Thunder Bay grocery deals: $1 carrot bags, $1.99 ground pork and pantry savings

THUNDER BAY — October 21, 2026 — Two-pound bags of Ontario carrots for $1 at George’s Market, lean ground pork for $1.99 a pound at Metro and $2.88 produce bags at Giant Tiger give Thunder Bay households several useful ways to hold down grocery costs.

George’s Market’s advertise pork tenderloin and chicken thighs at $3.99 a pound. FreshCo’s member offers on flour and rice provide pantry options, while deals on eggs, pasta and canned pulses help build affordable meals.

Most chain-store offers below run October 22–28. Giant Tiger’s flyer runs October 21–27.

George’s Market: carrots at 50 cents a pound

George’s Market shows these produce, meat and deli specials:

Product Advertised price Ontario carrots, two-pound bag $1 Clementine mandarin oranges, two pounds $3.99 Seedless navel oranges $1.49/lb Green seedless grapes $3.99/lb Broccoli bunches $2.99 each Pork tenderloin $3.99/lb Chicken thighs $3.99/lb AAA beef short ribs $11.99/lb AAA Black Angus flank steak $13.99/lb Black Forest ham $1.39/100 g Oven-roasted turkey breast $2.29/100 g Calabrese or Soppressata salami $2.69/100 g Provolone cheese $1.99/100 g

The carrot offer works out to 50 cents a pound, about half the unit price of the carrot bags highlighted at FreshCo, Metro and Skaf’s. Carrots can serve several meals: roasted vegetables, soup, stew, stir-fry and lunch-box snacks.

George’s $3.99/lb pork tenderloin is $1/lb below Skaf’s advertised tenderloin price. The chicken-thigh offer does not specify bone-in or boneless, so check the cut when comparing prices.

For sandwiches, 200 g of Black Forest ham costs $2.78, while 200 g of Provolone costs $3.98. Together, those deli purchases total $6.76, before bread and other ingredients.

FreshCo: flour, rice and pasta for the pantry

The FreshCo preview listed for Thunder Bay includes:

Product Advertised price Robin Hood flour, 10 kg $11.99 with Scene+; $14.99 without Yamay jasmine rice, 18.14 kg $28.99 with Scene+; $39.99 without Italpasta, 900 g $1.99 Selected Classico sauces, 218–600 mL $2.97 Compliments carrots or yellow onions, three-pound bags $2.99

The member flour price works out to about $1.20/kg, while the bulk rice is approximately $1.60/kg.

Those larger bags make sense for regular users with suitable storage. A lower unit price offers little benefit if buying the bag leaves too little money for the rest of the week’s groceries.

Metro: $1.99 ground pork for affordable suppers

Metro offers:

Lean ground pork, value pack: $1.99/lb

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts, value pack: $4.99/lb

Fresh pork side ribs, value pack with centre cut removed: $2.99/lb

Green cabbage: $0.99/lb

Carrots or yellow onions, two-pound bags: $1.99

Selected Barilla pasta or Unico beans or tomatoes: $1.69 each

The pasta offer covers selected 340–410 g packages; canned products range from 540–796 mL.

Ground pork can anchor meatballs, pasta sauce or a cabbage skillet. Adding beans or vegetables helps stretch it across more servings.

Giant Tiger: three produce bags for $8.64

Giant Tiger’s October 21–27 flyer has three-pound bags of McIntosh apples, three-pound bags of seedless oranges, and five-pound bags of russet potatoes for $2.88 each.

One bag of each costs $8.64.

The fruit works out to 96 cents a pound, while the potatoes cost approximately 58 cents a pound. A two-pack of green peppers is $2.88.

Safeway: eggs and peanut butter

Safeway’s local flyer lists Compliments large eggs, 18-pack, for $5.44. A separate 12-pack of free-run eggs carries the same price, so check the carton.

Other offers include Kraft peanut butter, selected 750 g–1 kg varieties, for $4.97, and five-pound bags of Compliments potatoes for $3.99.

Selected Janes Pub Style breaded chicken or wings, 660–700 g, are $6.99 with Scene+, or $8.99 without the card.

Superstore: fruit and canned pulses

Real Canadian Superstore’s preview includes five-pound bags of Farmer’s Market Gala apples or navel oranges for $4.95 each—equivalent to 99 cents a pound.

Selected Suraj beans, chickpeas or lentils, 540 mL, are $1.50, limited to four. Additional cans cost $1.79 each.

Rooster jasmine rice, 2 kg, is $5.50. Selected Kraft peanut butter, 750 g–1 kg, is $4.97, limited to four, with an over-limit price of $6.99.

Skaf’s Just Basics: vegetables, tenderloin and flour

Skaf’s October 22–28 flyer offers five-pound bags of cooking onions or carrots for $4.99 each, and pork tenderloin for $4.99/lb.

Rogers flour, 10 kg, is $14.99, compared with $5.99 for 2.5 kg. The larger bag costs approximately $1.50/kg, while the smaller bag is about $2.40/kg.

Walmart: preview prices to confirm locally

The October 22–28 Walmart lists three-pound bags of carrots or yellow onions for $2.44, green or red cabbage at $0.98/lb, selected Campbell’s broth, 900 mL, for $1.47, and Kraft peanut butter, 1 kg, for $4.97.

Superior Seasons: compare basket sizes

The Superior Seasons live catalogue lists:

Warner’s Farm mixed second-grade apples: approximately two pounds for $2.25 , regular $2.75.

approximately two pounds for , regular $2.75. Belluz Farms small/medium orange carrots: approximately 1.5 pounds for $5 , regular $6.

approximately 1.5 pounds for , regular $6. Belluz Farms large/jumbo orange carrots: approximately five pounds for $6 , regular listing.

approximately five pounds for , regular listing. St. David’s Hydroponics sweet pepper seconds: approximately half a pound each for $2, regular $3.

The larger carrot option has a lower unit price than the smaller sale basket. Suitable apple seconds can work in baking.

What to stock up on

Carrots: George’s two-pound bags offer a low-cost way to supply several meals. Buy an amount the household can use.

Meat: Metro’s ground pork and George’s tenderloin or chicken thighs are candidates for meal-sized freezer portions.

Pantry staples: Flour, rice, pasta and canned pulses are useful purchases when they already belong in the meal plan. Check member requirements and purchase limits.

Fruit: Compare Giant Tiger’s three-pound bags with Superstore’s five-pound bags. The smaller checkout total may matter more than a few cents’ difference per pound.

Check the cupboards before shopping. Plan meals around shared ingredients, and include travel costs when deciding whether another store visit will save money.

Four recipes based on the deals

The figures below cover the stated ingredients only. They are not complete meal costs or the cost of purchasing every full package.

Pork and cabbage rice skillet

Makes about four servings.

Use one pound of Metro ground pork, one pound of shredded cabbage, one chopped onion, one grated George’s Market carrot and one cup of dry rice, freshly cooked according to its package.

Cook the pork in a large skillet, breaking it up. Add the vegetables and cook until softened. Stir in garlic, two tablespoons of soy sauce and the hot rice. Ensure the pork reaches 71°C, checked with a food thermometer.

The pork and cabbage total $2.98. Rice, other vegetables, oil and seasonings are additional.

Chickpea and tomato pasta

Makes about four servings.

Use 450 g of FreshCo Italpasta, two drained and rinsed 540 mL cans of Superstore Suraj chickpeas, one selected 796 mL can of Metro Unico tomatoes, onion, garlic, oil and Italian seasoning.

Cook the pasta. Soften chopped onion in oil, add garlic and tomatoes, and simmer for about 15 minutes. Add chickpeas and heat through, then toss with the pasta.

The pasta used, chickpeas and tomatoes total about $5.69. Onion, oil and seasonings are extra. This recipe uses half the $1.99 pasta package.

Apple pancakes

Makes about 12 small pancakes.

Combine 1½ cups of flour, two teaspoons of baking powder, one tablespoon of sugar and a pinch of salt.

Separately, mix one egg, 1¼ cups of milk and two tablespoons of oil. Stir into the dry ingredients, then fold in one peeled, grated apple.

Cook small portions in a lightly greased skillet over medium heat. Turn when bubbles appear and the edges begin to set. Cook until the centres are set and both sides are golden.

Use the advertised apples, flour and eggs, while including milk and other pantry ingredients in the cost calculation.

Pork tenderloin with roasted carrots and potatoes

Makes about four servings.

Use approximately 1½ pounds of George’s pork tenderloin, one pound of its carrots, and two pounds of Giant Tiger potatoes.

Heat the oven to 220°C. Cut the vegetables into similar-sized pieces, toss with oil and seasonings, and roast for 15 minutes.

Rub the pork with mustard, garlic and pepper. Place it in a separate roasting dish alongside the vegetables. Continue cooking until the vegetables are tender and the pork reaches 71°C in its thickest part. Rest briefly before slicing.

The pork, carrots and potatoes used total approximately $7.64, or $1.91 per serving, before oil, mustard and seasonings. Full vegetable bags cost more than the amounts used here, and the meat total depends on actual package weight.