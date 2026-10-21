Social Welfare Creates Permanent Poverty Status

LONDON – World News – A stark new report from the Centre for Social Justice has accused Britain’s welfare system of acting as an “economic opiate” that masks the true scale of worklessness in the country while costing taxpayers an ever-growing fortune.

The report, titled State of Dependency: How a broken benefit system is holding Britain back, argues that the UK’s welfare model is no longer simply providing a safety net but is actively sustaining people in long-term inactivity rather than addressing the underlying causes of their exclusion from work.

According to the think tank, annual spending on working-age benefits has climbed to almost £140 billion, a rise of £50 billion since 2019 once adjusted for inflation.

The CSJ calculates that this increase equates to roughly £1,200 for every taxpayer in the country.

But the organisation insists the financial burden is only part of the story, with the greater cost being the human potential lost to a system that fails to move people back into employment.

Central to the report’s argument is the claim that official unemployment figures dramatically understate the real extent of worklessness in Britain. The CSJ describes a phenomenon it calls “hidden unemployment,” in which growing numbers of people have shifted from benefits that require them to seek work towards more generous forms of support that come with little or no obligation to do so.

The report states that the number of working-age claimants facing no work-related requirements has swelled by almost 1.7 million since 2019.

The think tank also highlights what it describes as a new and damaging “benefit trap,” where the financial rewards of full-time employment often fail to outweigh the security and ease of remaining on a combined package of benefits. As an example, the report notes that a single claimant who is economically inactive and receiving Universal Credit health and housing elements alongside Personal Independence Payment could receive around £27,400 a year, entirely tax free. To match that sum through work alone, someone earning the National Living Wage would need to bring home more than £33,000 — equivalent to working over 50 hours, or six days, every week.

The CSJ traces the roots of the crisis back to a long-term shift in how Britain spends public money, away from investment in the foundations of economic growth and towards ever-larger cash transfers aimed at supporting so-called “left behind” areas. Over the last two decades, the report finds, the state has spent £1.6 trillion on working-age benefits — more than £1.1 trillion above what it has invested in transport, science, technology and housing combined.

The report further argues that this imbalance has coincided with employers gaining greater access to overseas labour, even as taxpayers have shouldered the rising cost of domestic worklessness. It points out that British nationals made up just one in five of the 3.7 million additional payroll jobs created since 2014, suggesting that migration, welfare policy and the tax system have become deeply intertwined parts of a single, dysfunctional economic model.

The CSJ is blunt in its assessment of the state’s capabilities, stating that Britain has become highly efficient at funding worklessness but strikingly poor at reversing it. The report raises concern that the rapid advance of artificial intelligence could expose these weaknesses further, potentially displacing workers and deepening the very problems the welfare system has so far failed to solve.

In response, the think tank is calling for what it describes as a new welfare settlement — one that continues to protect those genuinely unable to work, while far more actively supporting those who can towards recovery, employment and eventual independence. However, the CSJ stresses that reforming welfare alone will not be enough. It argues that any changes must sit within a wider economic strategy focused on raising productivity, restoring a sense of fairness and contribution, and rebuilding local economies so that work genuinely pays.

Summing up its findings, the Centre for Social Justice concludes that Britain has spent years using welfare to numb the symptoms of deeper economic failure. The challenge now, it says, is to finally confront and treat the underlying sickness itself.