Thunder Bay, ON – St. Joseph’s Care Group is pleased to share that visits have resumed at St. Joseph’s Hospital following a sprinkler system issue on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

SJCG worked with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue to address the issue.

No one was hurt, and there was no immediate danger.

We thank Thunder Bay Fire Rescue for its quick response and collaboration, and our staff for their continued care and support for clients throughout the response.

We also thank our clients, families and visitors for their patience and cooperation while visits were temporarily paused. We recognize the importance of staying connected with family and loved ones and appreciate everyone’s understanding.

St. Joseph’s Care Group remains committed to providing safe, compassionate, people-centred care.