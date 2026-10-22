Introduction

Have you bought a used iPhone only to find out it’s been locked? It’s frustrating, for sure! But luckily, there are some ways to unlock it without risking damage. Maybe the last owner didn’t remove the passcode? Or maybe your iPhone is just stuck on the lock screen.

Whether you’ve got a passcode on the iPhone or not, this guide covers exactly how to fix it. We’ll also cover what to check before unlocking so you don’t run into bigger problems later.

Important: Confirm You Legally Own This Device First

Before ‍‍‍you attempt to unlock a secondhand iPhone, it is wise to know for sure the phone has been bought from an authorized seller only. Unlocking methods and programs for screens should only be used on the devices that one owns or has permission to access. In case you have doubts, keep the proof of your purchase and ask the previous owner to help you out.

It is also worth keeping in mind that screen passcode lock and Activation Lock are different features. A screen lock stops you from unlocking the device, while Apple’s Activation Lock is an anti-theft feature that ties the device to the original owner’s Apple Account. If you manage to remove the screen passcode, you still need to remove Activation ‍‍‍Lock.

Step 1 – Check for Activation Lock Before Doing Anything Else

You‍‍‍ should first check the Activation Lock status of your secondhand iPhone before attempting to unlock it. If the phone is already set up and you can access it, go to Settings > (Owner’s Name) > Find My > Find My iPhone to check if it is unlocked. If it’s ON, the Activation Lock is enabled.

Similarly, if during the iPhone setup, you’re presented with a screen saying, “iPhone Locked to Owner,” then Activation Lock is on.

Note: Apple no longer offers a public Activation Lock status checker, so avoid third-party websites claiming to provide this service.

If‍‍‍ Activation Lock is turned on, make sure to ask the seller to remove the device from their Apple ID. They can do this remotely using “Find Devices” from ‍‍‍iCloud.

Step 2 – Try Contacting the Previous Owner for the Passcode

Perhaps the most straightforward method is to talk to the previous owner. Have them unlock the phone and do a proper factory reset before giving you the device, sign out of their Apple Account, and turn off Find My iPhone.

Doing this means you won’t have to attempt any of these more difficult unlocking techniques. If you’re unable to contact the seller, you’ll need other options.

Step 3 – If Activation Lock Is Clear, Try Apple’s Native Reset Options

If Activation Lock is off and you don’t have the screen passcode, you can restore the iPhone using iTunes, Finder, or even Recovery Mode.

However, restoring the iPhone will wipe the existing passcode and data from the device. This is typically not an issue as you are the new owner of the device and there’s no data to protect.

Before you begin:

Activation Lock has been deactivated by the previous owner.

You have either a Mac or a Windows PC with the latest version of Finder or iTunes, or the Apple Devices app downloaded.

A suitable USB cable is handy as well as the fact that your computer is connected to a stable internet connection.

Understand that resetting the iPhone deletes all the data present on it, including the screen ‍‍‍passcode.

Step 1. Connect the iPhone to Your Computer

Power off your iPhone and then plug it into your Mac or Windows PC with a USB cable. Open Finder if your Mac is using MacOS Catalina or later; otherwise, you can open iTunes. Windows can access the Apple Devices app or iTunes.

Step 2. Putting the iPhone Into Recovery Mode

Use the correct button combination for your model:

iPhone 8 or later: Hold the Side button while connecting the powered-off iPhone to the computer.

iPhone 7/7 Plus: Hold the Volume Down button while connecting.

iPhone 6s or earlier: Hold the Home button while connecting.

Keep holding the button until the Recovery Mode screen appears.

Step 3. Restore the iPhone

Locate your iPhone in Finder, iTunes, or Apple Devices. When prompted, tap Restore rather than Update. Your computer will restore iOS and wipe the device, including the passcode you forgot.

Step 4. Set Up the iPhone Again

After the restoration, complete the setup process for your iPhone as new. If your device is prompting for the previous owner’s Apple ID, then Activation Lock is still turned on, and you’ll need to turn it off before you can set up your iPhone.

Step 4 – Use Dedicated Unlock Software for a Simpler Process

Tired of iTunes, Finder, and complicated button combinations? Try using a phone unlocking tool instead of going through these issues. Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock (iOS) is one such tool that provides step-by-step to unlock secondhand iPhones.

Compatible with iOS 7 to 27, Dr.Fone works with all kinds of screen lock types, e.g. 4/6-digit password, custom password, Face ID, Touch ID, etc., and has options available for Apple ID, MDM, Screen Time, SIM locks for supported devices, and also iTunes backup with encryption.

No technical experience is necessary; it runs well on Windows & Mac.

Steps to unlock your iPhone using Dr.Fone

Step 1. Download and install Dr.Fone on your computer. Open the software and navigate to Toolbox > Screen Unlock > iOS > Unlock iOS Screen.

Step 2. Connect your locked iPhone to the computer and click Start. Follow the on-screen instructions to enter Recovery Mode. You can also try DFU Mode if Recovery Mode doesn’t work.

Step 3. Confirm your iPhone model and iOS version. Click Start to download the required firmware. Wait for the download and verification to finish.

Step 4. Click Unlock Now, enter the confirmation code, and select Unlock.

Setting Up Your “New” Secondhand iPhone Properly

When your iPhone is unlocked, personalize it with your details.

Enter your own Apple ID information, then go to Settings > General > Software Update to install the latest available version of iOS.

Conclusion

Buying a secondhand iPhone with a locked screen isn’t necessarily a bad purchase. Check for Activation Lock and find the original owner. If there is no lock, you can restore it via Apple’s options or take the easier route with Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock (iOS). Remember that unlocking the lock will clear out any data from the phone, so once it is unlocked you will need to sign in with your own Apple Account, update iOS, and then you have a new iPhone to use.