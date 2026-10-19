Northwest Wildfire Update: Fire Near Seine River Village Declared Out, Eight Fires Remain Active

Four fires are under control and four are being observed, according to Ontario’s October 19 evening report.

THUNDER BAY — A small wildland fire near Seine River Village has been declared out, while eight other fires remain active across Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region.

In its October 19, 2026, update issued at 5 p.m. CDT, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported one newly confirmed fire since its previous bulletin.

Fort Frances 73, confirmed October 19 near Seine River Village, covered 0.1 hectares and has since been called out.

Four fires under control, four being observed

The eight remaining active fires are classified as:

Four under control

Four being observed

No active fires were listed as not under control or being held in this update.

The next regional bulletin is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Check local fire danger before heading outdoors

Residents and visitors can check conditions through Ontario’s interactive fire map.

The map uses information from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s Fire Region and updates throughout the day as weather information changes.

The supplied bulletin references a hazard map dated October 19 at 4:55 p.m. CDT, but does not describe specific danger ratings for individual communities.

Outdoor-burning precautions remain important

AFFES reminds residents that Ontario’s legislated fire season continues through October 31. The agency encourages composting or using local landfill services as alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris.

For residents conducting outdoor burns, the bulletin advises lighting fires no earlier than two hours before sunset and extinguishing them no later than two hours after sunrise. Adequate water and tools should be available to keep the fire contained.

Residents within municipal boundaries should also contact their local fire department about restrictions and permit requirements before burning.

Review Ontario’s outdoor fire rules and permits for requirements applicable to your planned burn.

How to report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

For wildland fires south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

Further provincial updates are available at Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.