Quebec cowboy jumps six spots to No. 7 as Nick Tetz stretches his lead in the race for the Canadian championship and $100,000 bonus

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Two bulls. Two eight-second rides. One career breakthrough.

Jayden Roy brought the finish to Co-op Place on Saturday night, riding a perfect 2-for-2 to capture his first PBR Canada Cup Series victory at the PBR Medicine Hat Classic, presented by Art’s Excavating.

When the dust settled, the Mascouche, Quebec, cowboy stood alone as the only rider to cover both bulls—and he had shaken up the national standings in the process.

Roy collected 122 national points, climbing from No. 13 to No. 7 in the chase for the 2026 PBR Canada Championship and its $100,000 bonus.

Roy delivers when the pressure rises

Roy opened his night aboard W Sunrise’s Cracker Jack, putting an 84.6-point score on the board. That left him sixth after Round 1, with work to do and a championship-round opportunity waiting.

His selection? W Sunrise’s Strapper.

Roy made that choice count.

He stayed aboard for an event-best 87.3 points, bringing his two-ride aggregate to 171.9 points and securing the victory.

The breakthrough leaves Roy with 434 national points, sitting 975.83 behind championship leader Nick Tetz.

Tetz adds breathing room at the top

While Roy collected the event title, Nick Tetz added a little more room between himself and his closest championship challenger.

The Calgary rider scored 83.4 points on Bail Money, from X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle and Legend Rodeo Stock, to finish eighth and collect 17 national points.

Tetz now leads Brazil’s Gilmar Santana by 373.83 points.

Santana left Medicine Hat without a qualified ride after Vold Rodeo’s Full Metal Jacket ended his opening-round attempt at 5.09 seconds.

With the season winding down, every score matters—and Tetz found another way to keep the points moving in his favour.

Eno wins the opening round and climbs the standings

Coronation, Alberta’s Tanner Eno came out swinging in Round 1.

His 86.6-point ride on Kinky Buckers’ Bon Jovi topped the opening round and put him in position to challenge for the event victory.

But Legend Rodeo’s Huckle Berry had the final say in their championship-round matchup, bucking Eno off in 3.21 seconds.

Eno still finished second and pocketed 78 national points, moving from No. 18 to No. 13 in the national standings.

That is a timely climb with just two events remaining before the National Finals, according to PBR Canada’s event report.

Craig moves into Canada’s top four

Tyler Craig kept his championship campaign rolling with a third-place finish.

The Crossfield, Alberta, rider covered Legend Rodeo’s Toxic Masculinity for 86.3 points in Round 1, earning 54 national points for the event.

Craig climbed from No. 5 to No. 4 in Canada. He now sits 862.83 points behind Tetz as he pursues his first national championship.

Three cowboys share fourth place

There was no separating Dakota Buttar, Jordan Hansen and Austin Paley on the event leaderboard.

All three posted 85.6-point opening-round rides:

Buttar , of Eatonia, Saskatchewan, covered Dream Living , from Vold Rodeo and R Saga Ranch.

, of Eatonia, Saskatchewan, covered , from Vold Rodeo and R Saga Ranch. Hansen , of Amisk, Alberta, rode Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp.’s Slip Up .

, of Amisk, Alberta, rode Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp.’s . Paley, of Beaverlodge, Alberta, covered Vold Rodeo’s Super Fly.

Each earned approximately 32.67 national points.

Buttar remained third in Canada, while Hansen held eighth. Paley moved from No. 33 to No. 28 as he continued his late-season push toward a National Finals berth.

SweetPro Choices rules the bull pen

The riders were not the only ones putting up winning numbers.

Eno Bucking Bulls’ SweetPro Choices claimed the YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event honour with a 44.5-point bull score.

His championship-round matchup with Paley lasted 2.11 seconds, delivering the highest bull score of the competition.