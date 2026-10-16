FedNor is investing $1 million in Thunder Bay’s Waverley Library, supporting accessibility upgrades, new learning spaces and an Indigenous Knowledge Centre

Thunder Bay project includes accessibility improvements, shared workspaces and an Indigenous Knowledge Centre

THUNDER BAY — The federal government has announced $1 million for the transformation of Waverley Library, supporting renovations intended to improve accessibility and expand spaces for learning, work and cultural programming.

Patty Hajdu, minister of Jobs and Families, minister responsible for FedNor and MP for Thunder Bay—Superior North, announced the investment on October 8, 2026.

According to the federal announcement, the funding will help Thunder Bay Public Library modernize the 75-year-old branch into a more accessible, multi-use community space.

Accessibility and building improvements planned

The planned renovations include:

A new elevator, a redesigned floor plan and improvements to the accessibility ramp.

New co-working spaces, meeting rooms, and innovation and computer labs.

An Indigenous Knowledge Centre.

Building repairs and energy-efficient systems and technology.

The announcement says the accessibility improvements will help the branch serve families, seniors, newcomers, students, entrepreneurs and people looking for work.

The building upgrades are also intended to reduce energy use and operating costs. The release does not provide an estimate of the expected savings.

“Libraries are important community hubs that bring people together while providing access to culture, technology, and information,” Hajdu said in the announcement.

Indigenous Knowledge Centre to support cultural learning

The proposed Indigenous Knowledge Centre is intended to provide a gathering place for Elders, Knowledge Keepers and youth.

Plans include support for cultural and language programming, along with dedicated space for Indigenous children’s learning and cultural activities.

The additional workspaces and technology labs are intended to support local businesses and help young people develop workplace skills, according to the announcement.

Library CEO welcomes support

Thunder Bay Public Library CEO Richard Togman said the investment supports the library’s role in connecting residents and sharing knowledge.

“Our mission is to facilitate knowledge sharing and help build a connected and healthy community, and this ambitious transformation project will support us in doing exactly that—bringing Thunder Bay together today, tomorrow, and beyond,” Togman said.

Funding supports community infrastructure

The contribution comes through FedNor’s Local Impact Stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

The stream supports construction and improvements to community infrastructure for public use, including cultural buildings and recreation facilities. FedNor’s published guidelines allow contributions of up to $1 million in non-repayable funding.

The announcement does not specify the full renovation budget, construction schedule or expected completion date.