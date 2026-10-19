Anishinabek Nation Economic Development Forum Coming to Thunder Bay October 21–22

Two-day gathering will focus on infrastructure, investment and innovation, with a community tour of Fort William First Nation.

THUNDER BAY — First Nations citizens and representatives, industry leaders and government officials will gather in Thunder Bay October 21–22 for the fourth annual Anishinabek Nation Economic Development Opportunities Forum.

The event, hosted by the Anishinabek Nation at the Valhalla Inn and Conference Centre, will explore economic opportunities under the theme “Unlocking Our Potential: Infrastructure, Investment, & Innovation.”

According to the Nation’s October 19 media advisory, the forum will feature panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities covering energy, mining, agriculture, tourism and revenue generation.

Participants will have opportunities to discuss business development and connect with others working across these sectors.

Fort William First Nation tour among planned activities

A community tour of Fort William First Nation will bring a local dimension to the gathering. Other planned features include a dedicated networking lounge for business development and an opportunity to test-drive an electric vehicle.

The advisory identifies four Anishinabek Nation regional chiefs among those participating:

Joe Miskokomon, Southwest Regional Chief;

Mel Hardy, Northern Superior Regional Chief;

Marsha Smoke, Southeast Regional Chief; and

Scott McLeod, Lake Huron Regional Chief.

The Thunder Bay gathering will bring the discussion of infrastructure and investment opportunities to Northwestern Ontario while welcoming participants from across the Anishinabek Nation.

Event details

The forum takes place at the Valhalla Inn and Conference Centre, 1 Valhalla Inn Road, Thunder Bay, on October 21 and 22, 2026.

Media are invited to attend key presentations and panel discussions on October 21. A media availability is scheduled that day from noon to 12:30 p.m.

The Anishinabek Nation describes its role as a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens.