Northwestern Ontario’s October 21–23 forecast calls for mild temperatures

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Forecast issued Wednesday, October 21, 2026 — Northwestern Ontario will enjoy another stretch of unusually mild late-October weather, with afternoon highs reaching 12°C to 19°C through Friday.

Sunshine will dominate much of Wednesday and Thursday. Fog may reduce visibility overnight and early in the morning, while clouds and scattered showers are expected to move into several communities on Friday.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 14°C. Clear overnight, with fog patches developing after midnight and a low of 2°C.

Sunny with a high of 14°C. Clear overnight, with fog patches developing after midnight and a low of 2°C. Thursday: Sunny and warmer, reaching 16°C. Clear overnight with a low of 10°C.

Sunny and warmer, reaching 16°C. Clear overnight with a low of 10°C. Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 17°C. Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers Friday night.

Morning fog could affect Highway 17, Highway 71 and roads near Lake of the Woods. Drivers should allow extra stopping distance where visibility drops.

Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Ignace

Wednesday: Cloud cover will clear during the morning. High near 14°C to 15°C. Clear overnight with fog patches and a low near 1°C to 2°C.

Cloud cover will clear during the morning. High near 14°C to 15°C. Clear overnight with fog patches and a low near 1°C to 2°C. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 15°C. Clear Thursday night, with temperatures near 7°C to 8°C.

Sunny, with a high near 15°C. Clear Thursday night, with temperatures near 7°C to 8°C. Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Dryden has a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18°C. Vermilion Bay should reach about 16°C, with showers possible Friday night.

Patchy fog may affect low-lying sections of Highway 17 early Thursday. Friday’s showers could make roads wet during the afternoon and evening commute.

Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake

Wednesday: Cloudy early, then clearing during the morning. High of 12°C. Clear overnight with fog patches and a low near 1°C.

Cloudy early, then clearing during the morning. High of 12°C. Clear overnight with fog patches and a low near 1°C. Thursday: Sunny and mild, reaching 15°C. Clear overnight with a low of 8°C.

Sunny and mild, reaching 15°C. Clear overnight with a low of 8°C. Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 17°C. The chance of showers continues Friday night.

Travellers should be prepared for fog along Highway 72 and Highway 599 early Thursday. Conditions may vary north of Sioux Lookout and around smaller lakes.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

Wednesday: Sunny with highs near 12°C. Clear overnight, with fog patches possible near Ear Falls and lows near 1°C.

Sunny with highs near 12°C. Clear overnight, with fog patches possible near Ear Falls and lows near 1°C. Thursday: Sunny, with highs of 15°C to 16°C. Clear overnight and considerably milder, with lows near 9°C.

Sunny, with highs of 15°C to 16°C. Clear overnight and considerably milder, with lows near 9°C. Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers. Highs of 16°C to 17°C.

Fog could affect Highway 105 and local roads early Thursday. Friday’s shower risk increases during the day and continues into the evening.

Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 16°C. Clear overnight, with fog patches and a low near 1°C.

Sunny with a high near 16°C. Clear overnight, with fog patches and a low near 1°C. Thursday: Sunny and very mild for late October, reaching about 18°C. Clear overnight with a low near 8°C.

Sunny and very mild for late October, reaching about 18°C. Clear overnight with a low near 8°C. Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 19°C. Showers remain possible Friday night.

Fog may reduce visibility near waterways, farmland and low-lying roads Thursday morning. Friday will be warm, but outdoor workers should keep rain gear nearby.

Atikokan and Quetico

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 16°C. Clearing Wednesday night, with temperatures falling close to the freezing mark.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 16°C. Clearing Wednesday night, with temperatures falling close to the freezing mark. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 16°C. Cloudy periods overnight and a low near 6°C.

Sunny, with a high near 16°C. Cloudy periods overnight and a low near 6°C. Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High near 17°C.

Visitors heading into Quetico Provincial Park should prepare for quickly changing conditions. A mild afternoon can still be followed by a cold night, especially away from larger communities.

Pickle Lake and Highway 599

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 13°C. Clear overnight with a low near 2°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 13°C. Clear overnight with a low near 2°C. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 12°C. Clear overnight and a low near 4°C.

Sunny, with a high near 12°C. Clear overnight and a low near 4°C. Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 13°C. The chance of showers increases Friday night.

Drivers travelling Highway 599 should carry warm clothing and emergency supplies. Rainfall amounts are expected to be limited, but wet roads and localized fog may create changing travel conditions.

Thunder Bay and Surrounding Communities

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, clearing late in the afternoon. High of 15°C. Clear overnight, with fog patches and a low of 2°C.

Mainly cloudy, clearing late in the afternoon. High of 15°C. Clear overnight, with fog patches and a low of 2°C. Thursday: Sunny with a high of 14°C. Clear overnight and a low of 7°C.

Sunny with a high of 14°C. Clear overnight and a low of 7°C. Friday: Sunny and mild, reaching 16°C. Cloudy Friday night with a low near 9°C.

Fog may affect rural roads around Kakabeka Falls, Oliver Paipoonge, Neebing and Shuniah early Thursday. Drivers should watch for wildlife during the darker morning and evening travel periods.

Weather Alerts

No weather alerts were in effect for Northwestern Ontario during the morning check. Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Ontario table displayed an unrelated frost advisory for Chatham-Kent in southern Ontario. Alerts can be issued or cancelled quickly, so readers should check again before travelling.

School Bus Delay Is Operational, Not Weather-Related

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium reports that bus KN18 will run approximately 40 minutes late Wednesday afternoon. The delay is attributed to a driver shortage, not weather or road conditions.

No weather-related cancellation was posted during the morning check. Families should continue monitoring the Consortium’s alerts and Parent Portal because route information can change during the school day.

Travel, Boating and Outdoor Advice

Slow down and use low-beam headlights when travelling through fog.

Watch for deer and other wildlife, particularly around sunrise and sunset.

Keep rain gear available Friday, especially west and north of Thunder Bay.

Boaters should check the latest marine forecast before departure and wear a flotation device. Late-season water temperatures are dangerously cold.

Outdoor workers should dress in layers. Morning temperatures near freezing will rise quickly during the afternoon.

Check Ontario 511 before longer trips on Highways 11, 17, 71, 72, 105 and 599.

Wardrobe Recommendation

A warm jacket and gloves will help during the chilly morning hours. Lighter layers should be comfortable by afternoon. Waterproof footwear and a rain-resistant jacket will become more useful Friday as the chance of showers increases.

META description: Northwestern Ontario’s October 21–23 forecast calls for mild temperatures, sunny breaks, overnight fog and a growing chance of Friday showers.

Sources checked: Environment and Climate Change Canada local forecasts and Ontario alert table; Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium current alerts.