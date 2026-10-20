Northwestern Ontario Weather: Mild Days, Chilly Nights and Some Morning Fog

Thunder Bay – Weather – Forecast issued Tuesday, October 20, 2026 — Most of Northwestern Ontario can expect sunny or mainly sunny conditions over the next three days. Temperatures will reach the mid-teens during the day, while overnight lows fall close to freezing in several communities.

South winds may gust to 40 kilometres per hour Tuesday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada is also tracking some morning fog, especially near Thunder Bay and along low-lying roads.

Three-day forecast by region

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Tuesday: Sunny, high of 16°C. South winds 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Mainly cloudy overnight, low 6°C.

Sunny, high of 16°C. South winds 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Mainly cloudy overnight, low 6°C. Wednesday: Sunny, high 15°C. Clear overnight, low plus 2°C.

Sunny, high 15°C. Clear overnight, low plus 2°C. Thursday: Sunny, high 17°C. Clear overnight, low 10°C.

Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Ignace

Tuesday: Sunny, high near 14°C. South winds gusting to 40 km/h. Clear overnight, low 6°C.

Sunny, high near 14°C. South winds gusting to 40 km/h. Clear overnight, low 6°C. Wednesday: Sunny, high 14°C. Clear overnight, low plus 2°C.

Sunny, high 14°C. Clear overnight, low plus 2°C. Thursday: Sunny, high 15°C. Cloudy periods overnight, low 7°C.

Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake

Tuesday: Sunny, high 14 to 15°C. South winds 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Low 6 to 8°C overnight.

Sunny, high 14 to 15°C. South winds 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Low 6 to 8°C overnight. Wednesday: Sunny, high near 14°C. Clear overnight, low near plus 1°C.

Sunny, high near 14°C. Clear overnight, low near plus 1°C. Thursday: Sunny, high near 15 to 16°C. Overnight lows near 7°C.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

Tuesday: Sunny, high near 14°C. Cloudy periods overnight, low about 6 to 7°C.

Sunny, high near 14°C. Cloudy periods overnight, low about 6 to 7°C. Wednesday: Red Lake has a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high near 12°C. Ear Falls is expected to remain mainly sunny, with a high near 14°C.

Red Lake has a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high near 12°C. Ear Falls is expected to remain mainly sunny, with a high near 14°C. Thursday: Mainly sunny to sunny, with highs near 15°C.

Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River

Tuesday: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Highs of 16 to 18°C. South winds may gust to 40 km/h.

Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Highs of 16 to 18°C. South winds may gust to 40 km/h. Wednesday: Sunny, high 16°C.

Sunny, high 16°C. Thursday: Sunny, with highs of 16 to 18°C.

Thunder Bay, Atikokan and Quetico

Tuesday: Sunny. Thunder Bay may see morning fog before clearing. Highs range from 13°C in Thunder Bay to 16°C in Atikokan. Overnight lows range from 5 to 7°C.

Sunny. Thunder Bay may see morning fog before clearing. Highs range from 13°C in Thunder Bay to 16°C in Atikokan. Overnight lows range from 5 to 7°C. Wednesday: Thunder Bay has a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high near 17°C. Atikokan and Quetico may see cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers, with highs near 15°C.

Thunder Bay has a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high near 17°C. Atikokan and Quetico may see cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers, with highs near 15°C. Thursday: Sunny in Thunder Bay, with a high near 14°C. Atikokan is expected to be cloudy, with a high near 16°C.

Pickle Lake and northern communities

Tuesday: Sunny, high near 13°C. Increasing cloudiness overnight, low 8°C.

Sunny, high near 13°C. Increasing cloudiness overnight, low 8°C. Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 13°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 13°C. Thursday: Sunny, high near 12°C. Overnight low about 4°C.

Weather alerts

At the time of this check, Environment and Climate Change Canada’s public alert table showed no active weather alerts for the Northwestern Ontario communities listed above. The only active Ontario alert displayed was a frost advisory for Chatham-Kent. Conditions can change quickly, so readers should check the alert table before travelling or working outdoors.

School bus cancellations and delays

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium website displayed an October 19 cancellation for route RL35 because of a driver shortage. That was an operational cancellation, not a weather-related cancellation.

No October 20 weather-related cancellation was visible in the public page snapshot checked for this forecast. The page’s displayed alert timestamp was October 19, so families should confirm their child’s route through the Consortium’s current alerts, Parent Portal or notification service before leaving for school.

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