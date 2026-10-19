THUNDER BAY – National News – Starting Nov. 1, that hydro rebate that shows up on every electricity bill across Ontario is getting smaller, and anyone who has watched their monthly statement closely over the past few years knows that change is worth paying attention to.

The Ontario Energy Board announced Friday that the Ontario Electricity Rebate, the Ford government’s main tool for softening bills for households, small businesses and farms, will drop from covering 23.5 per cent of electricity costs to 15.7 per cent.

That is a meaningful cut to a program many of us have come to count on without really thinking about it, the kind of line item that quietly keeps a bill from feeling worse than it already does.

So here is what is actually changing and what it means for the number at the bottom of your bill.

The OEB says the reduced rebate will cut about $23 off the bill of an average residential customer who uses 700 kilowatt-hours of electricity in a month. That is down from last year, when the same rebate shaved around $36 off a typical household’s bill at that same usage level.

In plain terms, the discount you are used to seeing is getting smaller.

But there is a counterweight. Winter time-of-use electricity pricing, which also kicks in Nov. 1 and will run through April 30, 2027, is being lowered. The OEB points out that electricity prices under its Regulated Price Plan have been falling year over year, and that is the reason the rebate can shrink without residents getting hit with a bigger bill overall.

“Electricity prices under the OEB’s Regulated Price Plan are decreasing year-over-year, which allows for a reduction in the OER,” the OEB said in its release. The board added that “the overall rate of increase for customer bills will remain consistent with previous years.”

The OEB operates as an independent Crown agency within Ontario’s public sector, meaning it sets and reviews these rates separate from day-to-day political decision-making, even though the rebate itself is a Ford government program.

What it means for residents

For most households, the practical upshot is that bills should not feel dramatically different than in past winters, even though the rebate check isn’t doing as much work as it used to.

The OEB’s own framing is that the drop in base electricity pricing is effectively offsetting the smaller rebate, so the sticker shock many feared should not materialize.

That said, residents who rely heavily on electric heat, or who run larger households with higher monthly usage, may notice the math shifts a bit depending on how much power they actually use. The $23 figure cited by the OEB is based on a customer using 700 kilowatt-hours a month, so your own savings could look different depending on your household’s habits.

For lower-income households worried about affording winter heating costs, there is some reassurance from the province. A spokesperson for Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s Minister of Energy and Mines, stated that the government will continue offering targeted relief programs aimed at supporting low-income households with their electricity bills, separate from the broader rebate adjustment.

Dates to know

The new, reduced Ontario Electricity Rebate and the lowered winter time-of-use pricing both take effect Nov. 1. The winter pricing period will remain in place until April 30, 2027. Residents who want to understand exactly how the changes will show up on their own bill can look for the updated rebate percentage and time-of-use rates reflected starting with their November billing cycle.