Thunder Bay – Weather – Monday, October 19, 2026 — Northwestern Ontario will see mostly sunny and mild weather through Wednesday, with cool nights and a risk of frost in many communities. The main concern is strong west winds in several far-northern Indigenous communities, where power and travel disruptions are possible.

Three-day overview

Road-connected communities, including Thunder Bay, Kenora, Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Fort Frances, are generally expected to remain dry through Tuesday. Highs will range from about 12 to 16°C. Overnight lows will fall near or below freezing in several areas.

A few communities may see showers on Wednesday.

Monday, October 19

Thunder Bay: Sunny with a high near 15°C. Clear overnight with a low near -2°C. Winds up to 15 km/h may produce a wind chill near -6 overnight.

Sunny with a high near 15°C. Clear overnight with a low near -2°C. Winds up to 15 km/h may produce a wind chill near -6 overnight. Kenora and Lake of the Woods: Sunny and near 13°C. Clear overnight with a low near 2°C.

Sunny and near 13°C. Clear overnight with a low near 2°C. Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Sunny and near 13°C. Clear overnight with a low near 0°C.

Sunny and near 13°C. Clear overnight with a low near 0°C. Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake: Sunny and near 12°C. Clear overnight with a low near 0°C.

Sunny and near 12°C. Clear overnight with a low near 0°C. Red Lake and Ear Falls: The latest accessible outlook showed sunny conditions and temperatures near 12 to 13°C. The Ear Falls page was older than other regional forecasts and should be checked again.

The latest accessible outlook showed sunny conditions and temperatures near 12 to 13°C. The Ear Falls page was older than other regional forecasts and should be checked again. Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River: Sunny and near 13°C, with a clear night and a low near 0°C.

Sunny and near 13°C, with a clear night and a low near 0°C. Atikokan and Quetico: Sunny and mild, near 15 to 16°C, with a clear night near 0°C. The available Atikokan pages showed different update times, so recheck before publishing.

Sunny and mild, near 15 to 16°C, with a clear night near 0°C. The available Atikokan pages showed different update times, so recheck before publishing. Pickle Lake and nearby communities: Sunny and near 12°C. West winds near 30 km/h may gust to 50 km/h during the morning before easing.

Tuesday, October 20

Thunder Bay: Sunny with a high near 14°C. Clear overnight with a low near 3°C.

Sunny with a high near 14°C. Clear overnight with a low near 3°C. Kenora: Sunny and near 15°C, with a clear night near 7°C.

Sunny and near 15°C, with a clear night near 7°C. Dryden and Sioux Lookout: Sunny and near 14°C. South winds may reach 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. Overnight lows will be near 6°C.

Sunny and near 14°C. South winds may reach 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. Overnight lows will be near 6°C. Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River: Mainly sunny and near 16°C. South winds may strengthen to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h late in the morning.

Mainly sunny and near 16°C. South winds may strengthen to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h late in the morning. Atikokan and Quetico: Mainly sunny and near 16°C, with increasing cloud near some areas overnight.

Mainly sunny and near 16°C, with increasing cloud near some areas overnight. Pickle Lake: Mainly clear at first, becoming partly cloudy. The high will be near 13°C, with increasing cloud overnight and a low near 8°C.

Wednesday, October 21

Thunder Bay: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 18°C.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High near 18°C. Kenora: Sunny and near 15°C, with a clear night near 3°C.

Sunny and near 15°C, with a clear night near 3°C. Dryden and Sioux Lookout: Sunny and near 14°C. Overnight lows will be near 1 to 2°C.

Sunny and near 14°C. Overnight lows will be near 1 to 2°C. Red Lake: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high near 12°C.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high near 12°C. Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River: Sunny and near 16°C, with a clear night near 2°C.

Sunny and near 16°C, with a clear night near 2°C. Atikokan and Quetico: Cloud increasing, with a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers and temperatures near 14 to 15°C.

Cloud increasing, with a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers and temperatures near 14 to 15°C. Pickle Lake: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high near 13°C.

Far-northern wind warnings

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued yellow wind warnings for several remote communities in the far north. KI and communities in the far north could see air travel impacted

Big Trout Lake–Kasabonika: Westerly gusts up to 90 km/h were possible early Monday morning.

Westerly gusts up to 90 km/h were possible early Monday morning. Sachigo Lake–Bearskin Lake: Westerly gusts of 90 to 100 km/h were expected to ease from west to east.

Westerly gusts of 90 to 100 km/h were expected to ease from west to east. Sandy Lake–Weagamow Lake–Deer Lake: Westerly gusts of 90 to 100 km/h were forecast overnight into Monday.

Westerly gusts of 90 to 100 km/h were forecast overnight into Monday. Summer Beaver–Wunnummin Lake–Kingfisher Lake: Westerly gusts of 90 to 100 km/h were expected to diminish Monday morning.

Westerly gusts of 90 to 100 km/h were expected to diminish Monday morning. Webequie: Westerly gusts up to 90 km/h were possible early Monday.

Residents in these areas should secure loose outdoor items, prepare for possible power outages and confirm flight or community transportation plans before travelling.

Air quality

The Thunder Bay AQHI forecast was 2, or low risk, for Monday, Monday night and Tuesday. No widespread smoke-related concern was identified in the reviewed provincial summary. People with breathing conditions should continue to monitor the latest local AQHI.

Travel and outdoor safety

Temperatures near or below freezing may create frost or isolated black ice on bridges, ramps and shaded roads during early morning travel.

Strong winds can affect high-profile vehicles, trailers and empty transport trucks, especially on open sections of highways.

No specific regional highway closure was confirmed in the sources reviewed. Check Ontario 511 before leaving and again during longer trips.

Boaters should check the latest Environment Canada marine forecast. Even without a posted marine warning, west winds can make open water uncomfortable or unsafe for small boats.

Outdoor workers should dress in layers for cold starts, secure tools and equipment, and plan for changing wind conditions.

School bus status

At the time of the check, the Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium public alerts page did not show a new Monday, October 19 weather cancellation or delay. Its newest listed notice concerned October 13 and identified cancellations caused by a driver shortage, not weather.

Families should check the NWOSSC alerts page and their school board or parent portal before the morning run. The public page appeared to have older update information, so its status should be verified again before publication.

What to wear

Morning commuters should carry a warm jacket, gloves and an extra layer. Afternoons will feel mild in the sun, but temperatures will drop quickly after sunset. Waterproof footwear will be useful if Wednesday showers develop.

Weather note

Clear skies allow the ground to lose heat quickly after sunset. That is why a mild afternoon can be followed by frost overnight, particularly in rural and low-lying areas.