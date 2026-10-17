Apple’s Home Collection brings smart cameras, locks and thermostats to Canada starting in December

New accessories developed with LG and Schneider Electric will begin arriving in December, with Canadian prices starting at $54.95 for room sensors

TORONTO — Apple is expanding its smart home lineup with cameras, a video doorbell, a door lock and thermostats designed to work through the Apple Home app.

The Apple Home Collection, announced October 13, will begin arriving in Canada in December 2026, with some accessories following in early 2027.

Developed with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric, the collection aims to simplify a common smart home task: getting devices from different manufacturers to work together. Apple says setup starts with a tap of an iPhone, without downloading another app or creating a separate account.

“Apple Home Collection makes it easy to choose smart home accessories with confidence,” said Matthew Costello, Apple’s vice-president of Hardware Engineering.

Cameras cover the front door, yard and indoor spaces

LG’s four-camera lineup includes a wired video doorbell, a floodlight camera, a plug-in outdoor camera and a plug-in indoor camera.

The doorbell uses two cameras to show visitors and packages separately. Its front camera records at 2.5K resolution, while the lower camera records in full HD.

The floodlight model adds motion-activated lighting. Both it and the outdoor camera offer colour night vision in low light.

The indoor camera can tilt to adjust its view. Apple says it can also tilt down to stop monitoring when the first household member returns home.

Used with a compatible Apple home hub, the cameras can recognize people, familiar faces, pets, vehicles and packages. Supported hubs include HomeView, HomePod, HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K.

Apple says built-in storage allows recording to continue during a Wi-Fi outage. That does not establish that cameras will keep operating during a power failure.

Video history requires iCloud+

The cameras offer 10 days of recorded event history through a supported iCloud+ subscription. There is no separate camera subscription, but buyers still need an eligible iCloud+ plan for that recording history.

The announcement lists support for one camera on the 50GB plan, up to five cameras on the 200GB plan and unlimited cameras on the 2TB plan.

Automatic video summaries and searches using everyday language have additional requirements. These include an eligible subscription, setup with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad, and a supported home hub running current software. Feature availability and camera limits vary by plan.

Apple says camera footage and personal information in the Home app are protected by end-to-end encryption, preventing Apple, LG and Schneider Electric from reading that data.

A door lock that recognizes your approach

LG’s Smart Deadbolt Lock uses Ultra Wideband technology to detect when someone with a home key on a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch approaches the door. It can then unlock automatically.

Users can also tap their device, enter a PIN or use a backup physical key. Guest access can be shared through the Home app.

Apple says the lock can detect whether the door is open, closed or being tampered with. Its core access functions work locally without an internet connection.

The doorbell and lock can also be managed together, allowing users to see a visitor, speak with them and unlock the door through the Home app.

Thermostats adjust around household routines

LG and Schneider Electric are each introducing a thermostat, along with temperature and humidity sensors for other rooms.

Apple says its Adaptive Temperature feature uses on-device intelligence from an iPhone to adjust heating and cooling around household routines, including when people leave, return or wind down for the night.

Both thermostats and the standalone sensors support Matter, a smart home compatibility standard.

Apple says the thermostats work with a broad range of heating and cooling systems, although buyers will need to confirm compatibility with their own equipment.

Clean Energy Guidance, which can shift heating and cooling to cleaner or lower-cost periods under compatible utility plans, is described as a feature for the contiguous United States. The announcement does not offer it for Canada.

Canadian prices and availability

Apple’s Canadian announcement lists the following starting prices. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Product Starting price LG Video Doorbell Wired $349.95 LG Floodlight Cam $549.95 LG Outdoor Cam Plug-In $399.95 LG Indoor Cam Plug-In $279.95 LG Smart Deadbolt Lock $479.95 LG Smart Thermostat $279.95 LG Temperature Sensor $54.95 Schneider Home Smart Thermostat $279.95 Schneider Home Room Sensor $54.95

The collection will be sold through Apple’s website, Apple Store app and retail stores. Individual product release dates were not provided.

Thermostat installation accessories are sold separately. Apple’s announced professional installation service through ADT is for the United States; Canadian service was not announced in the release.

What Northern Ontario buyers should check

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario households, the collection offers another option for managing home access, monitoring property and controlling indoor temperatures through one app.

However, the announcement does not provide outdoor operating-temperature ratings or projected heating-cost savings.

It therefore does not establish how the outdoor cameras, doorbell or lock will perform through a Northern Ontario winter, or how much a thermostat might reduce a household’s bills.

Those specifications, along with heating-system compatibility, hub requirements and subscription costs, will help determine whether the products suit a particular home.