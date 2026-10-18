October 18–20: Strong Winds and Showers for Northern Ontario Fly-In Communities

NORTHERN ONTARIO – WEATHER – Strong winds will be the main weather concern across several remote Northern Ontario communities Sunday and Monday. Fort Severn and Peawanuck face gusts reaching 80 km/h tonight, while Sachigo Lake and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug can expect gusts to 70 km/h. Mild Sunday temperatures give way to cooler conditions Monday.

This outlook covers Sunday, October 18, through Tuesday, October 20, 2026, using Environment Canada’s Sunday morning forecasts, except for Marten Falls/Ogoki Post, where the verified bulletin was issued Saturday morning.

Early Sunday conditions

At 6:00 a.m. EDT, Fort Severn Airport reported mostly cloudy skies, 2.7°C, and southeast winds of 26 km/h gusting to 41. Humidity was 73 per cent, with pressure at 99.9 kPa. Attawapiskat Airport was cloudy at 1.3°C, with south winds gusting to 37 km/h.

Wasaho Cree Nation — Fort Severn

Sunday starts with mixed skies before clouds and showers arrive around noon. The high is 12°C. Southeast winds gusting to 60 km/h turn southwest, gusting to 70 this afternoon.

Tonight brings showers, a low of 4°C, and west winds of 50 km/h gusting to 80. Monday’s showers ease during the morning, followed by a 40 per cent chance of further showers. The high is 7°C, with northwest gusts to 80 easing to 60 during the afternoon.

Monday night drops to 0°C. Tuesday stays cloudy with a high of 9°C, followed by a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4°C.

Peawanuck

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of late-afternoon showers, a high of 12°C, and southeast winds gusting to 60 km/h.

Showers begin late tonight as west winds strengthen to 50 km/h gusting to 80. The low is 4°C. Those strong winds continue Monday, when showers ease near noon, leaving a 40 per cent chance of additional showers. The high reaches 6°C.

Monday night falls to 0°C. Tuesday brings a mix of sun and cloud, a high of 11°C, and a cloudy night with a low of 5°C.

Attawapiskat

Clouds give way to afternoon clearing Sunday, with a high of 14°C. Southeast winds gusting to 50 km/h shift southwest and gust to 60.

Cloud returns tonight, with west winds gusting to 70 km/h and a low of 7°C. Monday remains windy and cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10°C.

Clear skies Monday night allow temperatures to fall to 0°C. Tuesday turns sunny with a high of 13°C, followed by increasing cloud and a low of 7°C.

Sachigo Lake

Expect mainly cloudy skies Sunday, with a few showers beginning during the afternoon. The high is 13°C. Winds strengthen to southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 near noon.

Showers end around midnight, although a 30 per cent chance remains afterward. West winds continue gusting to 70 km/h, with a low of 5°C.

Monday brings mixed skies and a high of 10°C. West winds gusting to 50 become light in the afternoon. Monday night is clear with a low of 5°C. Tuesday is cloudy, reaching 12°C, with an overnight low of 7°C.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug — Big Trout Lake

Sunday begins with mixed skies before becoming cloudy. The high reaches 16°C, with southwest winds increasing to 40 km/h gusting to 70 early in the afternoon.

A few showers arrive tonight and end overnight, followed by a 30 per cent chance of showers. West gusts remain near 70 km/h, with a low of 6°C.

Monday’s clouds give way to mixed skies. Expect a high of 10°C and northwest gusts to 50 km/h. Monday night is clear at 5°C. Tuesday stays cloudy, with a high of 12°C and a low of 7°C.

Sandy Lake

Sunday brings a mix of sun and cloud, a high of 14°C, and west winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50. Tonight is cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of evening showers, continuing gusty winds and a low of 5°C.

Monday is mainly sunny with a high of 12°C, followed by clear skies and a low of 3°C. Tuesday turns cloudy, reaching 13°C, with an overnight low of 6°C.

Neskantaga — Lansdowne House

The Lansdowne House forecast calls for mixed skies Sunday and a mild high of 17°C. Southwest winds gust to 50 km/h, turning west tonight as skies become overcast. The low is 7°C.

Monday clears during the morning, with west winds gusting to 40 km/h and a high of 13°C. Clear skies bring a low of 1°C Monday night.

Tuesday is sunny with a high of 15°C, followed by cloud and a low of 7°C.

Marten Falls — Ogoki Post

Based on the October 17 morning bulletin: Sunday is forecast to be mainly sunny, reaching 16°C, with southwest winds gusting to 50 km/h. Sunday night brings cloudy periods, a 30 per cent chance of showers, and a low of 5°C.

Monday has mixed skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers, with a high of 12°C. Clear skies follow Monday night, with a low of 0°C. Tuesday is sunny at 13°C, followed by cloudy periods and a low of 3°C.

Planning your next three days

A waterproof, wind-resistant jacket and warm layers will be useful, especially along the Hudson Bay coast. Secure loose outdoor items before winds strengthen. Travellers should confirm flight status with their carrier; this community outlook does not establish whether individual flights will operate.

Weather trivia

Lansdowne House’s listed normal high for this period is 5°C. Sunday’s forecast high of 17°C is 12 degrees above that benchmark—a reminder that October can still deliver a brief spell of mild weather.