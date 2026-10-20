Alberta’s grace period for online casinos ended on October 13. Operators already taking bets in the province had until that date to get approved or stop offering online wagering to Albertans.

For players, that turns the sign-up routine into a simple order of operations: check the site first, deposit second. New names have kept appearing since the market opened in July, and a few minutes of checking is the cheapest protection on offer.

Two Approvals, Not One

Every operator in Alberta’s regulated market needs two things. It has to be registered with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC), and it has to hold a signed commercial agreement with the Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC). The AGLC is the regulator. The AiGC handles commercial agreements, anti-money laundering and financial reporting, as the AGLC explains on its iGaming page.

The split is easy to miss, and it is why a single badge on a site is not the whole story. Guides that follow the rollout, including this guide to Alberta’s licensed online casinos, set out the same two requirements, which makes them a handy second reference when a name is unfamiliar. The AiGC’s own directory still settles it, though. Its line is blunt: if an operator does not appear there, it is not regulated.

What to Look For on the Site

Approved operators show the AiGC logo on their advertising, and it is the quickest visual check. Their ads are also required to carry responsible gambling information, including 211 Alberta, so an ad with neither is a flag in itself. A logo is easy to copy, though, so treat it as a prompt to look further, not as proof.

The check that counts is the name. The AiGC publishes a directory of every approved operator, and the AGLC links to a searchable list of registered entities from its iGaming page. Search either one. A match settles it. No match means stop, however polished the lobby looks.

Enforcement is still taking shape after the deadline. Covers reported that Alberta minister Dale Nally has said the province has levers it may not have used before, and has called the effort a possible game of “whack-a-mole”. Blocked sites can resurface under new names, so a familiar brand, or a link bookmarked in July, is not enough. Check the name each time you sign up somewhere new.

What Registration Gets You

Registered sites have to plug into the AGLC’s centralized self-exclusion program. Players can exclude themselves from all registered online platforms, from all land-based casinos and racing entertainment centres, or from both. Operators must also include responsible gambling information in their advertising, including 211 Alberta, and cannot use athletes or people who appeal to minors to endorse their product unless the message is about responsible gambling.

Unregistered sites offer none of that. The AiGC says they come with no guaranteed oversight or consumer protection, no access to the central self-exclusion program and no formal dispute resolution.

What It Will Not Do

Registration does not turn the regulator into a debt collector. The AGLC says plainly that a complaint to it will not resolve a dispute, and that it cannot get your money back or make a site pay.

Money problems start with the site’s own complaints process, after a read of its terms. The AGLC’s guidance on disputes lays out the steps. A decision can take up to 90 days, and regulated sites should publish their process and an estimated timeline. A complaint to the AGLC makes sense when you think a site has broken the rules, or when you have waited up to 90 days without a resolution. It has tools to issue warnings, suspensions or monetary penalties to the operator, although a penalty will not settle your own dispute.

Registered also does not mean risk-free. NetNewsLedger’s recent report on Ontario’s shelved gambling harm study is a reminder to look at the protections yourself rather than assume they are there.

Before You Deposit

Four checks cover it, and none takes more than a few minutes. The site shows the AiGC logo, its name appears in the AiGC directory or the AGLC list, its terms set out a complaints process you can read, and you have set a deposit cap and time reminders before you play. Those tools are standard on every regulated site in the province.

You must be 18 or older to play. If gambling stops being fun, call 211 Alberta or the AHS Addiction Helpline at 1-866-332-2322, which is open around the clock.