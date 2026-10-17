Missouri Thunder move closer to a Top Three seed as the PBR Teams playoff race tightens in Belmont Park

BELMONT PARK, N.Y. — The hometown New York Mavericks came out firing Friday night at UBS Arena, riding four bulls and overpowering the Arizona Ridge Riders by a score of 351.60 to 173.35.

The victory opened PBR Teams: Go Bowling Maverick Days in front of an electric crowd in Belmont Park, New York.

New York entered the night with a 12–18 record. The win moved the Mavericks to No. 8 in the PBR Teams standings, just one game behind the Kansas City Outlaws.

New York brings the thunder at home

Bob Mitchell of Steelville, Missouri, struck first for New York, covering Sunrise for 88.05 points.

Mauricio Gulla Moreira of Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil, kept the hometown crowd roaring with an 89.05-point ride on Show Biz.

Marco Rizzo of Quitman, Georgia, followed with 88.25 points aboard Big Iron.

Afonso Quintino of São Luís de Montes Belos, Brazil, added 86.25 points on Nelson.

Hudson Bolton of Milan, Tennessee, nearly completed a perfect night for New York. After receiving a re-ride opportunity in the fifth, Bolton was bucked off Down Payment in 7.83 seconds.

New York head coach Kody Lostroh said on the Paramount+ broadcast: “It means everything to do this here at home and I couldn’t be happier with this team. They’re a bunch of studs.”

Lostroh added: “You guys are the best fans in the world, and we appreciate you coming out to see us.”

Arizona received an 84.10-point ride from Eduardo Aparecido of Gouvelandia, Brazil, and an 89.25-point conversion from Vitor Losnake of Piratininga, Brazil.

But the Mavericks owned the final scorecard, winning 351.60 to 173.35.

Mavericks give back before the showdown

Lostroh and Rizzo, along with 18-year-old Mavericks rider Dalton Allred, visited Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center before Friday’s competition.

Allred is injured and did not compete.

The group coloured with children, signed autographs and took part in an interview at Seacrest Studios. The interview was made available to young patients who were unable to leave their rooms.

Missouri Thunder close in on a Top Three seed

The Missouri Thunder rode three bulls to defeat the Oklahoma Wildcatters 255.95 to 176.15.

Missouri improved to 22–8 and moved within one win of securing a Top Three seed and a first-round bye at the 2026 PBR Teams Championship in Las Vegas, scheduled for November 6 to 8.

Paulo Eduardo Rossetto of Colorado, Brazil, opened the night with an 88.10-point ride on Hay Train.

That moved Rossetto to 24 qualified rides in 30 attempts. He also moved within 3.5 points of Jose Vitor of Ribas do Rio Pardo for the top spot in the PBR Teams MVP race.

Oklahoma answered with an identical 88.10-point ride from Eduardo Matos of Emilianópolis, Brazil, aboard Oreo Blast.

Julio Cesar Marques of Tatuí, Brazil, then covered Lee for 83.70 points to put Missouri ahead.

Winy dos Santos of Loanda, Brazil, answered for Oklahoma with 88.05 points on Kangaroo Jack.

Ramon Fiorini of Serra Negra, Brazil, delivered the decisive ride for Missouri. He scored 84.15 points with Bullet.

The win gave Missouri its fourth straight victory and the franchise’s 22nd win of the season — a new team record.

Nashville wins on a dramatic re-ride

The Nashville Stampede defeated the Carolina Cowboys 265.80 to 252.35 with a walk-off re-ride conversion.

The game featured five lead changes during the first five outs.

Adriano Salgado of Batatais, Brazil, opened for Nashville with 83.40 points on Louisville Slugger.

Carolina’s Alan de Souza of Tremembé, Brazil, answered with an elite 90.05-point ride aboard Living On A Prayer.

Guilherme Valleiras of Pirassununga, Brazil, scored 89.60 points for Carolina on Without Warning.

Daniel Feitosa of Guaraci, Brazil, responded with 88.15 points on Joker, putting Nashville back in front.

The Cowboys declined a re-ride in the third, keeping Clay Guiton’s 79.35 points earned against Gambler.

But Nashville’s Riquelmi Silva of Bom Jesus do Araguaia, Brazil, delivered his fifth walk-off ride of the season.

Silva first scored 72.15 points on Cowboy Playboy. He then took the re-ride and covered UB Smooth for 87.60 points, clinching the victory.

Texas ends three-game skid

The Texas Rattlers completed a late comeback to defeat the Florida Freedom 174.75 to 87.95.

Daniel Keeping of Montague, Texas, put Texas on the board with an 87.20-point ride on Big X.

Florida moved ahead when Luciano De Castro of Guzolandia, Brazil, covered The HONDO for 87.95 points.

The ride marked De Castro’s debut with the Freedom. The veteran cowboy had been acquired from the Arizona Ridge Riders in a trade earlier in the week.

Texas answered in the fifth with João Ricardo Vieira of Itatinga, Brazil.

The 42-year-old rider matched Bulldog step for step, scoring 87.55 points.

The ride ended Texas’ three-game losing streak.

Austin defends No. 2 ranking

The Austin Gamblers rode three bulls to defeat the Kansas City Outlaws 262.55 to 174.50.

The victory allowed Austin to defend its No. 2 ranking and extend its winning streak to two games.

Jose Vitor Leme opened for Austin with 87.15 points on Getcha Some.

Sandro Batista of Pedra Preta, Brazil, gave Kansas City the early lead with an 87.95-point ride on Show Me The Money.

Austin then responded with two quick conversions.

Sage Steele Kimzey of Strong City, Oklahoma, scored 86.60 points on Soldiers Creed.

Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe, Texas, followed with 88.80 points on Flyin’ Solo.

Kansas City’s Maikon Calixton Rocha of Orindiúva, Brazil, kept the Outlaws close with 86.55 points aboard Birthday Cake.

But Kansas City could not ride a third bull, allowing Austin to secure the win.

Friday’s official game results

Game Result Score Missouri Thunder vs. Oklahoma Wildcatters Missouri win 255.95–176.15 Nashville Stampede vs. Carolina Cowboys Nashville win 265.80–252.35 Texas Rattlers vs. Florida Freedom Texas win 174.75–87.95 Austin Gamblers vs. Kansas City Outlaws Austin win 262.55–174.50 New York Mavericks vs. Arizona Ridge Riders New York win 351.60–173.35

PBR Teams standings after Friday

Rank Team Record Points Weekend record 1 Missouri Thunder 22–8 6,417.10 1–0 2 Austin Gamblers 18–12 5,934.65 1–0 3 Nashville Stampede 18–12 5,822.30 1–0 4 Carolina Cowboys 17–13 5,030.75 0–1 5 Texas Rattlers 15–15 4,693.10 1–0 6 Arizona Ridge Riders 14–16 4,834.05 0–1 7 Kansas City Outlaws 13–17 5,097.65 0–1 8 New York Mavericks 12–18 4,889.00 1–0 9 Florida Freedom 11–19 3,710.80 0–1 10 Oklahoma Wildcatters 10–20 3,880.85 0–1

Saturday action continues

The second day of PBR Teams: Go Bowling Maverick Days continues Saturday, October 17, at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time at UBS Arena.

All five Saturday games will air at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time on The CW.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com.