

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Fog is the immediate travel concern around Thunder Bay, followed by mild afternoons and a chance of showers heading into Saturday.

Thursday morning conditions

At 6 a.m. EDT Thursday, Thunder Bay Airport reported fog with visibility reduced to 200 metres. The temperature was 2.5°C, humidity was 100 per cent, and west-northwest winds were 5 km/h. Barometric pressure was 102.6 kPa and rising. Conditions elsewhere may differ. Environment Canada

Thunder Bay’s three-day forecast

Day Conditions High Overnight Thursday, October 22 Sun and cloud; morning fog clearing 12°C Cloudy with fog patches; 6°C Friday, October 23 Cloudy; fog patches lifting near noon 15°C Cloudy; 30% shower chance; 9°C Saturday, October 24 Cloudy; 40% shower chance 16°C Cloudy; 3°C

The city forecast was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada at 5:30 a.m. EDT Thursday. Environment Canada

Surrounding communities

Kakabeka Falls and Gillies: The Wednesday afternoon forecasts call for sun and cloud Thursday after morning fog clears, with a high of 16°C and an overnight low of 4°C.

Friday brings a 30 per cent chance of showers, a high of 16°C and a low of 9°C. Saturday is forecast to reach 17°C, with cloudy skies and a 40 per cent shower chance, followed by a low of 3°C. These outlooks were issued October 21 at 4 p.m. EDT. Environment Canada

Red Rock: Increasing cloud is forecast Thursday, with fog lingering into the afternoon, a high of 14°C and a low of 5°C.

Friday offers sun and cloud, a high of 13°C and a low of 9°C. Saturday brings cloudy skies, a 30 per cent shower chanceand a high of 15°C. The shower chance rises to 40 per cent overnight, with a low of 5°C. This outlook was also issued Wednesday afternoon. Environment Canada

Travel and wardrobe advice

Allow extra time where fog reduces visibility. Use low-beam headlights, increase following distance and slow down enough to stop within the distance you can see.

Dress in layers for cold mornings and milder afternoons. Keep a rain-resistant jacket available Friday night and Saturday.

The ECCC alert table retrieved during this check did not list Thunder Bay. Fog can still create hazardous visibility without an advisory. Check the latest alerts and Ontario 511 before travelling. Environment Canada

Weather fact

The airport’s temperature and dew point were both 2.5°C Thursday morning, matching the reported 100 per cent humidity and fog. Environment Canada