Danielle Smith faces resistance inside Alberta’s UCP after voters reject separation, setting up a party unity test ahead of the 2027 provincial election

THUNDER BAY – Analysis – In Alberta, the fight over separation didn’t end when the votes were counted Monday night. It just moved into the United Conservative Party itself.

Premier Danielle Smith told party members this week, in a video posted to social media, that the UCP is a pro-Canada party, plain and simple, and that anyone determined to keep pushing for Alberta to leave Confederation should look elsewhere.

“The United Conservative Party is not an independence party,” Smith said. She warned that a split in the ranks could hand next fall’s general election to the Opposition NDP. “We must be unified. If we aren’t, our party will split and Alberta will suffer terribly as a result.”

The stakes in that warning are plain. Smith isn’t just managing a policy disagreement.

Smith’s challenge is trying to hold together a coalition that, by her own admission, includes members who voted against staying in Canada in Monday’s referendum, where 75 per cent of Albertans chose to remain part of the country rather than start the process toward a second, binding separation vote.

Not everyone in the party is falling in line

Mitch Sylvestre, president of the UCP’s Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul constituency association and one of the most visible separation activists in the province, said he has no intention of going anywhere and no intention of staying quiet. “She does not run the party; she runs the government. There’s a big difference,” Sylvestre said. “Never will we be leaving to start a new party, not at this stage.”

Sylvestre is the one who organized the petition demanding a binding separation vote, a petition that got tangled up in court earlier this year before Smith paired it with a pro-Canada option and let the referendum settle the matter. Now that it has, at least in Smith’s view, she’s asking the party to accept it. “What matters now is that, as a party, we accept the results of the referendum and support and implement the clear mandate given to us by Albertans to pursue a strong Alberta within a united Canada,” Smith said.

Polling before the vote suggested a slight majority of UCP members actually leaned toward holding that binding referendum, and separatist leaders have claimed the number inside the party runs even higher, calling it a “supermajority.”

That gap between where Smith wants her party to stand and where some of its own members already are is exactly what’s fueling calls from within the separatist wing for her resignation or a leadership review at next month’s annual general meeting.

Asked directly by reporters whether she’d expel or disqualify members who keep pushing separation, Smith didn’t commit either way. “I’m asking people to do some self-reflection,” she said. “If they are able to accept the results and the mandate that Albertans gave us through a free and democratic process, then we can have a reset. And those who cannot, they have opportunities through other political parties.”

University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young reads Smith’s comments as the real start of the 2027 campaign, and a sign the premier is worried about her support in Calgary and Edmonton. “She clearly thinks that she’s in trouble,” Young said, suggesting Smith has calculated she can’t win over the broader electorate if separatist voices keep shaping party policy.

Smith also appears to be quietly retiring the slogan she’s used since 2022, “a sovereign Alberta within a United Canada.” In her TV address Tuesday night, she stood behind a lectern reading “Stronger Alberta within a united Canada” instead, a phrase she repeated through the day Wednesday. Her office hasn’t explained the wording change.

What it means for residents

For Albertans watching this play out, the practical upshot is a governing party trying to publicly settle an argument it’s been having privately for years. Backbencher Jason Stephan, the lone UCP caucus member who openly backed a second binding referendum, announced as polls closed Monday that he won’t run again. Whether other separatist-minded members face pressure to leave, or leave on their own, could shape who represents this province heading into the next vote.

The next provincial election is set for Oct. 18, 2027. The UCP’s annual general meeting next month will be the first real test of whether Smith’s call for unity holds.