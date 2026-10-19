Thunder Bay Public Library CEO Richard Togman outlines compensation, benefits and budget concerns during the ongoing CUPE 87-18 labour dispute

THUNDER BAY, ON — Thunder Bay Public Library CEO Dr. Richard Togman is taking the library’s position in its labour dispute with CUPE 87-18 public, saying the institution is seeking a fair agreement while protecting taxpayers and the library’s long-term budget.

Library outlines compensation claims

In a statement titled “A Clear Look at the Facts and the Budget,” Togman says the total annual compensation for a full-time librarian under the current collective agreement is more than $100,000.

The figure, he says, includes salary, health and dental benefits, and contributions to the OMERS pension plan. The library also says librarians may receive up to seven weeks of vacation, 12 paid sick days and personal days each year.

Based on those provisions, Togman argues that librarians can receive almost three months of paid time away from work annually when all forms of paid leave are combined.

The compensation figures and comparisons to local income levels are claims made by the library. They have not been independently verified by NetNewsLedger.

Dispute includes retiree health benefits

Togman also says the library is seeking changes to benefit provisions that were negotiated many years ago.

He points to a provision that can allow eligible employees to retire at age 55 while continuing to receive employer-paid health benefits until age 65. The library says the benefit has no stated cost limit and could continue for up to 10 years after an employee retires.

According to the CEO, the library believes the provision is no longer financially sustainable for a publicly funded institution that also relies on community donations.

Library says pension and health coverage would remain

Togman says the library’s latest offer would protect the existing pension plan and maintain health insurance coverage. He says the offer also includes wage increases and improved benefits in areas such as disability coverage.

The library says its requested changes are limited to what it describes as outdated benefits. The goal, Togman says, is to reach an agreement that supports employees while keeping the library within its budget.

“We want a fair deal for workers that is fair for taxpayers and doesn’t break the library’s budget,” Togman said in the statement.

Union response not included

The statement provided by the library does not include a response from CUPE 87-18 or details of the union’s current bargaining position. The complete collective agreement is available publicly through CUPE’s website, according to the library.

The library’s figures, interpretations of the benefit provisions and description of its latest offer should be considered the institution’s position in the labour dispute. The terms of any final agreement will depend on negotiations between the library and its employees.

What happens next

The dispute remains ongoing. Residents who rely on library services should monitor official Thunder Bay Public Library and CUPE communications for information about branch operations, bargaining developments and any potential settlement.

NetNewsLedger will reach out to CUPE 87-18 for a response.