THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Sunday, October 18, 2026 — Northwestern Ontario is in for a mild and mostly sunny three-day period, but strong winds will affect parts of the region on Sunday. Overnight temperatures will fall close to freezing in several communities.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts show no major rain or snow system across the region through Tuesday. The main travel concerns are west winds, exposed roads and frost on bridges or shaded surfaces.

Sunday, October 18

Thunder Bay, Fort Frances and Atikokan are forecast to reach about 18°C. Kenora, Sioux Lookout and Ear Falls should reach about 16°C. Dryden, Red Lake and Pickle Lake are expected to reach about 15°C.

Thunder Bay will be sunny, with west winds reaching 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h late in the morning. Fort Frances is also expected to be sunny. Atikokan should see sunshine and a high of 18°C.

Stronger winds are forecast farther west and north. Sioux Lookout may see west winds of 40 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h. Ear Falls is forecast to see southwest winds gusting to 60 km/h before shifting west in the afternoon.

Sunday night will be clear in many communities. Lows are expected to range from about 0°C to 5°C.

Monday, October 19

Monday should remain sunny across most of Northwestern Ontario. Highs are forecast near 15°C in Thunder Bay, 14°C in Fort Frances, Ear Falls and Pickle Lake, 13°C in Kenora, Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Red Lake, and 16°C in Atikokan.

Overnight lows will be colder, ranging from around 0°C to 3°C. Travellers should watch for isolated frost, especially on bridges, ramps and shaded sections of highway.

Tuesday, October 20

Tuesday will be sunny or mainly sunny across the region. Highs should range from about 10°C at Pickle Lake to 16°C in Fort Frances and Atikokan.

Kenora, Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Red Lake are expected to reach between 14°C and 15°C. Cloudier periods may develop in the evening, but widespread precipitation is not expected in the forecasts checked.

Community outlook

Kenora and Lake of the Woods: Sunny Sunday, with a high near 16°C. West winds may be strong during the day. Monday and Tuesday remain dry and mild.

Sunny Sunday, with a high near 16°C. West winds may be strong during the day. Monday and Tuesday remain dry and mild. Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Sunny conditions are expected, with highs near 15°C Sunday, 13°C Monday and 14°C Tuesday.

Sunny conditions are expected, with highs near 15°C Sunday, 13°C Monday and 14°C Tuesday. Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake: A mild Sunday near 16°C, but with the strongest regional wind forecast. Gusts could reach 70 km/h.

A mild Sunday near 16°C, but with the strongest regional wind forecast. Gusts could reach 70 km/h. Red Lake and Ear Falls: Sunny and mild Sunday. Ear Falls may see gusts up to 60 km/h. Overnight temperatures will drop near freezing.

Sunny and mild Sunday. Ear Falls may see gusts up to 60 km/h. Overnight temperatures will drop near freezing. Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River: The warmest conditions in the Rainy River District, with a high near 18°C Sunday and 15°C Monday.

The warmest conditions in the Rainy River District, with a high near 18°C Sunday and 15°C Monday. Atikokan and Quetico: Sunny and mild, with highs near 18°C Sunday and 16°C Monday.

Sunny and mild, with highs near 18°C Sunday and 16°C Monday. Pickle Lake and nearby fly-in communities: Sunny but cooler, with highs near 15°C Sunday, 12°C Monday and 10°C Tuesday.

Travel and outdoor safety

Use extra caution with crosswinds, especially in open areas and on Highway 17, Highway 11 and other exposed routes.

Drivers of trucks, trailers and recreational vehicles should be prepared for sudden gusts.

Check bridges, ramps and shaded roads for frost early Monday morning.

Secure outdoor furniture, signs and loose equipment before Sunday’s stronger winds.

Boaters should check the latest marine forecast before heading onto Lake of the Woods or other exposed lakes. Wind gusts can make open-water conditions rough even when skies are sunny.

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Sources checked

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