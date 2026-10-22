Yes, fluoride is added to the tap water in Toronto homes, and it has been for decades. It is one of the most discussed topics in drinking water, and many families want to understand how much is in their glass, why it is there and whether they can control it. For households that prefer lower fluoride levels, interest in solutions such as reverse osmosis Toronto homeowners install at the kitchen sink has grown. This guide explains the facts in plain language so you can make your own informed decision.

Why Toronto Adds Fluoride to Its Water

Fluoride is a mineral found naturally in rocks, soil and water, including Lake Ontario, though usually at low levels. Community water fluoridation means adjusting fluoride in the public supply to a level that helps prevent tooth decay. Toronto began fluoridating its water in the 1960s, and the practice is supported by Health Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Dental Association.

The main argument for fluoridation is that it reaches everyone who drinks tap water, regardless of income or access to dental care. Public health agencies point to it as a low cost way to reduce cavities across the whole population.

How Much Fluoride Is in Toronto Tap Water?

Health Canada recommends an optimal fluoride level of 0.7 milligrams per litre for community water fluoridation. Toronto adjusts its water to stay close to this level. The maximum acceptable concentration set by Health Canada is 1.5 milligrams per litre, which is about double the level used in city water.

To put 0.7 milligrams per litre in perspective, that is less than one milligram of fluoride in a full litre of water. You also get fluoride from other sources, such as toothpaste, tea, some processed foods and dental treatments.

What the Research Says

The Case for Fluoridation

Decades of studies show that fluoride strengthens tooth enamel and helps reverse early stages of decay. Canadian health authorities continue to state that fluoride at the recommended level is safe and effective for preventing cavities in children and adults.

Concerns Raised in Recent Studies

Some research has raised questions, particularly for young children. In 2024, the United States National Toxicology Program concluded with moderate confidence that fluoride exposure above 1.5 milligrams per litre is associated with lower IQ in children. That level is roughly twice what Toronto uses, and the report did not reach a conclusion about lower levels such as 0.7 milligrams per litre. Researchers continue to study this question, and public health positions may evolve as new evidence appears.

Dental Fluorosis

Too much fluoride while teeth are still forming can cause dental fluorosis, which usually appears as faint white marks on the teeth. In Canada, most cases are very mild and cosmetic. The risk is mainly linked to young children swallowing toothpaste or getting fluoride from several sources at once.

Who Might Want to Reduce Fluoride?

For most adults, fluoride at the level used in Toronto is not considered a health concern. Some households still prefer to limit their intake, including:

Parents preparing infant formula, since babies drink a lot of water relative to their body size

Families who already use fluoride toothpaste and receive fluoride treatments at the dentist

People with kidney conditions who have been advised by a doctor to watch their mineral intake

Homeowners who simply prefer to make their own choice about what is in their drinking water

If you have health related questions, speak with your doctor, dentist or pediatrician, especially when preparing formula for an infant.

Does Boiling or a Pitcher Filter Remove Fluoride?

This is a common misunderstanding. Boiling water does not remove fluoride. As water evaporates, the fluoride stays behind, so boiling can slightly increase its concentration.

Most standard carbon pitcher filters and fridge filters are designed to reduce chlorine, taste and odour. They remove little or no fluoride unless they are specifically certified for it.

Methods That Do Reduce Fluoride

Reverse Osmosis

Reverse osmosis forces water through a semi permeable membrane that blocks most dissolved substances. A properly maintained system typically removes a large majority of fluoride, along with lead, nitrates and other dissolved solids. It is usually installed under the kitchen sink to treat drinking and cooking water.

Activated Alumina

Activated alumina filters are designed specifically to attract fluoride. They work well but need regular replacement and perform best when water pH is carefully managed.

Distillation

Distillers boil water and collect the steam, leaving fluoride and other minerals behind. They are effective but slow, use electricity and produce small amounts of water at a time.

Whichever method you consider, look for products certified to NSF/ANSI standards for fluoride reduction, and replace filters on schedule so the system keeps working as intended.

Do You Need to Remove Fluoride From the Whole House?

In most cases, no. Fluoride is mainly a concern for water you drink and cook with, not water used for showering, laundry or cleaning. That is why treatment at a single kitchen tap is usually the practical choice.

Conclusion

Fluoride is added to Toronto tap water at a low, closely monitored level, and Canadian health authorities consider it safe and beneficial for dental health. At the same time, ongoing research and personal preference lead some families to limit their exposure, particularly when caring for infants. Knowing the facts helps you choose what is right for your household. If you would like to understand your options for drinking water at home, you can learn more about water testing and filtration for Toronto homes.