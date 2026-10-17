Apple still lists October 23 availability, while Canadian outlets report delivery estimates extending into 2027. Production concerns remain based on supply-chain reporting

TORONTO — Buyers hoping to get Apple’s folding iPhone Duo this fall could face a lengthy wait, with Canadian technology outlets reporting delivery estimates stretching into January and February 2027 for new online orders.

However, Apple’s Canadian product and ordering pages still list availability beginning October 23, 2026. Those pages had not announced a postponed launch when checked October 17.

The distinction matters when assessing claims that production problems have “delayed” the Duo. Delivery backlogs have been reported, and manufacturing concerns have a traceable source. But the evidence reviewed does not establish that Apple has moved its announced launch date or that production problems alone explain the wait.

What Apple has confirmed

Apple’s October 15 Canadian update said pre-orders would open October 16 at 5 a.m. Pacific, or 8 a.m. Eastern. Its original announcement included Canada among the markets scheduled to receive the phone beginning October 23.

A launch date identifies when availability begins. It does not guarantee that someone placing a new order will receive a phone that day.

Canadian buyers face reported waits into 2027

MobileSyrup reported October 16 that its check of Apple Canada’s website showed January 26, 2027, estimates across both colours and all storage capacities.

In a separate October 16 report, iPhone in Canada said it found February 2027 delivery estimates across the four storage options.

Those findings support reports of substantial waits for new Canadian online orders. They are reported snapshots, however, rather than guaranteed delivery dates for every buyer. Neither establishes that all previously placed Canadian orders have been pushed into next year.

NetNewsLedger confirmed the advertised launch date and prices on Apple’s Canadian pages. The accessible page text did not expose a postal-code-specific delivery estimate, so the January and February dates remain attributed to the outlets that observed them.

Where the production claims originated

China’s Jiemian News reported that information obtained September 17 from a person close to Foxconn’s supply chain put final assembly yields at slightly above 60 per cent.

The source said production processes were still being adjusted and could take another six months to a year to reach mature yields under Apple’s quality standards. Jiemian also reported earlier difficulties involving folding OLED panels and hinge components.

These are claims from unnamed supply-chain sources, rather than Apple-confirmed manufacturing figures. September information also does not establish the factory’s current performance.

The reference to six months or a year concerns manufacturing yields. It is not an announced six-month or one-year postponement of the phone’s release.

The report also does not establish a defect rate among phones sold to customers.

Increased orders do not mean finished phones

Newer reporting adds another qualification.

China’s Securities Times reported October 10 that Apple increased iPhone Duo orders by 30 per cent, while the total remained below 10 million units. It attributed the figures to supply-chain sources.

That concerns orders. It does not confirm that additional phones have been manufactured, passed inspection or shipped. Apple has not verified those figures in the company material reviewed for this article.

The Financial Times reported October 16 that Apple described Duo demand as “nothing short of extraordinary.”

Apple’s demand statement and the production reports address different parts of the supply-and-demand picture. The available evidence does not quantify how much each contributes to the backlog.

What the fact-check establishes

Claim Finding as of October 17 Apple postponed the October 23 launch. Not supported by the Apple pages reviewed. New Canadian online orders face waits into 2027. Supported by reported checks from Canadian technology outlets. The Duo has faced production difficulties. Reported, but unconfirmed by Apple. Production problems alone caused the delivery backlog. Not established.

Canadian prices start at $2,999

Apple’s Canadian ordering page lists the following prices:

Storage Canadian price 256GB $2,999 512GB $3,299 1TB $3,899 2TB $4,799

The page continued to advertise October 23 availability when checked. apple.com

The Duo features a folding inner display, an outer display for use when closed, an A20 Pro chip and two 48-megapixel rear cameras. Apple’s October 15 update also describes split-screen multitasking and an under-display FaceTime camera.

What Northern Ontario buyers should check

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario buyers, the practical issue is the delivery estimate attached to their exact order.

This review did not establish local carrier or retailer inventory. Availability through one seller should not be assumed to match another.

Anyone replacing a work phone or buying the Duo as a Christmas gift should confirm timing before relying on it. Apple’s October 23 launch date remains listed, but that date alone does not promise an October delivery for a new purchase.