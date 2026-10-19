A Caledon man, 55, died and another person suffered life-threatening injuries in a Highway 17 collision near Mountain Bay Road. Nipigon OPP seek witnesses

A 55-year-old man lost his life near Mountain Bay Road early Monday. Nipigon OPP are asking witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to come forward

NIPIGON, ON — A family is facing the loss of a loved one after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 17 claimed the life of a 55-year-old man from Caledon early Monday, October 19. Another person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police officers from the Nipigon Detachment and emergency medical services responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. to reports of a pickup truck collision near Mountain Bay Road.

The Caledon man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police have not released his name or provided an update on the condition of the injured person.

Investigation continues

A section of Highway 17 between Nipigon and Schreiber was closed for several hours while the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team investigated.

Police have not released the cause of the collision or identified which individual was driving.

Behind the investigation are people grieving an unexpected loss and concern for a person who suffered life-threatening injuries. Respect for their privacy remains important as police work to establish what happened.

Witnesses and dashcam footage sought

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous information can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.