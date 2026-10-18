Municipality says the wildfire is being held, while the Canadian Armed Forces withholds casualty details as families are notified

WAINWRIGHT, Alta. — The Canadian Armed Forces has confirmed deaths and injuries after a fire broke out in the training area at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright on October 17 and spread rapidly beyond its boundaries.

In an October 18 statement, National Defence said the fire began at approximately 4 p.m. local time on Saturday. Military and civilian emergency services responded, but the full extent of the incident remained under assessment.

The Municipal District of Wainwright’s latest posted update says the wildfire south of the community is being held. A fire watch will remain in place to monitor the area and respond to changing conditions.

The military has not released the number of people killed or injured, their identities or the cause of the fire in its October 18 statement.

Families being notified before casualty details are released

National Defence said its immediate priorities include supporting those affected and notifying next of kin. Casualty and injury details will not be confirmed until that process is complete.

“This is a profoundly difficult moment for the entire Canadian Armed Forces,” said Gen. Jennie Carignan, chief of the defence staff.

Carignan said the military is focused on supporting those affected, assisting emergency responders and protecting the well-being of personnel, their families and the surrounding community.

Lt.-Gen. Michael Wright, commander of the Canadian Army, offered condolences to affected families and friends. He said soldiers, civilian personnel and emergency responders were working with local authorities.

The statement does not identify the units involved or establish whether everyone killed or injured was a military member.

Residents asked to avoid the incident area

The municipality asks residents to continue avoiding the incident area and leave roads clear for emergency personnel and equipment.

Its update thanks fire crews, municipal staff, partner agencies and responders from other jurisdictions for their work protecting residents, property and critical infrastructure.

The municipality says its incident information line is closed. It directs people seeking information about loved ones to the Public Affairs Office at 819-531-8618, stressing that the municipality does not provide individual casualty information.

Hospitals activate emergency response

The Acute Care Alberta activated Code Orange at several acute-care facilities to support the response.

The agency said significant resources were required from provincial emergency medical services and Edmonton-area emergency departments. Code Orange coordinates care for multiple patients with severe conditions, according to the agency’s statement reported by Vista.

That reporting does not establish a confirmed patient count. National Defence has not provided one in its October 18 release.

Fire forced advance-voting location to close

The fire also disrupted advance voting in the community.

Elections Alberta announced October 17 that the Wainwright Communiplex advance-voting location had closed after a large fire spread rapidly in high winds and crossed into the municipal district.

Its notice identified two other advance-voting locations in Electoral Division 86: the Border Inn in Lloydminster and Vermilion Elks Hall in Vermilion. The notice did not provide a reopening time for the Wainwright location.

Federal and provincial governments coordinate support

Defence Minister David McGuinty said the Canadian Armed Forces, National Defence and federal partners, including Public Safety, were working with Alberta and municipal governments to mobilize support.

He expressed sympathy for affected families and thanked emergency responders working in difficult conditions.

CityNews reported that Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa was working with Alberta and local authorities. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also acknowledged the fire and said the province was in contact with the federal government.

The military said it would provide additional information as it became available.

Wainwright is a major Army training location

National Defence describes Wainwright as one of Canada’s busiest Army bases. It is home to the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, which develops realistic collective training for Canadian Armed Forces personnel.

The base is about 210 kilometres east of Edmonton and immediately south of the Town of Wainwright, according to National Defence’s base profile.

The military’s October 18 statement does not identify what activity was taking place when the fire began. It also does not establish how the fire started, how much land burned or the extent of property damage.

This is a developing story. Information was checked on the morning of October 18, 2026.