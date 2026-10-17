NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WEATHER – A sunny weekend is taking shape across much of Northwestern Ontario, with temperatures climbing into the teens before cooler nights return early next week. Fort Frances could reach 18°C Sunday, while Kenora and Sioux Lookout are forecast to reach 16°C.

Forecast period: Saturday, October 17, through Monday, October 19, 2026. Based on Environment Canada bulletins issued October 16; the available Red Lake and Atikokan forecasts were issued that morning.

Three-day community forecast

Temperatures below show the daytime high / following overnight temperature. Clear skies are forecast each night. Saturday night temperatures in Kenora and Sioux Lookout are expected to remain steady near the values shown.

Community Saturday, October 17 Sunday, October 18 Monday, October 19 Kenora Sunny, 13°C / 10°C Sunny, 16°C / 3°C Sunny, 13°C / 2°C Dryden Mainly sunny, 12°C / 7°C Sunny, 15°C / 2°C Sunny, 13°C / 1°C Fort Frances Sunny, 14°C / 8°C Sunny, 18°C / 2°C Sunny, 15°C / 1°C Sioux Lookout Becoming sunny, 11°C / 9°C Sunny, 16°C / 3°C Sunny, 13°C / 0°C

Sources: Environment Canada’s community forecasts.

Community Saturday, October 17 Sunday, October 18 Monday, October 19 Red Lake Sunny, 13°C / 8°C Sunny, 14°C / 3°C Sunny, 12°C / 1°C Ignace Becoming sunny, 12°C / 7°C Sunny, 15°C / 2°C Sunny, 13°C / 1°C Atikokan Sunny, 14°C / 5°C Sunny, 17°C / 3°C Sunny, 15°C / 1°C Thunder Bay Sunny, 14°C / 3°C Sunny, 18°C / 3°C Sunny, 16°C / 0°C

Sources: Environment Canada’s community forecasts.

Saturday: Sunshine with a noticeable breeze

Kenora and Fort Frances will have southwest winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. Dryden and Sioux Lookout will also have southwest winds around 20 km/h. Saturday evening remains breezy in Kenora and Dryden, where south winds of 30 km/h are forecast.

Red Lake, Ignace and Atikokan are forecast to have southwest winds of 20 km/h, while Thunder Bay’s wind becomes west at 20 km/h during the morning.

Sunday: The warmest afternoon

Sunday offers the highest daytime temperatures in this outlook. Sunshine and highs of 14°C to 18°C across the listed communities should provide a good opportunity for autumn walks and outdoor chores. Temperatures fall sharply after sunset, with overnight lows mostly between 2°C and 3°C. Environment Canada

Monday: Sunny, followed by another chilly night

The dry pattern continues Monday. By Monday night, temperatures are forecast to reach 0°C in Sioux Lookout and Thunder Bay, and 1°C in Dryden, Fort Frances, Red Lake, Ignace and Atikokan. Anyone leaving temperature-sensitive plants outdoors should plan accordingly.

What to wear

Layers remain the practical choice: a sweater and wind-resistant jacket for morning outings, with lighter clothing underneath for the warmer afternoons. Bring an extra layer if your plans extend beyond sunset.

Weather trivia

Sioux Lookout’s listed normal daytime high for this forecast period is 7°C. Sunday’s forecast high of 16°C would be nine degrees above that seasonal benchmark.