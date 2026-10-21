Health is not always something that can be judged by how a person feels

Many important changes develop gradually. Blood pressure may rise without causing noticeable symptoms. Cholesterol can remain elevated for years without affecting day-to-day life. Blood glucose can move into an abnormal range before somebody has any obvious reason to suspect it.

This makes preventive health less about looking for illness and more about establishing useful reference points.

For men in particular, knowing a small number of basic health measurements can provide context long before a symptom becomes disruptive. The purpose is not to turn every laboratory result into a source of concern. It is to understand what is normal, what is changing and when a pattern deserves further assessment.

A useful baseline is more informative than a single “good” result

Health measurements are often treated as pass-or-fail tests. In reality, many are more useful when considered over time.

Blood pressure is a good example. It naturally varies throughout the day and can be influenced by factors including stress, activity, caffeine and the circumstances in which it is measured. A single reading therefore needs context.

Current Canadian guidance places considerable emphasis on standardized measurement and, where appropriate, readings taken outside the clinic to confirm hypertension. This can help distinguish sustained high blood pressure from effects such as white-coat hypertension, in which readings are elevated in a clinical setting but lower elsewhere.

The broader principle applies beyond blood pressure.

One cholesterol test, one glucose result or one weight measurement provides a snapshot. Repeated measurements, interpreted alongside age, family history, medications and other risk factors, can provide a much clearer picture.

The aim is not to monitor every number constantly. It is to know which measurements are relevant and to avoid discovering important risk factors only after they have begun causing complications.

Blood pressure deserves attention even when there are no symptoms

High blood pressure is especially important because it often causes no obvious warning signs.

Over time, sustained hypertension can increase strain on the heart and blood vessels and contribute to conditions including heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.

Current Hypertension Canada guidance defines adult hypertension using properly obtained measurements and recommends confirmation outside the clinic where appropriate. It also emphasizes that cardiovascular risk should influence treatment decisions rather than treating every reading in isolation.

For individuals, the practical lesson is straightforward: blood pressure is worth knowing before there is a reason to suspect that it is high.

A person who exercises regularly, maintains a stable weight and feels healthy can still develop hypertension. Family history, age, diet, alcohol consumption, kidney disease and several other factors can influence risk.

This is one reason preventive care cannot be reduced to appearance or fitness.

Cholesterol is not just one number

Cholesterol testing is another area where a simple result can conceal a more complicated risk assessment.

A standard lipid profile may include low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglycerides, while clinicians may also consider non-HDL cholesterol or apolipoprotein B depending on the circumstances.

Canadian cardiovascular guidance recommends lipid screening for adults over 40 and earlier assessment for people with certain additional risk factors. It also recommends measuring lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), once as part of initial lipid screening.

Lp(a) is particularly interesting because, unlike many cardiovascular risk factors, its concentration is largely determined genetically. Someone can therefore have a healthy lifestyle while still carrying an inherited factor that affects cardiovascular risk.

This does not diminish the importance of diet, exercise, smoking cessation or other modifiable behaviours. It simply illustrates why lifestyle and clinical assessment should complement one another.

There is also a psychological advantage to thinking about cholesterol as part of an overall risk profile rather than as a single number that is either “good” or “bad”.

Age, blood pressure, diabetes, smoking history and family history can all change the significance of a lipid result.

The value lies in interpretation, not collecting data

The growing popularity of wearable devices, home monitors and direct-to-consumer health information has made personal health data easier to access than ever.

But more data does not automatically produce better decisions.

A reading becomes useful when somebody understands what it represents, whether it was measured reliably and how it fits with the rest of their health.

Ana Carolina Goncalves, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmica, puts the distinction this way: “Preventive health is not about trying to track every possible measurement. It is about knowing the indicators that are relevant to you and understanding them in context. A trend in blood pressure, cholesterol or blood glucose can be more informative than how healthy somebody happens to feel on a particular day, especially when family history or other risk factors are present.”

The same reasoning explains why interpreting results without clinical context can be misleading.

A mildly abnormal value does not necessarily indicate disease, while a result within a laboratory reference range does not always mean that somebody has no meaningful cardiovascular risk.

Numbers support clinical judgement. They do not replace it.

Blood glucose can change quietly

Type 2 diabetes often develops gradually, which makes screening particularly valuable.

Diabetes Canada recommends screening every three years from age 40, with earlier or more frequent testing for people who have additional risk factors.

Testing commonly involves fasting plasma glucose, glycated hemoglobin, or A1C, and in some situations an oral glucose tolerance test.

A1C is useful because it reflects average blood glucose over a period of roughly two to three months rather than providing only a single point-in-time measurement.

Again, context matters.

High blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, excess weight around the abdomen, family history, certain ethnic backgrounds and obstructive sleep apnea can all be associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

Symptoms such as increased thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss or unusual fatigue can occur when blood glucose is significantly elevated, but waiting for symptoms is not an ideal screening strategy.

The value of testing is precisely that metabolic changes can be identified before they become obvious.

Weight can be useful, but it is not the whole assessment

Body weight is probably the health measurement people encounter most often, but it is also one of the easiest to overinterpret.

Weight and body mass index can provide useful information at a population level and can contribute to assessment of metabolic risk. Neither tells the complete story of an individual’s health.

Body composition, waist circumference, age, muscle mass, metabolic markers and overall cardiovascular risk can all change how a particular weight should be interpreted.

More importantly, focusing excessively on weight can distract from measurements that have a more direct relationship with clinical risk.

A person can lose weight while continuing to have high blood pressure. Another may remain at a relatively stable weight while blood glucose or cholesterol gradually changes.

Preventive healthcare works best when these measures are viewed together rather than competing for attention.

Sometimes a symptom should prompt a look at the numbers

Measurements are only one side of preventive health. Symptoms still matter, particularly when they become persistent.

Erectile dysfunction illustrates the connection particularly well.

Difficulty obtaining or maintaining an erection can occur temporarily because of stress, tiredness, alcohol use or psychological factors. When it becomes recurrent, however, cardiovascular and metabolic health may also need consideration.

Diabetes, high blood pressure and vascular disease can all contribute to erectile dysfunction, while some medicines and psychological conditions can also play a role.

Notably, Canadian public-health guidance includes erectile dysfunction among the factors that can support earlier cholesterol screening.

This does not mean that erectile dysfunction automatically indicates cardiovascular disease. It means that recurring symptoms can sometimes provide a reason to look beyond the symptom itself.

Where clinically appropriate, treatment options include phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors such as sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra. These medicines increase the effect of the nitric oxide pathway involved in penile blood flow during sexual stimulation.

Suitability still requires assessment. Sildenafil must not be used with nitrate medicines because the combination can cause a potentially serious fall in blood pressure.

Addressing erectile dysfunction and assessing broader health are therefore not competing approaches. For some men, both may be appropriate.

Family history changes the meaning of apparently normal health

One of the least measurable but most important parts of a health assessment is family history.

A man whose parent or sibling developed cardiovascular disease unusually early may require a different approach to risk assessment from someone of the same age without that history.

The same applies to diabetes and several other conditions.

Family history can also explain why two people with broadly similar lifestyles develop very different risk profiles.

This is another reason why preventive health should not be framed as a reward for good behaviour. Exercise, diet, smoking status, sleep and alcohol use are important, but they exist alongside genetics, age and medical history.

A healthy lifestyle reduces risk. It does not make risk disappear.

More testing is not always better

There is an understandable temptation to respond to preventive-health messaging by requesting as many tests as possible.

That is not necessarily helpful.

Screening is most valuable when there is good evidence that identifying a condition earlier improves outcomes and when the result can meaningfully influence what happens next.

Tests can also produce false positives, incidental findings and borderline results that require further investigation without ultimately identifying disease.

The better question is therefore not “What can I have tested?” but “Which measurements and screening programmes are appropriate for my age and risk profile?”

That is a conversation worth having periodically with a primary-care clinician, particularly as age, family history, medications or existing health conditions change.

The goal is to know enough to notice change

Preventive men’s health does not require turning daily life into a medical monitoring exercise.

Most people do not need to know their blood pressure every morning or repeatedly order laboratory tests without a clinical reason.

The more useful goal is to establish enough information that important changes do not remain invisible.

For many men, that means knowing their blood pressure, having cardiovascular risk assessed appropriately, completing recommended lipid and diabetes screening and being aware of relevant family history.

It also means recognizing that persistent symptoms can sometimes belong in the same conversation as those numbers.

Good preventive care is not defined by accumulating data. It is defined by using the right information at the right time.

The numbers matter because they can reveal what symptoms sometimes cannot. Their greatest value is not predicting every future health problem, but making it easier to act on risk before that problem becomes the first sign that something has changed.