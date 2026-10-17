THUNDER BAY – TECH NEWS – Singapore is moving fast to protect its most important systems from future quantum computer attacks. The country is now funding projects to find hidden old encryption (called “cryptographic discovery”) and to help old industrial systems switch to safer codes. This matters now because power grids, water plants, and transport systems often run on decades-old tech that was never built to resist quantum hacking.

Quick Take

Singapore is focusing its quantum-safe push on critical infrastructure first, like power, water, and transport systems.

The government is funding “cryptographic discovery” — finding out where old, weak encryption is hiding in systems.

Money is also going toward helping legacy OT (operational technology, the computers that run factories and plants) move to quantum-safe encryption.

The push comes as experts warn quantum computers could one day crack today’s encryption wide open.

This is part of a bigger global trend of governments racing to get ahead of the quantum threat.

Why Critical Infrastructure Comes First

Critical infrastructure means the stuff society can’t live without. Think power grids, water treatment plants, hospitals, and transport networks. These systems often use “OT,” short for operational technology — the computers and sensors that control physical machines, not just data.

The problem is that OT systems are old. Many were installed 15, 20, even 30 years ago. They weren’t built with modern cybersecurity in mind, let alone quantum-era security.

Singapore’s plan singles out critical infrastructure as the top priority in its quantum-safe push, ahead of other sectors.

That’s a big deal because if a power grid or water system gets hacked, the damage isn’t just stolen data. It’s blackouts, contaminated water, or stopped trains.

What “Cryptographic Discovery” Actually Means

Here’s the plain-English version: cryptographic discovery is like doing an inventory of locks in a huge building. Before you can swap out old locks for new ones, you need to know where every lock is, how old it is, and how weak it might be.

In computer terms, that means scanning networks and systems to find every place old encryption is being used. A lot of organizations don’t even know this. Old encryption can be buried deep in software that nobody has touched in years.

Funding cryptographic discovery means Singapore wants to map out every weak spot before quantum computers can exploit it.

Without this step, upgrading to quantum-safe encryption is nearly impossible. You can’t fix what you can’t find.

The Quantum Threat, Explained Simply

Quantum computers are a new kind of computer that can solve certain math problems much faster than regular computers. Today’s encryption — the codes that protect emails, bank transfers, and industrial control systems — relies on math problems that are hard for normal computers to crack.

A powerful enough quantum computer could potentially crack that same math in a fraction of the time. That’s why experts call this risk “Q-Day” — the day quantum computers become strong enough to break current encryption.

Nobody knows exactly when Q-Day will arrive. But data stolen today could be decrypted later once quantum computers catch up. That’s called “harvest now, decrypt later,” and it’s a big reason governments are acting early.

Comparing the Risk Across Sectors

Sector Why It’s at Risk What Quantum-Safe Upgrade Involves Power grids Old control systems, long equipment lifespans Replacing encryption in legacy OT devices Water systems Remote sensors with outdated security Discovery scans plus software updates Transport Mix of old and new digital systems Phased migration to new cryptographic standards Finance Handles sensitive, long-term data Early adoption of quantum-safe encryption

This table shows why critical infrastructure is harder to fix than, say, a bank’s website. OT equipment can’t just be swapped overnight — some machines run for decades without replacement.

Legacy OT Migration Is the Hard Part

Moving old industrial systems to new encryption isn’t like updating an app on your phone. Many OT devices are specialized, expensive, and hard to replace. Some can’t even support modern software.

That’s why Singapore’s funding specifically targets legacy OT migration — helping operators plan and carry out upgrades without shutting down essential services. This process can take years, which is exactly why starting now matters.

What’s Next

Singapore’s move signals that quantum-safe security isn’t just a future worry — it’s an infrastructure priority today. Other countries are likely to watch closely and may follow with similar funding for critical systems. The real test will be how fast legacy OT operators can act before quantum computers catch up to today’s encryption.